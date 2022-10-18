Read full article on original website
The HCI Committee and Charleston's MissionThe Charleston ChatterCharleston, TN
Charleston, TN Town Hall GuideThe Charleston ChatterCharleston, TN
September's Commission Highlights: Charleston, TNThe Charleston ChatterCharleston, TN
Road Paving Underway in Charleston, TNThe Charleston ChatterCharleston, TN
Take a Selfie With Sasquatch on This Chattanooga River WalkDeanLandChattanooga, TN
PHOTOS: Low Mississippi River levels send boats ashore in Tennessee
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Beached boats are sitting in the mud of the mighty Mississippi in Memphis, and it’s a pretty wild sight to see. NOAA forecasts that the Mississippi River in Memphis is expected to reach -10.8 feet by November 1, which would surpass Monday’s record low. To compare how low the water is […]
Bays Mountain bobcats on the move to Tennessee
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – The two bobcat kittens slated to become residents of Bays Mountain Park and Planetarium are on their way to the Tri-Cities, according to park officials. In a Monday afternoon Facebook post, park staff said the two brothers were picked up from their Montana zoo home by ranger Rhonda Goins and her […]
Food box giveaways in the Tennessee Valley
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Need help with food for yourself or your family? These events may be able to help. Oakwood University Church, 5500 Adventist Blvd NW, Huntsville, AL 35896. Every Wednesday at 11:00am, rear parking lot of the Family Life Center. New Life Worship Center Huntsville. Free food, fresh...
‘Calls of desperation’ to fix problems at Tennessee’s Department of Children’s Services
Davidson County has just 11 of the 63 positions filled at Child Protective Services, according to Sen. Heidi Campbell (D-Nashville).
allongeorgia.com
Urgent Need for Blood and Platelets Following Fall Break
Blood Assurance is pleading for donors after a serious decline in donations during fall break for many area school districts. Over the course of the last week, the nonprofit experienced a 90% reduction in donations, compared to the week before. As of Monday, Oct. 17, it had just a one-day’s supply of O-positive, O-negative and B-negative blood units available for distributionto more than 70 regional medical facilities.
Did you feel that? Small earthquake rattles Northwest TN
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– If you felt a little bit of shaking in Northwest Tennessee, don’t worry. A magnitude 2.3 earthquake occurred around 7:34 p.m. Tuesday, according to the University of Memphis’ Center for Earthquake Research and Information. It was centered about 85 miles north of Memphis near the town of Ridgely, Tennessee in Lake County. No […]
Finding fall foliage: Your guide to the best sights across Tennessee
As temperatures drop and the jackets come out it's time to experience the beauty that the state of Tennessee has to offer.
Smokies hiker rescued by Tennessee National Guard aircrew
A hiker in Great Smoky Mountains National Park was rescued by a Tennessee Army National Guard flight crew on Friday, the Tennessee Dept. of Military announced.
These four cities in Tennessee are the most unsafe, says study
A new study has found that four Tennessee cities are considered some of the most dangerous cities in the United States.
Spring water goes unused as some parts of Tennessee experience water supply strain
The owner of the Bennett Hill Springs said the state should use his spring water to ease the water supply strain caused by dry conditions and rapid growth in parts of Tennessee.
Rare October snow seen in parts of East Tennessee
Overnight temperatures on Tuesday dropped across the region and some areas received a dusting of snowfall, a rarity for this time of year in East Tennessee.
It's snowing in East Tennessee and it's only October!
LAFOLLETTE, Tenn. — October is supposed to be a bone-chilling month with Halloween coming up, but this is a little ridiculous! People in Campbell County woke up Tuesday to find it was snowing outside, and we're barely halfway through the month!. You read that right: Snow. In October. This...
Tennessee homecoming celebrates upcoming retirement of Smokey X
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) - The theme of this year's homecoming celebrations at the University of Tennessee will honor the beloved live mascot Smokey X before his forthcoming retirement.
Will there be a winter surge of COVID in Middle Tennessee?
As temperatures drop, concern about an increase in COVID-19 cases over the next few months continues to grow in Middle Tennessee.
Tennessee man allegedly tries to back over baby with car during fight with wife
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 27-year-old man is accused of trying to back over a baby in a car after assaulting his wife during a fight Friday. Ferlandos Wirt is charged with domestic assault, as well as evading arrest, assaulting a first responder and drug possession after officers responded Friday evening to a domestic assault call […]
Fatal Tennessee E. Coli Outbreak Blamed on Petting Farm’s Goats
According to a recent report, one child has passed away, and several others fell ill following a tragic E. coli outbreak over the summer at Tennessee’s largest petting zoo and park. The devastating outbreak at Lucky Ladd Farms was responsible for sending two children to the hospital. Unfortunately, one...
Snow in October? Flurries reported in Middle Tennessee
It may only be October, but it was cold enough to snow in parts of Middle Tennessee Tuesday morning.
ucbjournal.com
“You can’t beat a Tennessee fall” Senator Marsha Blackburn visits Crossville Buc-ee’s, talks economy
Pictured are – Senator Marsha Blackburn with the crew of Buc-ee’s and county and state officials. Crossville – On Oct. 14, Senator Marsha Blackburn visited Crossville to tour the new Buc-ee’s location. Since the doors opened, with much fanfare, on June 17, the convenience giant has continued to see lines stretching all the way to I-40. Beside every pump visitors fill tanks, and every day eager travelers excitedly rush the doors in search of everything from fudge to BBQ. The Crossville Buc-ee’s has almost 54,000 square-feet of shopping area with 120 fueling stations.
Woman's Stay at 'Most Haunted House in Pennsylvania' Isn't for Amateurs
She even admits she didn't sleep a wink.
wmot.org
CDC rates 91 of Tennessee's 95 counties at low risk for COVID-19 transmission
(Mike Osborne) — Tennessee has reached a rare, positive milestone in its long battle against COVID-19. On Wednesday, the Centers for Disease Control’s coronavirus risk map showed every county in the WMOT listening area at low risk for virus transmission. Among Middle Tennessee’s 33 counties, only one is...
