FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Bronx Deliveryman Fatally Run Over, Driver IndictedBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Mayor Adams Fires Staffer Who Recorded Video on New York City and MigrantsTom HandyNew York City, NY
Trump Org. Criminal Tax Trial Set to Begin Next WeekTaxBuzzManhattan, NY
Zottola Convicted in Murder-for-Hire Hit of His FatherBronxVoiceNew York City, NY
In Hoboken, Vote for the Kids First Slate for School Board
On Tuesday, Nov. 8, Hoboken is holding its most important school board election in years. Three seats are up and eight candidates are running, including two slates, but the choice is clear – the Kids First slate of Pavel Sokolov, Cindy Wiegand and Donna Magen. Here’s why. For...
Councilman Quintero Endorses Leadership that Listens for Hoboken BOE
I firmly believe that one of the strongest measures of any community is the quality and compassion of its public schools. By that measure, I believe Hoboken’s public school system rivals any in New Jersey and the United States, not just because of the quality of its programs, but because unlike many others, ours is a district of unrivaled cultural and socioeconomic diversity. When it comes to leadership in the district – I look for those who take the stewardship of our program seriously. Hoboken’s kids are our most precious resource, not a cost center, and the job of our Board of Education – as stewards – is to take an honest look at the needs of our students (from Pre-K to High School) and focus efforts on how to best meet those needs. Which is why I am enthusiastically supporting and endorsing the Leadership that Listens slate of candidates in the upcoming Board of Education election.
Bayonne bans carrying firearms in public buildings, parks, and schools
Bayonne has banned the carrying of firearms in public buildings, parks, and schools, among other such places. The City Council adopted an ordinance amending certain regulations and exempting extra-duty, off-duty, and retired officers from the ban at its October 19 meeting. The move follows a recent ruling by the U.S....
Jersey City Council adopts $724.8 million budget
After about four months since its initial introduction and an hour-long reading by the Deputy City Clerk, the Jersey City Council adopted the city’s new $724.8 million budget at a special Oct. 18 meeting, which comes with a 50 percent increase to the municipal tax levy. The budget is...
Jersey City cannabis board approves three applicants
The Jersey City Cannabis Control Board has approved the applications of three retail cannabis operations, tabling two others for a later date. The three applicants approved by the board on Oct. 17were Golden Door Dispensary in Journal Square, Kushklub NJ on Tonnelle Avenue, and Community Wellness Center of NJ, which is right under the Pulaski Skyway. The two tabled were Legacy to Lifted, which could locate on the West Side, and Lifted Vision, which could be in the Heights.
North Bergen issues proclamation declaring October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month
Mayor Nicholas Sacco and the Board of Commissioners have issued a proclamation recognizing October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month. The board passed a resolution issuing the proclamation at their meeting on Wednesday, October 12. Sacco read the proclamation in full. “Domestic violence is a serious crime that affects people of...
North Bergen considers new regulations on work hours for construction
North Bergen is considering revising its work hours regulations for construction and other types of work that may be noisy or intrusive. Mayor Nicholas Sacco and the Board of Commissioners introduced an amended ordinance regulating hours during which certain work may be done at its October 12 meeting. The commissioners...
Bayonne to hold rededication ceremony for Morris Park on October 27
A rededication ceremony will soon take place at Dr. David Morris Park in Bayonne at 47th Street and Broadway, Mayor James Davis has announced. The event will take place on Thursday, October 27 at 6 p.m. The ceremony will include speakers from the New Jersey National Association for the Advancement...
Testimonial for Leslie Norwood, Leadership that Listens BOE Candidate
I first met Leslie in 2017 when she joined our non-profit team as a volunteer looking to “make a difference in the lives of kids and families in Hoboken.” For some background, I am co-founder, and current co-president of the Hoboken Public Education Foundation, a non-profit that has been raising private funds for the Hoboken Public District Schools since 2015.
Why Is Dr. Johnson Treated Differently Than Pavel Sokolov?
As a lifelong active Democrat, I occasionally cross the aisle to support Republican elected and appointed officials. It includes our superintendent, who was a registered Republican until right after the school board slates were announced. Why didn’t they attack Hoboken Superintendent Christine Johnson?. Dr. Johnson has added educational programming...
New Jersey takes aim at fossil fuel companies for lying about climate change
Nearly ten years to the day Hurricane Sandy wrought untold destruction across New Jersey and Hudson County in particular, state officials have announced a lawsuit launched against five major oil and gas companies, alleging they knowingly made false claims to deceive the public about the existence of climate change and the degree to which their fossil fuels products have been worsened global warming.
HCST to Host Job Fairs at FJG Campus & EWB Center
Hudson County Schools of Technology will hold two job fairs this fall, to give the public, local community members and students the chance to practice networking and connect with local industry professionals. The first will be held on October 19 from 5-8 p.m. at the Frank J. Gargiulo Campus, at...
North Bergen’s annual Trunk or Treat set for October 29
North Bergen has announced its planned festivities for Halloween. The township’s annual Trunk or Treat event will take place from 12 to 2 p.m. on Saturday, October 29 outside the Recreation Center at 6300 Meadowview Avenue. Residents will be decorating their cars with a Halloween theme and distributing candy...
North Bergen to hold more COVID-19 vaccine clinics
The North Bergen Free Public Library, in conjunction with the Hudson Regional Health Commission, is hosting vaccination clinics at the library over the next few months. The clinics will begin at the Kennedy Branch of the library and continue at the new downtown Community Center and Library. The first clinic...
Jersey City Council greenlights new affordable housing overlay
The Jersey City Council has adopted the creation of a new affordable housing overlay that Jersey City officials say will encourage more affordable housing in the city. Originally announced back in July, the city said that the overlay would require developments that opt into it to build affordable housing at 10 to 15 percent of the total number of units. In return, developers would be allowed extra density.
New “Change for Children” slate seeks Jersey City school board
On the other side of the recent elections for the Jersey City Board of Education has been the “Change for Children” slate, who for the past few years have had financial backing from real estate developers. After being mostly defeated in the past two elections, an incumbent who...
Come to Coffee with Cohen with Hoboken Public Library
Councilman Phil Cohen is hosting his next in-person “Coffee with Cohen” on Tuesday morning, at bwè kafe, 1002 Washington Street, and he’ll be joined by returning guest Hoboken Public Library Director Jennie Pu and Jerome Abernathy, President of the Library’s Board of Trustees. All are invited to share a cuppa and croissant, and catch up with what’s going on in Hoboken and at the Library.
New street nears completion in Union City
A new street is nearly completed in Union City, Mayor Brian Stack has announced. Located between Palisade Avenue and Hudson Avenue, Stack noted that a new portion of Peter Street would soon be open in a video message to the community on October 14. Previously, Peter Street was only a...
West New York cracks down on ‘unlawfully’ parked commercial vehicles
A new West New York ordinance enables the town to tow commercial vehicles that are taking up spaces intended for other vehicles. Mayor Gabriel Rodriguez and the Board of Commissioners voted unanimously at the September 28 meeting to adopt an ordinance amending regulations on commercial vehicles pertaining to parking. According...
Was politics behind funding cuts to Bayonne PAL?
The amount of federal funds that Bayonne receives from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development throughout Community Development Block Grants (CDBG) has decreased in 2022. This translated to funding cuts for the non-profits that utilize the funding, including the Bayonne Police Athletic League (PAL). Things came to a...
