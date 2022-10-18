ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Comments / 8

Ziggy Rainbow
2d ago

Nobody is to blame except the knucklehead pedestrian. At this point, who knows as it doesn't appear he's associated with a disabled vehicle in the area.

Reply
7
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fox5 KVVU

Coroner IDs woman hit, killed by Clark County vehicle at Sunset Park

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Clark County Coroner’s office has identified a woman who was hit and killed by a Clark County vehicle at Sunset Park on Tuesday afternoon. According to Clark County, the incident occurred at about 1:45 p.m. Tuesday as a county worker was using a boom truck to trim trees in the park near the intersection of Sunset Road and Eastern Avenue. As the worker was leaving the area the truck struck the woman, who had been lying in the grass nearby, the county said in a news release.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Police respond to fatal wrong-way crash on I-15 southbound near Nipton

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A wrong-way driver has resulted in a deadly crash on I-15 near Nipton Tuesday morning. The crash happened around 7:45 a.m. Oct. 18 on I-15 southbound near Nipton Road. According to California Highway Patrol, a driver was doing northbound in the southbound lanes and hit another vehicle head on.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Las Vegas police search for missing woman

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is asking the public for help in locating a missing woman, possibly in severe emotional distress. Candace Gibson was last seen on Wednesday, around noon, near Cheyenne Avenue and Michael Way, just east of Rancho Drive in the northwest valley.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Woman killed in shooting near Jones, Harmon

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A woman was shot and killed Monday night in the west Las Vegas Valley. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said the shooting happened around 11:05 p.m. Oct. 17 in the 6200 block of Craigmont Avenue, near Jones Boulevard and Harmon Avenue. Responding officers found a woman...
LAS VEGAS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy