ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 0

Related
Money

Here’s How High Gas Prices Could Go After OPEC Cut Oil Production

A big change in the international crude oil market could drive up gas prices for U.S. drivers — but probably only in some parts of the country. Earlier this week, the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) announced it would cut crude production by 2 million barrels per day in an effort to prop up oil prices, which have dropped to less than $95 per barrel today from more than $120 per barrel at the beginning of June. The wholesale price of crude oil is the biggest factor that determines the retail price of gasoline at the pump.
FLORIDA STATE
Washington Examiner

Pumped up: White House cheers 5-cent drop in national average gas price

The White House teased President Joe Biden's oil announcement by touting the small downward trend in the national average gas price per gallon. "The average retail price is down by 5 cents over the last week," press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters Tuesday, citing 13- to 30-cent drops in such states as California, Indiana, Michigan, Ohio, Oregon, and Wisconsin.
CALIFORNIA STATE
nationalinterest.org

Diesel Prices Soar As Average Gas Price Falls Again

It’s the return of week-to-week volatility, as the average gas price dropped 5.4 cents to $3.86 per gallon. Earlier this year, the average gas price in the United States had a long streak of going up, followed by a steady decline for the bulk of the summer. The decline ended early in the fall but after a few weeks of increasing averages, gas prices have reversed again.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Washington Examiner

Biden outlines three-point plan to lower gas prices

President Joe Biden outlined a three-point plan to curtail rising gas prices this fall and loudly decried criticism that he's doing so only in a ploy to shore up Democrats in the midterm elections. Biden is releasing another 15 million barrels from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, detailing plans to replace...
WISCONSIN STATE
CBS Philly

Drivers in Philadelphia area react to Biden's expected actions to lower gas prices

BALA CYNWYD, Pa. (CBS) – President Biden will announce new actions to help reduce gas prices. It comes two weeks after OPEC announced steep cuts in oil production, a move that the president slammed.Getting gas has now become a very sore spot for drivers. While many are trying to figure out where you can save a few dollars, there aren't many options.  CBS3 was at two Sunoco gas stations on City Ave Wednesday morning with only 2 cents in price difference. Drivers CBS3 spoke with say relief can't come soon enough.  "I spend $30 a day on gas, 7 days a...
CNN

Gas prices are heading down, with or without Biden's help

It's not at all clear if President Joe Biden's latest announcement that he's releasing oil from the nation's emergency stockpile will help bring gas prices down. But the good news for drivers — and Biden — is that several factors are pointing to lower prices ahead at the pump.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Reuters

Oil prices settle lower on U.S. supply, lower China demand

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Oil prices settled lower on Tuesday on fears of higher U.S. supply combined with an economic slowdown and lower Chinese fuel demand. Brent crude futures settled down $1.59, or 1.7%, to $90.03 per barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude settled down $2.64, or 3.1%, to $82.82 per barrel.
TEXAS STATE
cspdailynews.com

Biden Calls on Oil Companies to Lower Gas Prices

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden is directing his administration to take additional action to address petroleum supply issues and especially to lower retail gasoline prices. In a White House press conference on Oct. 19, he said that although gas prices have been declining, “they are not falling fast enough.”
WASHINGTON STATE
Reno-Gazette Journal

Why are gasoline prices in Nevada so high?

This opinion column was submitted by Kathleen Sgamma, president of Western Energy Alliance. Prices at the pump have eased from their record highs earlier in the summer. Nationally, gasoline prices have receded to an average of $3.91, but still remain too high, up from $2.39 when President Biden took office. Nevada, however, wishes the...
NEVADA STATE
freightwaves.com

Benchmark diesel number up more than 50 cents in just 2 weeks

Between the all-time high Department of Energy/Energy Information Administration price of $5.81 a gallon on June 20 and the recent low of $4.836 a gallon two weeks ago, the benchmark price of diesel used for most fuel surcharges fell more than 97 cents a gallon. It has now clawed back...
CALIFORNIA STATE
NASDAQ

Natural Gas Stalls for 8th Week, Still Up Significantly YTD

The U.S. Energy Department's weekly inventory release showed a larger-than-expected increase in natural gas supplies. The negative inventory numbers, coupled with other factors, meant that futures fell for the eighth week in a row to settle at its lowest level in almost three months. Despite this, the market has been...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Investopedia

Oil Prices Rise as US Plans to Tap Oil Reserves

Oil prices are on the rise as the U.S. plans to release more crude oil from its Strategic Petroleum Reserve. Light sweet crude ended yesterday up 3.3% at about $85 per barrel. The President said the U.S. would release 15 million more barrels of oil from the reserve, which would be the last sale from the planned sale of 180 million barrels of oil announced shortly after Russia invaded Ukraine in February.

Comments / 0

Community Policy