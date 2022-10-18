Read full article on original website
Here’s How High Gas Prices Could Go After OPEC Cut Oil Production
A big change in the international crude oil market could drive up gas prices for U.S. drivers — but probably only in some parts of the country. Earlier this week, the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) announced it would cut crude production by 2 million barrels per day in an effort to prop up oil prices, which have dropped to less than $95 per barrel today from more than $120 per barrel at the beginning of June. The wholesale price of crude oil is the biggest factor that determines the retail price of gasoline at the pump.
Washington Examiner
Pumped up: White House cheers 5-cent drop in national average gas price
The White House teased President Joe Biden's oil announcement by touting the small downward trend in the national average gas price per gallon. "The average retail price is down by 5 cents over the last week," press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters Tuesday, citing 13- to 30-cent drops in such states as California, Indiana, Michigan, Ohio, Oregon, and Wisconsin.
Here's When Gas Prices In California Are Predicted To Drop
'When one little thing goes wrong, it can take a refinery offline for several days.'
nationalinterest.org
Diesel Prices Soar As Average Gas Price Falls Again
It’s the return of week-to-week volatility, as the average gas price dropped 5.4 cents to $3.86 per gallon. Earlier this year, the average gas price in the United States had a long streak of going up, followed by a steady decline for the bulk of the summer. The decline ended early in the fall but after a few weeks of increasing averages, gas prices have reversed again.
4th stimulus check update 2022 – Millions in line for up to $1,050 over next four months – see exact dates to get paid
MILLIONS of payments have already started going out to Californians for up to $1,050. Checks started going out on October 7 and will continue to get delivered through January. Residents that received state relief payments last year via direct deposit should receive the money by October 25 at the latest.
How Much Will Gas Prices Go Up as OPEC Slashes Oil Production?
Gas prices that are already ticking back up again might increase another 10% or more following a move by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies to cut oil production by 2...
Washington Examiner
Biden outlines three-point plan to lower gas prices
President Joe Biden outlined a three-point plan to curtail rising gas prices this fall and loudly decried criticism that he's doing so only in a ploy to shore up Democrats in the midterm elections. Biden is releasing another 15 million barrels from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, detailing plans to replace...
Nearly 60 Cars Involved in Fatal Pile Up in Oregon Due to Freak Weather Event
Freak weather events have been making headlines since early this week when a massive cold front brought more than a foot of snow to regions across Michigan and Wisconsin. However, farther west, dense fog had an especially tragic outcome, resulting in a near-60-car fatal pile-up between Salem and Eugene, Oregon.
Drivers in Philadelphia area react to Biden's expected actions to lower gas prices
BALA CYNWYD, Pa. (CBS) – President Biden will announce new actions to help reduce gas prices. It comes two weeks after OPEC announced steep cuts in oil production, a move that the president slammed.Getting gas has now become a very sore spot for drivers. While many are trying to figure out where you can save a few dollars, there aren't many options. CBS3 was at two Sunoco gas stations on City Ave Wednesday morning with only 2 cents in price difference. Drivers CBS3 spoke with say relief can't come soon enough. "I spend $30 a day on gas, 7 days a...
Gas prices are heading down, with or without Biden's help
It's not at all clear if President Joe Biden's latest announcement that he's releasing oil from the nation's emergency stockpile will help bring gas prices down. But the good news for drivers — and Biden — is that several factors are pointing to lower prices ahead at the pump.
FOX Reno
As Nevada gas prices dip, voters weigh in on cost of gas and midterm elections
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Nevada gas prices dropped 18 cents in the past week, according to AAA, bringing welcome relief to drivers just three weeks before the midterm elections and five days before early voting begins. After a year of record-breaking gas prices and uncertainty in the energy markets,...
Oil prices settle lower on U.S. supply, lower China demand
Oct 18 (Reuters) - Oil prices settled lower on Tuesday on fears of higher U.S. supply combined with an economic slowdown and lower Chinese fuel demand. Brent crude futures settled down $1.59, or 1.7%, to $90.03 per barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude settled down $2.64, or 3.1%, to $82.82 per barrel.
cspdailynews.com
Biden Calls on Oil Companies to Lower Gas Prices
WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden is directing his administration to take additional action to address petroleum supply issues and especially to lower retail gasoline prices. In a White House press conference on Oct. 19, he said that although gas prices have been declining, “they are not falling fast enough.”
Why are gasoline prices in Nevada so high?
This opinion column was submitted by Kathleen Sgamma, president of Western Energy Alliance. Prices at the pump have eased from their record highs earlier in the summer. Nationally, gasoline prices have receded to an average of $3.91, but still remain too high, up from $2.39 when President Biden took office. Nevada, however, wishes the...
Heating costs forecast to soar this winter
No matter how you heat your home, the cost of that heat is likely to soar, according to a forecast Wednesday from the Energy Information Administration.
Spotlight on gas prices turns up heat on Biden ahead of midterms
Gas prices are returning to the spotlight just weeks ahead of the midterms, turning up the heat on President Biden and the Democrats. Despite a drop in the past few days, gasoline prices are still up nearly 20 cents from where they were a month ago, though still well below the summer peak.
freightwaves.com
Benchmark diesel number up more than 50 cents in just 2 weeks
Between the all-time high Department of Energy/Energy Information Administration price of $5.81 a gallon on June 20 and the recent low of $4.836 a gallon two weeks ago, the benchmark price of diesel used for most fuel surcharges fell more than 97 cents a gallon. It has now clawed back...
U.S. to tap back into oil reserve as gas prices spike nationwide
President Biden has announced that the U.S. will tap back into the country’s oil reserves as gas prices have recently spiked across the country. NBC News’ Lauren Egan breaks down how the move could impact how much you pay at the pump. Oct. 20, 2022.
NASDAQ
Natural Gas Stalls for 8th Week, Still Up Significantly YTD
The U.S. Energy Department's weekly inventory release showed a larger-than-expected increase in natural gas supplies. The negative inventory numbers, coupled with other factors, meant that futures fell for the eighth week in a row to settle at its lowest level in almost three months. Despite this, the market has been...
Investopedia
Oil Prices Rise as US Plans to Tap Oil Reserves
Oil prices are on the rise as the U.S. plans to release more crude oil from its Strategic Petroleum Reserve. Light sweet crude ended yesterday up 3.3% at about $85 per barrel. The President said the U.S. would release 15 million more barrels of oil from the reserve, which would be the last sale from the planned sale of 180 million barrels of oil announced shortly after Russia invaded Ukraine in February.
