Fall Is Here! The Best Fashion and Beauty Trends to Wear Now
Disclosure: Shop With Us is a sister company of a360 Media, LLC — the publisher of Us Weekly. You feel that breeze? Fall is officially in the air, and you know what that means — new fashion and beauty trends are on the horizon. Say goodbye to tanks and shorts, and say hello to comfy […]
10 Easy Halloween Costumes for Guys That Are Budget-Friendly
Halloween is not just for kids. Plenty of adults dress up and have parties of their own, or accompany the kids as they head out for trick-or-treating. There are tons of great costume ideas for adults,...
The 34 Best Winter Boots for Women to Look Stylish and Feel Comfortable This Season
Winter is coming, and according to recent predictions, it may just be one of the U.S.’ most brutal winters in years. Be prepared with women’s winter boots for the extreme cold, icy conditions, and anything else Mother Nature throws our way. And now is the best time to invest in the right type of winter footwear so you’re not scrambling during the next polar vortex. Lucky for you, we’ve spent hours studying new winter boots for 2022 and testing dozens of styles to bring you the best winter boots for women. We even tapped winter gear experts, celeb fashion stylists, and...
Doja Cat Wore Face Paint and a Cutout Bandage Dress For Mônot
Cutouts were a popular choice at Mônot's spring 2023 runway show, the fashion label founded by Eli Mizrahi. And Doja Cat, whose makeup might have overshadowed her look, was hard to miss in the front row. She wore blue-and-white face paint teamed with a red lip and donned a bandage dress with striking chest and midsection openings. The same goes for Normani, whose vibrant red gown featuring two side cutouts and riveting high slits, adorned with bows, completely met the moment.
Jennifer Lopez’s Child Emme Muniz Laces Into Converse Sneakers & Pajama Pants for Comfy-Casual Travel
Jennifer Lopez’s child Emme Muniz took the comfortable route while traveling this weekend. Arriving in Los Angeles with Lopez and new stepdad Ben Affleck, Muniz stepped off the group’s flight in a navy blue and white graphic sweatshirt. The long-sleeved top was paired with black and white plaid pajama pants, cementing Muniz’s outfit as especially comfortable and easy to wear. Finishing the 14-year-old’s ensemble was a white and black canvas backpack, as well as a silver dog tag necklace. Muniz also shared a sweet family moment, embracing Ben Affleck in a hug upon reaching the ground.
Women Over 40 Should Avoid These Dark Lipstick Mistakes At All Costs—They Age You Instantly!
Dark lipsticks are always a timeless staple for autumn, and as seen with current TikTok beauty trends, this fall is no exception. We checked in with a professional makeup artist for two common mistakes to avoid with dark lipstick, and other helpful tips and hacks for mature beauties when it comes to lip products. Read on for suggestions and insight from Mandie Brice, professional makeup artist and author. “I always make the disclaimer that makeup is (for many) a form of self-expression, and if you love something, you should do it regardless of rules,” Brice says, but adds, “that said, there are a few things that can make people look older in terms of lipstick and liner.”
Kate Hudson Wore Thigh-High Boots Underneath Her Dress For An Unexpected Look
Kate Hudson is on a mission to bring back nostalgic footwear trends. Back in April 2022, she wore a pair of barely-there PVC heels in a campaign for Stuart Weitzman. Now Hudson’s thigh-high boots, which she wore earlier this week, may very well inspire a legion of fans, and fellow celebs, to follow suit in rocking the style for fall. The actor incorporated the extra tall shoe into her recent outfit, thus giving the sultry yet timeless footwear her stamp of approval.
I’m a fashion pro…the top 15 mistakes that make your outfit look cheap and they’re really easy to fix
FORGET spending hundreds to look expensive, as elevating your outfit could be as easy as 15 simple styling hacks. The rising costs has affected billions across the world, including those who live and breathe all things fashion. Luckily, looking well put-together and chic has never been easier, according to style...
Florence Pugh Dazzles in a Totally See-Through Gown Covered in Sparkles
Florence Pugh is on a flawless red carpet run, promoting her movies "Don't Worry Darling" and "The Wonder" in grand style. On Sept. 5, she brought sartorial drama to the Venice Film Festival, wearing a Valentino Haute Couture sequin sheer gown with a bold front slit. In October, she graced the London Film Festival in a peach, feather-trimmed cutout gown from the French fashion house. Her most recent look fits right in with her red carpet aesthetic, embracing both the sheer and embellished trends she's been wearing as of late.
Ciara Adds Edgy Spin to Western Style with Leather Corset & Cowboy Boots for the 2022 CMT Artists Of The Year
Ciara put an edgy spin on a classic country look to perform onstage with Walker Hayes at the 2022 CMT Artists of the Year show at the Schermerhorn Symphony Center in Nashville. The recording artist will debut her remix of the country singer’s “Y’all Life” single at the award show, which was pre-recorded on Oct. 12 and will air tonight on CMT. Ciara wore a black leather corset mini dress that featured asymmetrical pockets of denim lined with sparkling crystals on the skirt and neckline. She paired the fitted dress with crystal-embellished dark blue denim belts. She added more sparkling details...
