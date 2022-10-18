ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Councilman Quintero Endorses Leadership that Listens for Hoboken BOE

I firmly believe that one of the strongest measures of any community is the quality and compassion of its public schools. By that measure, I believe Hoboken’s public school system rivals any in New Jersey and the United States, not just because of the quality of its programs, but because unlike many others, ours is a district of unrivaled cultural and socioeconomic diversity. When it comes to leadership in the district – I look for those who take the stewardship of our program seriously. Hoboken’s kids are our most precious resource, not a cost center, and the job of our Board of Education – as stewards – is to take an honest look at the needs of our students (from Pre-K to High School) and focus efforts on how to best meet those needs. Which is why I am enthusiastically supporting and endorsing the Leadership that Listens slate of candidates in the upcoming Board of Education election.
HOBOKEN, NJ
Jersey City Council adopts $724.8 million budget

After about four months since its initial introduction and an hour-long reading by the Deputy City Clerk, the Jersey City Council adopted the city’s new $724.8 million budget at a special Oct. 18 meeting, which comes with a 50 percent increase to the municipal tax levy. The budget is...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Jersey City cannabis board approves three applicants

The Jersey City Cannabis Control Board has approved the applications of three retail cannabis operations, tabling two others for a later date. The three applicants approved by the board on Oct. 17were Golden Door Dispensary in Journal Square, Kushklub NJ on Tonnelle Avenue, and Community Wellness Center of NJ, which is right under the Pulaski Skyway. The two tabled were Legacy to Lifted, which could locate on the West Side, and Lifted Vision, which could be in the Heights.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Testimonial for Leslie Norwood, Leadership that Listens BOE Candidate

I first met Leslie in 2017 when she joined our non-profit team as a volunteer looking to “make a difference in the lives of kids and families in Hoboken.” For some background, I am co-founder, and current co-president of the Hoboken Public Education Foundation, a non-profit that has been raising private funds for the Hoboken Public District Schools since 2015.
Why Is Dr. Johnson Treated Differently Than Pavel Sokolov?

As a lifelong active Democrat, I occasionally cross the aisle to support Republican elected and appointed officials. It includes our superintendent, who was a registered Republican until right after the school board slates were announced. Why didn’t they attack Hoboken Superintendent Christine Johnson?. Dr. Johnson has added educational programming...
HOBOKEN, NJ
New Jersey takes aim at fossil fuel companies for lying about climate change

Nearly ten years to the day Hurricane Sandy wrought untold destruction across New Jersey and Hudson County in particular, state officials have announced a lawsuit launched against five major oil and gas companies, alleging they knowingly made false claims to deceive the public about the existence of climate change and the degree to which their fossil fuels products have been worsened global warming.
HUDSON COUNTY, NJ
HCST to Host Job Fairs at FJG Campus & EWB Center

Hudson County Schools of Technology will hold two job fairs this fall, to give the public, local community members and students the chance to practice networking and connect with local industry professionals. The first will be held on October 19 from 5-8 p.m. at the Frank J. Gargiulo Campus, at...
SECAUCUS, NJ
North Bergen to hold more COVID-19 vaccine clinics

The North Bergen Free Public Library, in conjunction with the Hudson Regional Health Commission, is hosting vaccination clinics at the library over the next few months. The clinics will begin at the Kennedy Branch of the library and continue at the new downtown Community Center and Library. The first clinic...
NORTH BERGEN, NJ
Jersey City Council greenlights new affordable housing overlay

The Jersey City Council has adopted the creation of a new affordable housing overlay that Jersey City officials say will encourage more affordable housing in the city. Originally announced back in July, the city said that the overlay would require developments that opt into it to build affordable housing at 10 to 15 percent of the total number of units. In return, developers would be allowed extra density.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Come to Coffee with Cohen with Hoboken Public Library

Councilman Phil Cohen is hosting his next in-person “Coffee with Cohen” on Tuesday morning, at bwè kafe, 1002 Washington Street, and he’ll be joined by returning guest Hoboken Public Library Director Jennie Pu and Jerome Abernathy, President of the Library’s Board of Trustees. All are invited to share a cuppa and croissant, and catch up with what’s going on in Hoboken and at the Library.
HOBOKEN, NJ
New street nears completion in Union City

A new street is nearly completed in Union City, Mayor Brian Stack has announced. Located between Palisade Avenue and Hudson Avenue, Stack noted that a new portion of Peter Street would soon be open in a video message to the community on October 14. Previously, Peter Street was only a...
UNION CITY, NJ
Was politics behind funding cuts to Bayonne PAL?

The amount of federal funds that Bayonne receives from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development throughout Community Development Block Grants (CDBG) has decreased in 2022. This translated to funding cuts for the non-profits that utilize the funding, including the Bayonne Police Athletic League (PAL). Things came to a...
BAYONNE, NJ
