SOAP LAKE, Wash. — A man was arrested early Monday morning after allegedly shooting someone in Soap Lake. According to Soap Lake Police, at around 1:17 a.m. Monday, a 911 caller reported a man had been shot in the 100 block of Main Ave E. Officers responded to the scene and said they found the victim lying on the ground at the intersection of Main Ave E. and Daisy Street S.

SOAP LAKE, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO