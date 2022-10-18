ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermont State

vermontbiz.com

Sanders welcomes Finnish ambassador to Vermont for town meetings

Vermont business Magazine Senator Bernie Sanders (I-Vermont) today will welcome Finland’s Ambassador to the United States Mikko Hautala to Vermont to exchange ideas about what Vermonters can learn from Finland and what Finland can learn from Vermont on a range of issues, including health care, education, housing, and the environment.
VTDigger

Vermont’s changing political landscape

I was walking along a path at Colchester Pond this weekend, taking in the picturesque landscape of red and yellow leaves that have finally turned the page in their life cycle. It is without a doubt my favorite time of year that visitors to Vermont will travel miles to see: fall foliage.
vermontbiz.com

David Zuckerman tests positive for COVID, announces temporary hiatus from in-person events

Vermont Business Magazine Thursday morning the Zuckerman for Vermont campaign announced a temporary hiatus from in-person events after lieutenant governor candidate David Zuckerman testing positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday evening. Zuckerman (D/P) is running against Republican Joe Benning. David Zuckerman (campaign photo) Zuckerman’s spouse tested positive on Monday morning, and...
vermontbiz.com

So VT CUD wins $9 million grant to expand fiber in Southwest Vermont

In partnership with Fidium Fiber, more than 19,000 Vermont homes will get fiber in 2023. Vermont Business Magazine The Southern Vermont Communications Union District (So VT CUD) recently received approval for its $9 million internet fiber construction grant from the Vermont Community Broadband Board (VCBB). The grant, along with a $3.3 million investment from Consolidated Communications, will cover 6,412 addresses across southern Vermont. The CUD, in partnership with Consolidated Communications, who will build, maintain and operate the network, expects all unserved and underserved residents in 14 towns in the CUD to have access to Fidium Fiber’s multi-gigabit speed internet in 2023 at competitive prices.
WCAX

Lawmaker pushing to legalize marijuana in New Hampshire

Brattleboro hires consulting firm to evaluate EMS coverage. Copley Hospital expansion aimed at improving services, wait times. An expansion at Copley Hospital in Morrisville is aimed at improving surgical services and reducing wait times. Beta plans web of charging stations across eastern US to power its electric planes. Updated: 5...
vermontbiz.com

Careers in Vermont Tourism and Hospitality Month

Vermont business Magazine Governor Phil Scott has proclaimed October as Careers in Vermont Tourism and Hospitality Month. It is peak season in Vermont to find your next, best job in the tourism and hospitality industry. Employers across the industry are hiring now, both for seasonal and full-time opportunities. **Find career...
vermontbiz.com

McClaughry: Working out of the housing crisis

By John McClaughry The recent discussion of “Vermont’s housing crisis” reminds us that this problem never goes away. That’s because the interests active in shaping housing policy continue to be far apart on almost any policy change that promises more affordable housing. My first experience in...
vermontbiz.com

Stormwater permit threshold enacted in 2019 took effect in July 2022

Stormwater runoff not only erodes soils but also carries pollutants into Vermont’s waterways. ANR photo. Vermont Business Magazine On December 1, 2020, the Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) issued the Stormwater General Permit 3-9050(link is external) (bit.ly/SW-3-9050(link is external)) to help protect Vermont waterways. The permit regulates stormwater discharges or runoff from impervious surfaces (any hard or solid surfaces like roofs, roads, and parking lots where water runs off instead of soaks in). Within the 2020 permit, the DEC listed activities that require permit coverage, including the new development or redevelopment of ½ acre or more of impervious surface starting July 1, 2022.
vermontbiz.com

Vermont Women’s Fund introduces This Way UP map to help find women-owned businesses

Vermont Business Magazine Today, the Vermont Women’s Fund at the Vermont Community Foundation is unveiling a new mapping feature of their innovative This Way UP: there’s power in our numbers (This Way UP) tool that allows users to search through the more than 2,500 women-owned businesses by name, town, and industry. The filtering feature is designed for people who want to support women-owned enterprises throughout the state but did not have a way to find them.
vermontbiz.com

Vermont Working Communities Challenge releases initial report

VermontBiz The Vermont Working Communities Challenge (WCC) has released its Initial Report sharing the new approaches made by the eight Vermont teams over the first three years to address systemic challenges in Vermont like housing, childcare, poverty, workforce development, racial equity, and more. The report was shared with Vermont’s decision-makers and community builders on October 14 and is now publicly available.
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

I-93 Message Board in NH Displays Anti-Biden Message

Politics met road construction when an explicit message about President Joe Biden was displayed on an electronic highway message board Sunday morning. The message "F Biden" appeared on the board along Interstate 93 southbound in Manchester, approaching a work zone on the shoulder near Candia Road, according to New Hampshire Department of Transportation spokesman Richard Arcand. It was first noticed between 6 a.m. and 6:30 a.m.
vermontbiz.com

Resources available on changes to Vermont Hazardous Waste Regulations

Vermont Business Magazine On February 1, 2022, the Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) issued changes to the Vermont Hazardous Waste Management Regulations (VHWMR)(link is external) (bit.ly/VHWMR-2022(link is external)). The VHWMR regulates the handling, use, reuse, and recycling of hazardous waste in Vermont. Hazardous waste has chemicals or properties – such as ignitability, corrosivity, reactivity, or toxicity – that can harm public health or the environment.
97.5 WOKQ

Is It Legal to Ride in the Back of a Pickup Truck in New Hampshire?

There's no shortage of trucks on the roads throughout the great state of New Hampshire. Pickup trucks are pretty popular, as they can brave the harsh elements that our winters bring, and are often a staple of many outdoor activities in New Hampshire like hunting and fishing (and Lovin' Everyday...sorry, I had to). When the weather is warmer, I often see people and dogs riding in the beds of pickup trucks in New Hampshire. I always think to myself "is that safe?", and furthermore, "is that legal?" Since we live in a day in age where the answers to most questions are just a Google search away, here is what the internet told me:
