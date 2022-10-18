Read full article on original website
Related
KEPR
Man airlifted to hospital after shooting in Soap Lake
SOAP LAKE, Wash. — A man was arrested early Monday morning after allegedly shooting someone in Soap Lake. According to Soap Lake Police, at around 1:17 a.m. Monday, a 911 caller reported a man had been shot in the 100 block of Main Ave E. Officers responded to the scene and said they found the victim lying on the ground at the intersection of Main Ave E. and Daisy Street S.
KEPR
2022 Election ballots out for delivery
TRI-CITIES, Wash. — Ballots are on their way to voters in Benton and Franklin Counties for the 2022 General Election. Benton County Auditor Brenda Chilton said voters can expect to receive their ballots by the end of the week. "I do think that it's going to be a higher...
Comments / 0