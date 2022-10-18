LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - Up to seven people were being looked at for possible injuries after they were all involved in a 3-car wreck in the Sunland area. The Los Angeles Fire Department responded to a call of a crash in the 10500 block of Sunland Boulevard around 7:45 p.m. Wednesday. LAFD said not all seven people who were looked at by paramedics needed to be taken to the hospital.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 17 HOURS AGO