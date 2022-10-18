ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KCBD

South Plains warmth and wind

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Above average high temperatures highlight our forecast through the weekend. Unfortunately, wind also will be on the increase. Much of the KCBD forecast area this morning was not quite as chilly as yesterday. The exception was the Lubbock vicinity. The temperature again dropped into the low 40s. In the Levelland area down into the low 40s.
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

KLBK Thursday Morning Weather Update: October 20th, 2022

LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Thursday morning weather update!. Today: Light winds and clear skies. High of 79°. Winds N 8-13 MPH. Chilly and calm. Low of 49°. Winds VAR 5-10 MPH. Tomorrow:. A bit breezier and warmer. High of 82°. Winds WSW...
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

When Will It Snow It Lubbock?

The snowy season is right around the corner. Of course in Lubbock the "snowy season" is usually about two snowstorms, amounting to probably less than a week or two of snow on the ground. Still, it's fun to think about right?. Weatherspark says the snowy season in Lubbock lasts from...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

WATCH: Lubbock road bond news conference

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Six local associations announce support for Lubbock Road Improvement Bond. The agencies are holding a news conference ahead of the November election. The $200 million bond will be on the Tuesday, Nov. 8 ballot. The previous road bond was rejected by Lubbock voters. Improvements to Broadway will not be included in this proposal.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Thursday morning top stories: Uvalde ISD names interim superintendent

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. The Uvalde school board accepted the retirement of Superintendent Hal Harrell, who was criticized over the Robb Elementary school shooting. The board also named an interim superintendent while it searches for a replacement. Details here: Uvalde school superintendent announces retirement. Biden to invest...
UVALDE, TX
fox34.com

Traffic diverted by accident at CR 6200 & Hwy 84

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The westbound lanes of Highway 84 have been shut down at N. Frankford (CR 1800) while police work the scene of a two-vehicle accident. One person has been taken to the hospital, but we don’t know the extent of their injuries as of Wednesday night.
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

Only 1 Lubbock Woman Has Been Miss Texas, But What a Beauty!

I'll be the first to admit that I think beauty pageants are a little...shall we say, dated? The inner machinations of pageant culture has been exposed and on display for years, and we all got a creepy and at times, hilarious, view into them with a number of reality shows. My favorite being the spin off to Toddlers and Tiaras, which is Here Comes Honey Boo Boo. I loved Alana, she was just so sassy and I couldn't get enough of her. Of course, her mother ended up being a total creep.
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

Here’s How Long It Takes To Get From Lubbock To Albuquerque

This is important information to know. The Isleta Amphitheater in New Mexico hosts some truly amazing road shows. Truth be told, they have stolen a lot of Lubbock business. I guess that's the breaks, but it's essential that you know how to get there because, at some point, you're probably going to want to see there. Oh, they also have Tingley Colesium which has its fair share of shows as well (I saw Pearl Jam there....excellent!).
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

Lubbock is Getting a New Pak-A-Sak Convenience Store Location

Lubbock is an ever-growing city that is constantly seeing new businesses pop up from corner to corner. One of the newest additions happens to be a new location of a West Texas favorite, Pak-A-Sak. Pak-A-Sak is a family-owned convenience store chain that originated in Canyon, Texas. They have 23 locations...
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

14 Places Around Lubbock That Closed in 2022

Has it seemed like a lot of places this year in Lubbock have closed? Well here are 15 places that have closed over 2022. Plus at the end of that list we talk about new places coming soon as well. 14 Places Around Lubbock That Closed in 2022. 15 New...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

City of Wilson issues boil water notice

WILSON, Texas (KCBD) - The City of Wilson issued a boil water notice Thursday. Officials say the city was experiencing low water pressure. Water supply is back to normal however, the city urges residents to boil water until further notice. Residents will be notified when the boil water notice has been lifted.
WILSON, TX
KCBD

KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Bubbles

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Bubbles, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. She is a one-year-old lab mix who’s been at the shelter for four months. Bubbles is house-trained and friendly with all dogs and humans. She is also playful, affectionate and active. Bubbles is up to date on all her shots, is spayed and microchipped. Her adoption fees are waived today.
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Single-vehicle rollover in Southwest Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Emergency personnel are responding to a single-vehicle crash in Southwest Lubbock. A call was received just after 10 p.m. of a single-vehicle rollover. The driver was turning off of Hwy 62/82 onto FM 1585 when the vehicle rolled over, coming to a rest just off the road near a utility pole.
LUBBOCK, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy