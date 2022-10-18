ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bismarck, ND

Comments / 0

Related
96.5 The Walleye

Here’s Where To Meet Yellowstone’s Forrie J. Smith In Bismarck

Back for the second year in a row, the most-watched TV drama "Yellowstone" star that plays senior ranch hand "Lloyd Pierce", Forrie J. Smith is back in Bismarck, North Dakota. Forrie j. Smith, a real-life cowboy and stuntman, is in town for the Dakota Community Bank and Trust's Bucking Battle featuring Chad Berger Bucking Bulls being held at the Bismarck Event Center Friday, October 21, and Saturday, October 22, 2022.
BISMARCK, ND
96.5 The Walleye

Netflix Soon To Lower The Boom On North Dakotans ( And Others )

Seems like almost everyone I know watches and shares Netflix. Many times over I have heard in conversation either people at work or friends of mine saying that they subscribe to Netflix, which of course is not a crime, but to the HUGE streaming service, it is when personal accounts are being shared all over the place. As a matter of fact, I don't think I know one person out here in Bismarck and Minot who doesn't spread the love around with their family with just ONE account. Well, it was bound to happen, Netflix got wise to it, and claimed that they suffered a huge subscriber loss. They had warned us that they were going to do something about it, and soon that will take place.
BISMARCK, ND
96.5 The Walleye

96.5 The Walleye

Mandan, ND
4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

96.5 The Walleye plays the best classic rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bismarck, North Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://965thewalleye.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy