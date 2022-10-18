Read full article on original website
Flying Dutchman
1d ago
Pretty ballsy, doing it at 7:00 P.M. they must have been watching the neighborhood and waited for someone to leave. I’ll bet they are gang members from LA
Reply
8
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Disturbing Home Surveillance Video Shows a California Family being Robbed While they were Enjoying a Family Dinner OutShameel ShamsYorba Linda, CA
Study Reveals California Tops Most Expensive Cities for Burger Meals in AmericaLet's Eat LACalifornia State
Governor Gavin Newsom's Wife to Testify at Sexual Assault L.A. TrialAmancay TapiaLos Angeles, CA
Three women accusing That 70's Show actor Danny Masterson of rape blame the Church of Scientology for their silenceCheryl E PrestonLos Angeles, CA
Ghost Sightings Reported by Staff at This Old Hollywood Hangout – Including the Story of a Terrifying 1930s GangsterLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Related
Mother found dead inside Orange County hotel room
Police are investigating after an Orange County mother was found dead inside a hotel room in Laguna Niguel on Saturday. The body of Griselda Petra Pinedareta, 36, was found unresponsive by a housekeeper inside the hotel located on the 28000 block of Camino Capistrano around noontime. Pinedareta was pronounced dead at the scene by medical […]
NBC Los Angeles
‘Scary Experience': Yorba Linda Homeowner Watches Burglary Unfold in Real-Time
An Orange County woman could only watch helplessly on her home security camera system as a burglary unfolded Thursday night inside her home. Tamara Schlachter was out with her daughter eating dinner when the crime happened. She recalled watching as the burglars ransacked her house in Yorba Linda. "Just a...
Trial Begins in Deadly Overdose at Newport Beach Bar
A 48-year-old security manager for a Newport Beach bar dealt fentanyl to three patrons six years ago, leading to one death and two other overdoses, a federal prosecutor told jurors Wednesday -- while the defendant's attorney said the real culprit was an unnamed "mystery man."
foxla.com
Elderly woman killed in Brentwood house fire
LOS ANGELES - An elderly woman was killed in a house fire in Brentwood early Thursday, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. The fire broke out just before 6 a.m. at a two-story home located at 405 S. Cliffwood Avenue and was extinguished within 33 minutes, officials said. The fire was contained to one room.
Fontana Herald News
Four suspects are arrested in San Bernardino after they allegedly stole $30,000 worth of cellular phones
Four suspects were arrested by San Bernardino Police Department officers after they allegedly stole more than $30,000 worth of cellular phones and other devices from a store in Los Angeles County, the San Bernardino P.D. said in a news release on Oct. 19. The armed robbery occurred at an AT&T...
foxla.com
LASD searching for person who left fake bomb in Calabasas
CALABASAS, Calif - Los Angeles County Sheriff's deputies in Calabasas are searching for a person they say left a suspicious devise on the side of the road in the city Wednesday. According to officials, a person who appeared to be carrying a rifle bag and armed with a pistol left...
KTLA.com
Rancho Cucamonga jewelry store owner remains resilient after being pistol-whipped during robbery
A Rancho Cucamonga business owner said she’s grateful to be alive after a savage robbery hospitalized her for several days. “He was ready to kill me,” said Margarita Pereda. Security footage captured the violence erupting around 2:30 p.m. Saturday at Gemma’s Jewelers, a fixture at the Terra Vista...
foxla.com
Thousand of fentanyl pills in candy boxes seized at LAX; suspect gets away
LOS ANGELES - Nearly 12,000 fentanyl pills hidden in candy boxes were seized at Los Angeles International Airport Tuesday, and the person who tried to smuggle them on to a plan got away, according to officials. This happened around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday. LA County Sheriff’s Narcotics Bureau Detectives and Drug...
foxla.com
2 stabbed at high school in Los Feliz: LAPD
LOS ANGELES - A stabbing incident is under investigation at a LAUSD school Wednesday evening. The Los Angeles Police Department responded to a call in the 3900 block of Tracy Street in the Los Feliz area, which is where John Marshall High School happens to be located. One, possibly two...
foxla.com
Vigil held for Apple Valley teen found dead near skate park
APPLE VALLEY, Calf. - An emotional vigil was held Wednesday night for a teen who was found dead near a skate park in Apple Valley. Homicide investigators with the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said the body of 16-year-old Robert Schmidt Jr., known as Bobby to friends and family, was found Tuesday morning on a dirt lot in the 13500 block of Navajo Road after responding to a man down call.
