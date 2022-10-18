The man who killed trailblazing Texas deputy Sandeep Dhaliwal is convicted of capital murder

The wreckage of a rare boat — one of the last of its kind to be located — has been identified at the bottom of Lake Superior in Michigan. Researchers with the Great Lakes Shipwreck Historical Society discovered the 292-foot vessel 35 miles off Vermilion Point and confirmed it is Barge 129, one of only 44 whalebacks ever made. A distinctive vessel that plied the Great Lakes in the late 19th century, the whaleback had an unusual design of curved sides and pointed bows said to look like the snout of a pig.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 7 HOURS AGO