Surveillance video released of truck believed to be connected to Ascension Parish road rage beating
PRAIRIEVILLE, La. (WAFB) - Authorities released surveillance video Wednesday of the truck believed to be at the center of a road rage beating in Ascension Parish. The incident on Causey Road in Prairieville Sunday night left a handicapped cancer patient hospitalized. The video shows the truck believed to be owned...
Gun toting woman arrested for incident at Iberville Parish bar
IBERVILLE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - A woman has been arrested by Iberville Parish Sheriff’s deputies for an incident that took place at Club Secret in Plaquemine. on October 16. Surveillance video posted by the sheriff’s office shows 51-year-old Sherri White holding a gun and allegedly threatening people while exiting the building.
theadvocate.com
How a middle school fight, ongoing family feud led to the arrests of 5 adults and a teen
Five adults and a 17-year-old were arrested when an ongoing family feud came to a head with a brawl that initially erupted between students before the end of class Monday at Westdale Middle School, the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said. According to an affidavit, an on-duty deputy called for...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Ascension Parish detectives investigating Prairieville attack after traffic incident; suspect sought
A minor traffic incident reportedly led to a violent attack in Prairieville, sending a 59-year-old cancer patient to a hospital with severe injuries. According to a news release from the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a battery at a residence on Causey Road around 8 p.m. Oct. 16.
16-year-old accused of asking friend to fatally shoot her mom
BATON ROUGE, La. (TCD) -- Two 16-year-olds were arrested after the female teen asked her friend to fatally shoot her mother. According to WBRZ-TV, on Wednesday, Oct. 12, at approximately 11 p.m., a 33-year-old woman was transported to a local hospital after suffering several gunshot wounds, and she died at the hospital from her injuries. The shooting reportedly occurred at the Highland Club apartment complex on Jefferson Highway.
brproud.com
Two teenagers among four arrested in connection with smash-and-grab business burglary in Louisiana
LABADIEVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – Victoria M. Danos 19, of Bourg was the latest arrest made in connection with a business burglary that took place on Friday, June 24. The business was located in Labadieville and “deputies made contact with management, who indicated that a variety of retail goods were stolen in the burglary,” according to the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Unrestrained driver killed in crash in Livingston Parish
The Louisiana State Police (LSP) are investigating a fatal two-vehicle crash in Livingston Parish on Tuesday around 3 p.m.
wbrz.com
Cowboy helped authorities wrangle horses after crash on I-12
BATON ROUGE - Several wild horses are being treated at LSU's vet school after a truck hauling them from Texas crashed into the tree line along I-12 early Wednesday morning. The crash happened sometime overnight on I-12 East near the Sherwood Forest exit, though it took hours to relocate the animals. East Baton Rouge Animal Control started the process of recovering the horses from the trailer shortly after midnight.
brproud.com
LSP catches Baton Rouge man driving with BAC over three times the legal limit
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A witness to an alleged hit-and-run crash helped law enforcement track down the drunk suspect. The witness stated that the crash took place on LA Hwy 44 and it involved a Ford F-150 that was driven by Armando Acosta, 42, of Baton Rouge. The...
Missing 15-year-old found safe in Florida, officials say
HAMMOND, La. (WAFB) - The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office has stated that a missing 15-year-old boy from Hammond has been found safe and in good health in Florida on Wednesday, Oct. 19. Kevin Gremillion Jr., 15, was last seen around 10:45 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 18 leaving his Doe...
an17.com
Livingston man dies in two-vehicle crash near Walker
WALKER---On October 18, 2022, shortly after 3:00 pm, Troopers with Louisiana State Police Troop A began investigating a two-vehicle crash on LA 1024 east of LA 447 in Livingston Parish. The crash ultimately claimed the life of 81-year-old Freddie Minton of Walker. The initial investigation revealed that Minton was driving...
theadvocate.com
Former Ascension jail food service worker gets probation in contraband case
A former Ascension Parish Prison food service worker has received two years' probation after admitting to bringing narcotics into the jail earlier this year. Leslie Carter, 55, of Convent, wasn't a commissioned deputy but a civilian employee who worked for the company that runs the parish jail's cafeteria, Correctional Food Services, Sheriff Bobby Webre said.
theadvocate.com
Road rage beating over clipped pickup truck mirrors puts man in hospital: 'My lights went out'
Scott Gray says was headed home from a Sunday evening job on a broken air conditioner in Prairieville when the side mirror on his large work pickup truck clipped the mirror of a truck headed in the other direction. Gray, 59, an independent AC and heater repairman from Prairieville, said...
theadvocate.com
Walker man killed in 2-vehicle crash in Livingston Parish, State Police say
A Walker man died Tuesday after his Toyota Corolla rolled through a stop sign and was struck by an SUV in an intersection, Louisiana State Police said. Eighty-one-year-old Freddie Minton was not wearing a seatbelt when his car rolled through the stop sign going south on Friendship Road where the road meets La. 1024, State Police spokesman Trooper Christian Reed said. Reed said an oncoming Ford Excursion hit Minton's car.
BRPD identifies man stabbed to death on Airline Hwy.
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a stabbing that left one person dead on Monday, Oct. 17. According to police, the incident happened on Airline Highway near North Foster Drive around 12:15 a.m. Police say the victim, later identified as Anibal Antonio Galeas Mancia,...
wbrz.com
Six adults, three students arrested after brawl at Westdale Middle School
BATON ROUGE - Police officers were called in to help after a large fight broke out at a middle school early Monday afternoon. The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said a fight broke out among students shortly before 2 p.m. at Westdale Middle School. After the fight was broken up, some of the students called family members who came to the school and a second fight started.
brproud.com
Woman shot by girlfriend’s son, EBRSO says
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office was called to a reported shooting early on Monday, October 17. “While enroute, EBRSO Communications advised that a female victim was shot by her girlfriend’s 17-year-old son,” according to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office.
wbrz.com
Woman, 29, killed by truck while crossing Airline Highway in Ascension
PRAIRIEVILLE - A woman was struck and killed while trying to cross a highway in Ascension Parish late Tuesday night. Louisiana State Police said the crash happened around 10:30 p.m. on Airline Highway near Commerce Street. The victim, 29-year-old Allie Braud of Prairieville, was trying to cross the road when a pickup truck heading south struck her, police said.
theadvocate.com
Man stabbed to death at Valero station on Airline Highway, Baton Rouge police say
Amid an uptick in Baton Rouge homicides that comes after a summer far less violent than last year, a man was stabbed to death at a Valero gas station on Airline Highway — a killing an employee said stemmed from a late-night argument that escalated into violence in the store's parking lot.
wbrz.com
Burglar shot during Livingston home invasion released from hospital, booked into jail
WALKER - A burglar who was shot after she accidentally woke up an armed homeowner while breaking into a house was released from the hospital and booked into jail Sunday. The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said residents woke up around 2 a.m. after hearing a "popping" sound under the carport at their home on Friendship Road. The department said one of the homeowners then grabbed a gun and shot the female intruder, who was also armed.
