Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KCBD
South Plains warmth and wind
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Above average high temperatures highlight our forecast through the weekend. Unfortunately, wind also will be on the increase. Much of the KCBD forecast area this morning was not quite as chilly as yesterday. The exception was the Lubbock vicinity. The temperature again dropped into the low 40s. In the Levelland area down into the low 40s.
everythinglubbock.com
KLBK Thursday Morning Weather Update: October 20th, 2022
LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Thursday morning weather update!. Today: Light winds and clear skies. High of 79°. Winds N 8-13 MPH. Chilly and calm. Low of 49°. Winds VAR 5-10 MPH. Tomorrow:. A bit breezier and warmer. High of 82°. Winds WSW...
When Will It Snow It Lubbock?
The snowy season is right around the corner. Of course in Lubbock the "snowy season" is usually about two snowstorms, amounting to probably less than a week or two of snow on the ground. Still, it's fun to think about right?. Weatherspark says the snowy season in Lubbock lasts from...
KCBD
WATCH: Lubbock road bond news conference
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Six local associations announce support for Lubbock Road Improvement Bond. The agencies are holding a news conference ahead of the November election. The $200 million bond will be on the Tuesday, Nov. 8 ballot. The previous road bond was rejected by Lubbock voters. Improvements to Broadway will not be included in this proposal.
South Plains farmers worry as cotton price tumbles
LUBBOCK, Texas — The price of cotton dropped to 78 cents per pound Wednesday, adding another growing pain onto South Plains farmers plowing through a season already plagued by drought and high input prices. Wednesday’s price is the lowest since April 2021 and about 25 percent lower than this time last year. It is less […]
KCBD
Thursday morning top stories: Uvalde ISD names interim superintendent
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. The Uvalde school board accepted the retirement of Superintendent Hal Harrell, who was criticized over the Robb Elementary school shooting. The board also named an interim superintendent while it searches for a replacement. Details here: Uvalde school superintendent announces retirement. Biden to invest...
fox34.com
Traffic diverted by accident at CR 6200 & Hwy 84
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The westbound lanes of Highway 84 have been shut down at N. Frankford (CR 1800) while police work the scene of a two-vehicle accident. One person has been taken to the hospital, but we don’t know the extent of their injuries as of Wednesday night.
Expansion of South Lubbock, new shopping complex coming to 114th and Slide
LUBBOCK, Texas – As Lubbock continues to expand south, the intersection of 114th street and Slide Road has proven to be the new hotspot. The intersection has recently become home to a new UMC hospital, shopping center, and restaurants. The recent road construction to widen Slide has been the key in this expansion, according to […]
Only 1 Lubbock Woman Has Been Miss Texas, But What a Beauty!
I'll be the first to admit that I think beauty pageants are a little...shall we say, dated? The inner machinations of pageant culture has been exposed and on display for years, and we all got a creepy and at times, hilarious, view into them with a number of reality shows. My favorite being the spin off to Toddlers and Tiaras, which is Here Comes Honey Boo Boo. I loved Alana, she was just so sassy and I couldn't get enough of her. Of course, her mother ended up being a total creep.
Here’s How Long It Takes To Get From Lubbock To Albuquerque
This is important information to know. The Isleta Amphitheater in New Mexico hosts some truly amazing road shows. Truth be told, they have stolen a lot of Lubbock business. I guess that's the breaks, but it's essential that you know how to get there because, at some point, you're probably going to want to see there. Oh, they also have Tingley Colesium which has its fair share of shows as well (I saw Pearl Jam there....excellent!).
Lubbock is Getting a New Pak-A-Sak Convenience Store Location
Lubbock is an ever-growing city that is constantly seeing new businesses pop up from corner to corner. One of the newest additions happens to be a new location of a West Texas favorite, Pak-A-Sak. Pak-A-Sak is a family-owned convenience store chain that originated in Canyon, Texas. They have 23 locations...
How Many New Toot ‘N Totum Locations Are Planned To Open In Lubbock?
It seems like Lubbock is rapidly becoming the Convenience Store capital of the known world, with only a few chains not represented here on the South Plains (looking at you, Wawa). With the infusion of Circle K locations, Stripes, United Express, 7-Eleven, and even an Allsup's Market near the Tech...
14 Places Around Lubbock That Closed in 2022
Has it seemed like a lot of places this year in Lubbock have closed? Well here are 15 places that have closed over 2022. Plus at the end of that list we talk about new places coming soon as well. 14 Places Around Lubbock That Closed in 2022. 15 New...
everythinglubbock.com
New workout facility, nearly 21,000 sq. feet, coming to West Lubbock, permit says
LUBBOCK, Texas— A permit filed with the City of Lubbock Department of Building Safety showed a new workout facility is set to come to Lubbock. The permit said the facility will be in West Lubbock at 2923 Iola Avenue near Costco and Cabela’s. The permit also said the...
Injuries Reported After A Three-Vehicle Crash In Lubbock (Lubbock, TX)
Authorities responded to a three-vehicle crash on 32nd Street and Quaker Avenue. According to LPD, a white Honda Accord, a gray Chevy Traverse, and a Lincoln collided in the southbound lane around 5:20 p.m.
KCBD
City of Wilson issues boil water notice
WILSON, Texas (KCBD) - The City of Wilson issued a boil water notice Thursday. Officials say the city was experiencing low water pressure. Water supply is back to normal however, the city urges residents to boil water until further notice. Residents will be notified when the boil water notice has been lifted.
Red Raider great Harrell returns to Lubbock this weekend
LUBBOCK, Texas – The touchdown throw from Graham Harrell to Michael Crabtree on the first night of November 2008 to beat Texas in Lubbock will forever live in the hearts and minds of Red Raider fans. Now, the former Texas Tech quarterback will return to the confines of Jones AT&T Stadium, just as a coach […]
KCBD
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Bubbles
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Bubbles, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. She is a one-year-old lab mix who’s been at the shelter for four months. Bubbles is house-trained and friendly with all dogs and humans. She is also playful, affectionate and active. Bubbles is up to date on all her shots, is spayed and microchipped. Her adoption fees are waived today.
Project at 114th and Slide will open 2023, include several shops
Egenbacher Commercial Properties announced a 70,000 square-foot development project in Southwest Lubbock called "114.Slide," which will be home to a second The Plaza Restaurant, office spaces, a bank, a tea/coffee shop and various retailers.
fox34.com
Single-vehicle rollover in Southwest Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Emergency personnel are responding to a single-vehicle crash in Southwest Lubbock. A call was received just after 10 p.m. of a single-vehicle rollover. The driver was turning off of Hwy 62/82 onto FM 1585 when the vehicle rolled over, coming to a rest just off the road near a utility pole.
Comments / 0