A Native American photographer took powerful portraits of members of every tribe across the US
Matika Wilbur's work will be published in her photography book "Project 562: Changing the Way We See Native America" in April 2023.
Mike Fanone isn’t done talking about Jan. 6. and he has thoughts on D.C. police and officials
The first time I — and, by extension, much of America — heard of Mike Fanone was about a week after the Jan. 6 insurrection. Fanone, then a D.C. police officer, had been brought to a building overlooking the U.S. Capitol to speak to gathered reporters about the experience of fighting off hordes of Trump supporters as they sought to interrupt the certification of the 2020 election.
Read The Story Of The Dover Eight, Runaway Slaves Betrayed By A Black Underground Railroad Conductor
Harriet Tubman was a key figure of the Underground Railroad, a large movement in North America consisting of several individuals who worked together to aid slaves in their escape from their captors. A large portion of Tubman’s family was enslaved in Maryland. She worked to free them with the help of some abolitionists in the region in 1850. She then went on several other journeys to help free slaves escape north and onward to Canada, which had also abolished slavery.
Biden Announces Mass Pardon Of People Charged With Marijuana Possession Offenses In D.C.
President Joe Biden on Thursday announced a mass pardon of people charged with marijuana possession under both federal and D.C. law, a move that could erase the criminal records of thousands of people across the city and country. In making the move, which was announced as an executive order, Biden...
‘A Very Dramatic Moment’: Attorney Recalls 1972 D.C. Jail Uprising On 50th Anniversary
The front page of the Metro section of the Evening Star, 1972. It was Oct. 11, 1972. The crumbling D.C. Jail was about 100 years old. The facility, designed to hold 550 people, was holding a population of about double that size. People detained there complained that they had virtually no recreation time. Some were being held in a condition a Washington Post editorial from the time called “deadlock,” forced to eat in their six foot by eight foot cells, and only let out to shower twice a week.
Messy Data And Poor Communication Bungle D.C.’s School Vaccine Enforcement, Officials Say
More than a month after the start of the school year, D.C. is attempting to enforce a long-standing childhood vaccine mandate – but concerns over incomplete and messy data are hindering enforcement and causing local officials to question the policy’s efficacy. For the first time this school year,...
Michelle LaRue Believes The Right To Good Health Should Not Depend On A Person’s Income
When the coronavirus vaccines arrived, Michelle LaRue led by example by requesting her dose. This story was produced by El Tiempo Latino. La puedes leer en español aquí. It’s hard to pinpoint when Michelle LaRue’s first developed her passion for helping poor and disenfranchised people. It’s always been a core part of her identity. But she believes it was her father, Frank LaRue, a tireless fighter for human rights in Guatemala, who helped influence her towards working in the public health sector rather than in a hospital setting.
