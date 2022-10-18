The Season 1 finale of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is here to ensure that the fantasy series isn't going anywhere on Amazon Prime Video's list of its most popular shows and movies. The Rings of Power concluded its first chapter with a huge reveal and questions about Season 2, but there's no question that it will continue to be No. 1 on Prime Video's top 10 throughout the weekend and — given the gap between the first and second spots — maybe even until 2024, when Season 2 is expected to drop.

6 DAYS AGO