Gang member launches stolen car into Riverside building: Police
A car thief led police on a wild chase in Riverside that ended with a smash on Wednesday morning. Pete Elliot Vega, 37, a known gang member from San Bernardino, was arrested for auto theft, felony evading police, suspicion of DUI and driving without a license, according to Riverside Police. Patrolling officers said they spotted […]
NBC San Diego
Pasadena Police Find ‘Rainbow Fentanyl' Among 300,000 Pills Hidden in Truck Tire
The Pasadena Police Department seized more than 300,000 fentanyl pills in September, and among them so-called “rainbow fentanyl." It is the first time they have found large quantities of multi-colored pills that look like candy, according to investigators with the Pasadena Police Major Narcotics and Special Investigation Unit. Fentanyl...
2urbangirls.com
Orange County man found not guilty in mother’s killing
SANTA ANA, Calif. – A 37-year-old Laguna Beach man charged with stabbing his mother to death was found not guilty by reason of insanity Monday. Matthew Bryson McDonald is scheduled for a Nov. 4 hearing to determine his commitment term in a mental health facility. Police were called about...
newsantaana.com
A mother was found dead at an O.C. hotel
On Oct.15, 2022, at 12:02 p.m., Orange County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the 28000 block of Camino Capistrano in the city of Laguna Niguel for an unresponsive subject in a hotel room. Upon arrival, deputies found Griselda Petra Pinedareta, a 36-year-old female, who was later pronounced deceased by the Orange County Fire Authority at the scene.
Thief steals credit card payment machine, then steals $40,000 from Orange County salon
It happened in a matter of seconds. Security footage from The Grand salon in downtown Brea shows a burglar breaking into the store and heading directly for a credit card payment machine near the entrance. The salon’s owner, Son Mai, says the burglary happened on Sunday around 2 a.m. in the morning. “He knew exactly […]
Canyon News
Sherman Oaks Resident Opens Fire On Three Burglars
SHERMAN OAKS—On October 13, at approximately 1:30 a.m., a Sherman Oaks homeowner, woke up to the sound of someone breaking into his home on the 3600 block of Beverly Ridge Drive. The homeowner came face-to-face with two men and upon retrieving his weapon, the homeowner found a third burglar and opened fire. The burglars fled the scene.
foxla.com
Several hurt in 3-car wreck in Sunland
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - Up to seven people were being looked at for possible injuries after they were all involved in a 3-car wreck in the Sunland area. The Los Angeles Fire Department responded to a call of a crash in the 10500 block of Sunland Boulevard around 7:45 p.m. Wednesday. LAFD said not all seven people who were looked at by paramedics needed to be taken to the hospital.
2urbangirls.com
Woman shot at Inglewood bank in Crenshaw shopping center
A woman was shot this morning at an Inglewood bank. Residents report hearing shots around 11:00 am in the direction of Citibank at the intersection of Crenshaw and Imperial. It’s alleged the shooting was a result of a dispute over a parking space. Witnesses report a couple in a...
foxla.com
Woman found dead in Laguna Niguel hotel; deputies searching for her stolen car
LAGUNA NIGUEL, Calif. - Orange County sheriff's deputies Monday asked for the public's help tracking down the car of a suspected homicide victim whose body was found in a Laguna Niguel hotel. Sheriff's deputies were dispatched about noon Saturday to the hotel in the 28000 block of Camino Capistrano to...
foxla.com
4 arrested after allegedly robbing AT&T store, leading police on pursuit in San Bernardino
SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. - Four people were arrested for the armed robbery of a Los Angeles cell phone store after leading police on a chase through San Bernardino, officials announced Wednesday. Garyon Perkins, 21, Eathen Jacobs, 20, Jamarcus Johnson, 18, and a 15-year-old were arrested Tuesday in San Bernardino. According...
Comments / 10