Ziggy Rainbow
2d ago
Nobody is to blame except the knucklehead pedestrian. At this point, who knows as it doesn't appear he's associated with a disabled vehicle in the area.
KTNV
LVMPD: Bus stop demolished, 7 vehicles damaged in southwest valley crash after race
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said that seven vehicles were involved in a crash that occurred near Ft. Apache and Flamingo Road Monday night. "I arrived on scene and located chaos," police said. The crash happened around 8:55 p.m., officers responded to the scene.
KTNV
Motorcyclist dies two days after collision in northeast Las Vegas valley, police say
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A motorcyclist has died from injuries sustained during a deadly collision with a car on Monday morning. At approximately 9:27 a.m., Las Vegas police responded to a collision that occurred at the intersection of North Toiyabe Street and Judson Avenue. Police say evidence at the...
KTNV
1 person killed, 1 in critical condition after car crashes into tree in northwest Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — One person is dead and another in critical condition after a single-vehicle crash in northwest Las Vegas early Wednesday morning. First responders were dispatched to the 5700 block of Centennial Center Boulevard just before 6:40 a.m., the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says. Police say...
Official: Woman at Sunset Park died after being run over by county vehicle
Officials from Clark County said that a woman died Tuesday afternoon after being struck by a County vehicle at Sunset Park.
Las Vegas man accused of shooting, killing victim over phone sale threatened to kill driver in road rage incident: police
A man accused of shooting and killing another man at a Las Vegas gas station allegedly told police he shot the victim because he was in fear for his life after trying to sell the victim a phone, an arrest report said.
Fox5 KVVU
Coroner IDs woman hit, killed by Clark County vehicle at Sunset Park
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Clark County Coroner’s office has identified a woman who was hit and killed by a Clark County vehicle at Sunset Park on Tuesday afternoon. According to Clark County, the incident occurred at about 1:45 p.m. Tuesday as a county worker was using a boom truck to trim trees in the park near the intersection of Sunset Road and Eastern Avenue. As the worker was leaving the area the truck struck the woman, who had been lying in the grass nearby, the county said in a news release.
Fox5 KVVU
Police respond to fatal wrong-way crash on I-15 southbound near Nipton
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A wrong-way driver has resulted in a deadly crash on I-15 near Nipton Tuesday morning. The crash happened around 7:45 a.m. Oct. 18 on I-15 southbound near Nipton Road. According to California Highway Patrol, a driver was doing northbound in the southbound lanes and hit another vehicle head on.
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas police: Barricade ends after suspected drunk driver refused to exit semi-truck
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department was involved in a barricade situation Tuesday afternoon. According to police, at approximately 8:16 a.m., Las Vegas police received a report of a suspected drunk driver in a semi-truck in the 4000 block of East Cheyenne Avenue. Officers located...
Suspected DUI driver in custody after SWAT standoff on Cheyenne Ave.
SWAT and crisis negotiators with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department were able to take a semi-truck driver into custody after a standoff on Cheyenne Avenue.
Las Vegas police: Woman rammed car during argument with 2-year-old unrestrained inside
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A woman is accused of repeatedly “angrily” ramming her car during an argument while a 2-year-old child was unrestrained inside the vehicle, police said. Solentino Reyno, 27, is facing charges of child abuse or neglect and attempting to tamper with a vehicle with damage. Officers responded to a call on Tuesday, […]
8newsnow.com
Las Vegas police search for missing woman
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is asking the public for help in locating a missing woman, possibly in severe emotional distress. Candace Gibson was last seen on Wednesday, around noon, near Cheyenne Avenue and Michael Way, just east of Rancho Drive in the northwest valley.
Fox5 KVVU
Suspect accused of killing cellmate was in jail for kicking Las Vegas police officer, report says
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The man accused of killing his cellmate at a Las Vegas-area jail was in custody for allegedly kicking an officer, according to an arrest report. Lee Johnson, 30, is accused of killing a fellow inmate at Clark County Detention Center on Oct. 18. Johnson was initially arrested Oct. 7 for battery on a protected person.
Fox5 KVVU
Woman killed in shooting near Jones, Harmon
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A woman was shot and killed Monday night in the west Las Vegas Valley. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said the shooting happened around 11:05 p.m. Oct. 17 in the 6200 block of Craigmont Avenue, near Jones Boulevard and Harmon Avenue. Responding officers found a woman...
KTNV
Driver killed, passenger in critical condition after crash on Las Vegas Blvd., Blue Diamond
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — One person is dead and another in critical condition after a crash in the southeast Las Vegas valley early Monday morning. Nevada State Police say it happened near the intersection of Las Vegas Boulevard and Blue Diamond Road at approximately 12:58 a.m. A white Mercedes...
LVMPD: Altercation over parking led to a shooting, 34-year-old man dead
A school in the south Las Vegas valley is on lockdown after a shooting at a nearby residence, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department reported on Tuesday afternoon.
Police standoff ends on Cheyenne, man taken into custody
Cheyenne shut down due to police standoff with truck driver.
Video shows push that ultimately killed Las Vegas security officer by man arrested 49 times
Surveillance video shows the moment a man previously arrested 48 times pushed a Las Vegas hotel security guard to the ground, ultimately leading to his death.
39-Year-Old Johnny Clay Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Las Vegas (Las Vegas, NV)
According to the Nevada State Police, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Las Vegas on Monday morning. The crash happened at the intersection of Las Vegas Boulevard and Blue Diamond Road/Windmill Lane at around 1 a.m. According to the Police, 39-year-old Johnny Clay was identified as the victim who suffered major...
Las Vegas police seek to identify man accused of beating woman to death in January
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Metro police are asking for help in identifying a man accused of beating a woman to death in January. The suspect was described as approximately 6 feet tall, 220 pounds, and believed to be in his late 30s to mid-40s. Police had received a report of a person being […]
Inmate found dead following altercation with cellmate
An LVMPD corrections officer observed the inmate unresponsive inside his cell at approximately 2:04 p.m., according to a news release.