Michelle Pfeiffer Talks Luxury Beauty in an Oversized Blazer & Patent Leather Boots for Vogue’s ‘Forces of Fashion’
Tackling an ever-evolving fashion and beauty landscape, Michelle Pfeiffer and sustainable fashion designer Stella McCartney held a discussion about making luxury beauty less toxic and more sustainable at Vogue’s Forces of Fashion summit held in New York City yesterday. Pfeiffer, who was dressed in black and white wears, spoke...
Miranda Cosgrove Revives the ‘No Pants’ Trend in Sweatshirt Dress & Platform Boots
Miranda Cosgrove embraced “no pants” dressing while preparing her next outfit. During a fitting with stylist Jessica Paster, the “iCarly” star snapped a mirror selfie on Instagram in an oversized sweatshirt worn as a dress. The light gray piece featured long sleeves, as well as multicolored lettering on its front. A thin gold necklace and drop earrings completed her look. The star’s short ensemble continued the “no pants” style of dressing, where oversized knitwear and shirts are paired with thigh-length skirts or shorts — or worn by themselves — to mimic the appearance of being pants-less. View this post on...
Makeup artist's anti-ageing tips to reduce appearance of crow's feet and fine lines
As we get older, our skin naturally loses its elasticity and this is most noticeable in the face. Crow's feet and fine lines around the eye area are part and parcel of getting older, and while everyone gets them, there is no shame in wanting to hide them in favour of a more youthful appearance.
Paris Hilton Gets Parisian Chic in Ballet Flats and Flowy Midi Dress in Los Angeles
Paris Hilton took her whimsical style on the go while shopping in Los Angeles on Wednesday afternoon. The “Simple Life” star strolled towards Parisian brand Maje’s boutique at The Grove, wearing a printed midi dress. Her balloon-sleeved white style featured a smocked waistline, a lightly cinched neckline and tiered skirt, covered in a delicate pink geometric floral print. Adding to her outfit’s whimsy was a pale pink shearling shoulder bag, as well as a pair of white Miu Miu sunglasses. Completing Hilton’s outfit was a white $350 baker cap by Ruslan Baginskiy, featuring pearl accents for added glamour. Hilton finished her ensemble...
Say Goodbye to Your Skinnies—Dad Jeans Are Fall’s Biggest Denim Trend
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.For the past decade, skinny and straight-leg jeans have reigned supreme. Everyone and their moms wore second-skin bottoms with tapered or semi-tapered hems that weren’t exactly the most comfortable—or forgiving—bottom of choice. Well, the skinny jean trend eventually evolved and shifted into mom jeans (high-waisted denim with a more relaxed fit), which have now bowed down to a new denim trend: dad jeans.Dad jeans, in case you’re not familiar with them, are a little like mom jeans—but just different. Both have a more relaxed...
As McDonald’s Halloween Pails start to sell out, these dupes are worth snagging now
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. What you need to know about McDonald’s Halloween Pails. McDonald’s has been serving burgers for over 65 years. In that time, many things have come and gone "¦ and come back again. Earlier this week, a classic collectible made a triumphant return just in time for Halloween. On Tuesday, Oct. 18, the company brought back McDonald’s Halloween Pails.
Recreate This Playful Bat Wing Eyeliner For Halloween
Halloween is one of the best times of the year for creatives like makeup artists or guys and gals who like to express their creativity through costumes. Spooky glam or scary — whatever your style, you’re always looking for a way to outdo last year’s look. Or, you like to partake in the festivities from […]
JW Anderson Made a 'Carrie' Collection Just in Time for Halloween
"The List" is PAPER's monthly roundup of the biggest fashion launches, capsules and collaborations. Scroll through, below, to see October's newest arrivals. Noted film buff JW Anderson is a big fan of Carrie, the 1976 horror film directed by Brian De Palma, where a teenaged Sissy Spacek takes revenge on her bullies using psychic powers at her high-school prom. Originally a part of his Fall 2022 collection, his Carrie pieces are finally here just in time for Halloween, with puffer jackets, t-shirts and tracksuits featuring imagery and quotes inspired by the original film posters, including one reading, "If you've got a taste for terror, take Carrie to the party."
Charlize Theron Upgrades Y2K Trend with Red Dress Over Pants & Strappy Sandals at Elle’s Women in Hollywood Gala 2022
Charlize Theron brought an updated look to a popular Y2K style. The “Atomic Blonde” star attended Elle’s Women in Hollywood award show in Los Angeles yesterday night. To the event, she wore a red midi dress paired over matching pants, both from Alaïa. Her fitted dress featured a turtleneck collar and long sleeves. The style was reminiscent of the early 2000s when stars hit the red carpet in dresses worn over flare jeans. Celebrities like Ashley Tisdale, Miley Cyrus and Anne Hathaway were all seen in the trend on multiple occasions.
