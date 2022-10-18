ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yorba Linda, CA

Flying Dutchman
1d ago

Pretty ballsy, doing it at 7:00 P.M. they must have been watching the neighborhood and waited for someone to leave. I’ll bet they are gang members from LA

FOX 5 San Diego

Mother found dead inside Orange County hotel room

Police are investigating after an Orange County mother was found dead inside a hotel room in Laguna Niguel on Saturday. The body of Griselda Petra Pinedareta, 36, was found unresponsive by a housekeeper inside the hotel located on the 28000 block of Camino Capistrano around noontime. Pinedareta was pronounced dead at the scene by medical […]
LAGUNA NIGUEL, CA
foxla.com

Elderly woman killed in Brentwood house fire

LOS ANGELES - An elderly woman was killed in a house fire in Brentwood early Thursday, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. The fire broke out just before 6 a.m. at a two-story home located at 405 S. Cliffwood Avenue and was extinguished within 33 minutes, officials said. The fire was contained to one room.
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

LASD searching for person who left fake bomb in Calabasas

CALABASAS, Calif - Los Angeles County Sheriff's deputies in Calabasas are searching for a person they say left a suspicious devise on the side of the road in the city Wednesday. According to officials, a person who appeared to be carrying a rifle bag and armed with a pistol left...
CALABASAS, CA
foxla.com

2 stabbed at high school in Los Feliz: LAPD

LOS ANGELES - A stabbing incident is under investigation at a LAUSD school Wednesday evening. The Los Angeles Police Department responded to a call in the 3900 block of Tracy Street in the Los Feliz area, which is where John Marshall High School happens to be located. One, possibly two...
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Vigil held for Apple Valley teen found dead near skate park

APPLE VALLEY, Calf. - An emotional vigil was held Wednesday night for a teen who was found dead near a skate park in Apple Valley. Homicide investigators with the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said the body of 16-year-old Robert Schmidt Jr., known as Bobby to friends and family, was found Tuesday morning on a dirt lot in the 13500 block of Navajo Road after responding to a man down call.
APPLE VALLEY, CA
KTLA

Gang member launches stolen car into Riverside building: Police

A car thief led police on a wild chase in Riverside that ended with a smash on Wednesday morning. Pete Elliot Vega, 37, a known gang member from San Bernardino, was arrested for auto theft, felony evading police, suspicion of DUI and driving without a license, according to Riverside Police. Patrolling officers said they spotted […]
RIVERSIDE, CA
NBC San Diego

Pasadena Police Find ‘Rainbow Fentanyl' Among 300,000 Pills Hidden in Truck Tire

The Pasadena Police Department seized more than 300,000 fentanyl pills in September, and among them so-called “rainbow fentanyl." It is the first time they have found large quantities of multi-colored pills that look like candy, according to investigators with the Pasadena Police Major Narcotics and Special Investigation Unit. Fentanyl...
PASADENA, CA
2urbangirls.com

Orange County man found not guilty in mother’s killing

SANTA ANA, Calif. – A 37-year-old Laguna Beach man charged with stabbing his mother to death was found not guilty by reason of insanity Monday. Matthew Bryson McDonald is scheduled for a Nov. 4 hearing to determine his commitment term in a mental health facility. Police were called about...
SANTA ANA, CA
newsantaana.com

A mother was found dead at an O.C. hotel

On Oct.15, 2022, at 12:02 p.m., Orange County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the 28000 block of Camino Capistrano in the city of Laguna Niguel for an unresponsive subject in a hotel room. Upon arrival, deputies found Griselda Petra Pinedareta, a 36-year-old female, who was later pronounced deceased by the Orange County Fire Authority at the scene.
LAGUNA NIGUEL, CA
Canyon News

Sherman Oaks Resident Opens Fire On Three Burglars

SHERMAN OAKS—On October 13, at approximately 1:30 a.m., a Sherman Oaks homeowner, woke up to the sound of someone breaking into his home on the 3600 block of Beverly Ridge Drive. The homeowner came face-to-face with two men and upon retrieving his weapon, the homeowner found a third burglar and opened fire. The burglars fled the scene.
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Several hurt in 3-car wreck in Sunland

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - Up to seven people were being looked at for possible injuries after they were all involved in a 3-car wreck in the Sunland area. The Los Angeles Fire Department responded to a call of a crash in the 10500 block of Sunland Boulevard around 7:45 p.m. Wednesday. LAFD said not all seven people who were looked at by paramedics needed to be taken to the hospital.
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Woman shot at Inglewood bank in Crenshaw shopping center

A woman was shot this morning at an Inglewood bank. Residents report hearing shots around 11:00 am in the direction of Citibank at the intersection of Crenshaw and Imperial. It’s alleged the shooting was a result of a dispute over a parking space. Witnesses report a couple in a...
INGLEWOOD, CA

