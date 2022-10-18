ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheating wife, 61, who made false rape claims against her husband after he refused to do household chores when she had an affair avoids jail

By Elly Blake For Mailonline
 2 days ago

A cheating wife who made false rape claims against her husband after he refused to do household chores has been spared jail.

Former town councillor Sharon Taylor, 61, vowed to 'destroy' her husband David following the collapse of their 21-year marriage.

A court heard he moved out of their semi-detached home in Malvern, Worcestershire, last year after she admitted having an affair.

Taylor then bombarded her estranged husband with abusive 'non-stop' messages demanding he continue to carry out household chores.

Between March and April this year she sent him 216 messages including one branding him a 'robotic Nazi'.

Taylor then went to the post office where he worked and lied to his boss, claiming he had raped her over a number of years.

She continued to hound her husband and threatened to report him to the police for rape unless he quit his job.

She was found guilty of stalking and blackmail charges when she appeared at Worcester Crown Court on Monday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eIb0m_0idTDNpf00
Sharon Taylor, of Malvern, was found guilty of stalking and blackmail charges against her husband on Monday

Taylor, of Meadow Road, Malvern, wept in the dock when she was sentenced to a total of two years and three months, suspended for two years.

She was also ordered to complete 30 days rehabilitation and slapped with a restraining order, banning her from contacting her husband.

Judge Martin Jackson said: 'False allegations of rape are extremely unsettling.

'Threatening to make an allegation that is untrue is a very serious matter.'

The judge said it was a 'sad case' and he recognised the offending had been committed when Taylor was in emotional turmoil.

Taylor, a former Independent who was elected to Malvern Town Council, began her vile campaign against her husband last year.

Michael Aspinall, prosecuting, said: 'She told her husband David Taylor she had an affair, which caused their 21-year marriage to collapse.

'After Mr Taylor moved out of the marital home she sent messages non-stop to him.'

Mr Aspinall said Taylor also sent messages asking him for money and to do domestic chores, forcing him to have to remind her the relationship was over.

He told the court: 'In one month he received 216 messages.'

Taylor visited the post office where Mr Taylor worked telling a manager she was concerned about female members of staff.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1soqAl_0idTDNpf00
Sharon Taylor made false rape allegations against her husband David, a court heard

She falsely claimed Mr Taylor had raped her for many years.

After the manager told her to report this to the police, Taylor replied she wouldn't as 'it would hurt my political career'.

Mr Aspinall said: 'The next day she messaged the manager saying she wanted to retract what she had said and their separation affected her mental health.'

Messages to the victim continued after that, the mum-of-two saying in one 'I want to destroy you'.

Taylor also sent another message to the victim saying he had one month to retire otherwise she would tell the police.

Mr Aspinall told the court: 'Mr Taylor thought this was a threat to report him for alleged rape.'

The prosecutor said the victim worried if he had been arrested for the fake claim, he would have been vilified and would have lost his job.

Richard Hull, defending, said she had been going through a mental breakdown and struggled to accept the marriage was over.

Mr Hull said: 'It was her last roll of the dice - it wasn't for financial reward.

'She wanted to rewind the clock, prior to her affair.

'She turned to more desperate measures. She is deeply remorseful for what happened.'

The court heard the couple are now going through divorce proceedings.

