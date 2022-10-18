Read full article on original website
Related
News Channel Nebraska
Critical fire weather conditions possible Wednesday
STERLING - Above normal temperatures, low relative humidity, and breezy conditions could lead to rapid fire spread for ready to burn fuels Wednesday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service office. Northeast Colorado, including Logan and Sedgwick Counties, were placed in a red flag warning from noon to 6 p.m....
knopnews2.com
North Platte’s ‘Big Idea’ picks contest winner
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - In its third year, “Big Idea North Platte” listened to pitches from entrepreneurs for new business ideas to bring to the city. On Wednesday night, a winner was named. In first place, taking home a prize of $10,000 was Porter Connick and “cargo...
knopnews2.com
Local coffee shop supports Sunday alcohol sale ordinance
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Less than 24 hours after the North Platte City Council passed an ordinance to allow the sale of alcohol at 8 a.m. on Sunday’s, a local business owner is showing his support for the move. Brandon Raby has owned The Espresso Shop for the...
etxview.com
Nebraska's latest wildfire dealt devastating blow to sense of community
Slender shoots of green poke through the charred floor of the Nebraska National Forest near Halsey. Hope, people say, in an area traumatized by a deadly wildfire that burned nearly 30 square miles of central Nebraska earlier this month. But the future for this special area — where the Sandhills...
knopnews2.com
Students take part in Youth Science Agriculture Field Day
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Students from across Lincoln County took a field trip to the University of Nebraska-Lincoln Extension and Research Center’s annual Youth Science Agriculture Field Day on Wednesday. The day is geared to teach kids that there is more to agriculture than what most people think.
knopnews2.com
Sutherland hosted volleyball triangular
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -Sutherland was the host of their triangular series, which included St. Pats Irish and the Elm Creek Buffaloes. The first match of the triangular was between the Sutherland Sailors and the Buffaloes. The Sailors were 13-15 coming into this game, while the Buffaloes were 5-18 on...
knopnews2.com
Best of the West Music Festival takes center stage at Mid-Plains Community College South Campus
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Best of the West Music Festival took center stage at Mid-Plains Community College South Campus Monday. Each band and choir student is nominated by their teacher. Students go through four hours of rehearsal before their evening concert. “It’s also a really great promotional tool...
knopnews2.com
City Council passes new Sunday alcohol sales amendment
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The North Platte City Council passed an amendment to the alcohol sales laws that will allow for the sale of alcohol on Sunday to begin at 8 a.m. instead of noon. The amendment comes after a group of restaurant owners in North Platte expressed their desire...
North Platte man sentenced to prison for 2020 shooting
NORTH PLATTE, Neb.-A North Platte man has been sentenced to prison for shooting a man at a North Platte trailer park in 2020. On Monday, Brayden Divine, 24, appeared for sentencing in Lincoln County District Court on one count of 2nd-degree assault. According to prosecutors, on Dec. 26, 2020, at...
Lincoln County’s Most Wanted
1 warrant: Failure to appear or comply with citation; issue bad checks. 2 warrants: Probation violation, assault by strangulation or suffocation. 1 warrant: FTA- Unauthorized use of a transaction device. Tera R. Dewolf. Age: 35. 2 warrants: FTP – Disturbing the peace, FTP – Criminal mischief. Joey G....
Police arrest North Platte man after finding cocaine during traffic stop
NORTH PLATTE, Neb.-North Platte police have arrested a man on felony drug allegations after officers found cocaine during a traffic stop on Interstate 80. Police said on Oct. 16 at around 1:26 p.m., officers observed a vehicle traveling at 90 mph between mile markers 177 and 179. Officers conducted a...
Comments / 0