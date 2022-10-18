ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Platte, NE

Comments / 0

Related
News Channel Nebraska

Critical fire weather conditions possible Wednesday

STERLING - Above normal temperatures, low relative humidity, and breezy conditions could lead to rapid fire spread for ready to burn fuels Wednesday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service office. Northeast Colorado, including Logan and Sedgwick Counties, were placed in a red flag warning from noon to 6 p.m....
CHEYENNE COUNTY, NE
knopnews2.com

North Platte’s ‘Big Idea’ picks contest winner

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - In its third year, “Big Idea North Platte” listened to pitches from entrepreneurs for new business ideas to bring to the city. On Wednesday night, a winner was named. In first place, taking home a prize of $10,000 was Porter Connick and “cargo...
NORTH PLATTE, NE
knopnews2.com

Local coffee shop supports Sunday alcohol sale ordinance

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Less than 24 hours after the North Platte City Council passed an ordinance to allow the sale of alcohol at 8 a.m. on Sunday’s, a local business owner is showing his support for the move. Brandon Raby has owned The Espresso Shop for the...
NORTH PLATTE, NE
knopnews2.com

Students take part in Youth Science Agriculture Field Day

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Students from across Lincoln County took a field trip to the University of Nebraska-Lincoln Extension and Research Center’s annual Youth Science Agriculture Field Day on Wednesday. The day is geared to teach kids that there is more to agriculture than what most people think.
LINCOLN COUNTY, NE
knopnews2.com

Sutherland hosted volleyball triangular

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -Sutherland was the host of their triangular series, which included St. Pats Irish and the Elm Creek Buffaloes. The first match of the triangular was between the Sutherland Sailors and the Buffaloes. The Sailors were 13-15 coming into this game, while the Buffaloes were 5-18 on...
SUTHERLAND, NE
knopnews2.com

City Council passes new Sunday alcohol sales amendment

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The North Platte City Council passed an amendment to the alcohol sales laws that will allow for the sale of alcohol on Sunday to begin at 8 a.m. instead of noon. The amendment comes after a group of restaurant owners in North Platte expressed their desire...
NORTH PLATTE, NE
North Platte Post

Lincoln County’s Most Wanted

1 warrant: Failure to appear or comply with citation; issue bad checks. 2 warrants: Probation violation, assault by strangulation or suffocation. 1 warrant: FTA- Unauthorized use of a transaction device. Tera R. Dewolf. Age: 35. 2 warrants: FTP – Disturbing the peace, FTP – Criminal mischief. Joey G....
LINCOLN COUNTY, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy