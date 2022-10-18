ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State transportation department looking to hire new workers

TOWN OF PAMELIA, New York (WWNY) - The New York State Department of Transportation wants to reinforce the ranks so it can fight ice and snow this winter. The state is looking to hire dozens of new workers. Region 7 Director Kenneth Bibbins says this is an ideal time to...
Tractor-trailer overturns in Lewis County

TOWN OF WEST TURIN, New York (WWNY) - There were no injuries reported in Lewis County Tuesday after a tractor-trailer overturned. Dispatchers said it happened on Route 26 in the town of West Turin shortly before 2 p.m. One lane was temporarily closed so crews could upright the tractor-trailer. Dispatchers...
State police nab armed robbery suspect from South Carolina

TOWN OF RUTLAND, New York (WWNY) - A South Carolina man wanted for armed robbery was taken into custody in Jefferson County Thursday. State police responded to 31090 State Route 3 in the town of Rutland after learning that a fugitive from justice was there. Police took 22-year-old Shamoray R....
Lyme seeded 2nd heading into sectionals

CHAUMONT, New York (WWNY) - The boys’ Section III soccer playoffs begin Wednesday. Among the Frontier League teams in action is Lyme. Lyme is the second seed in Section III Class D. The 13-2-1 Lakers have been impressive all season long. The Lakers are a cohesive unit. That togetherness...
Highlights & scores: girls’ sectional action on the pitch

(WWNY) - It’s time for the girls’ Section III soccer playoffs. Lyme visited Belleville Henderson. Belleville Henderson scores first. Natalie Eastman with the goal and Kennady Billman with the assist. The Panthers go on top 1-0. Lyme ties it up when Natalya Seery goes top shelf for the...
Incumbent Democrats maintain leads with 3 weeks to midterms

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - With three weeks to go before the election, incumbent Democrat statewide office holders still lead their opponents, although the races for governor and attorney general have tightened. In a Siena College poll three weeks ago, Gov. Kathy Hochul led Republican Rep. Lee Zeldin by 17...
Amber Alert canceled in Colorado; baby girl found safe

AURORA, Colo. (KKTV/Gray News) - An Amber Alert was cancelled in Colorado on Tuesday for a 10-month-old girl after she was found safe. Police in Aurora said A’myah Gordon has been found and detectives are determining whether to file charges. KKTV reported A’myah was believed to be traveling with...
