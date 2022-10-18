Read full article on original website
Related
Celebs are Embracing the Chic Ballet Flats Trend for Fall—Here's How You Can Too
There’s a whole lot of talk this season about the rise of the “ugly shoe.” From leather clogs to sold-out-everywhere Boston Birkenstocks, celebs are waving off the idea of “ugly” footwear in favor of pretty comfortable styles. But others are proving comfort and style can...
WWLP 22News
Best couples Halloween costumes
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. If you want to be the cutest duo at the party, you must think carefully about your couple Halloween costumes. From funny or cute to spooky or downright scary, you have seemingly endless costume choices, which is liberating but can be overwhelming.
10 Easy Halloween Costumes for Guys That Are Budget-Friendly
Halloween is not just for kids. Plenty of adults dress up and have parties of their own, or accompany the kids as they head out for trick-or-treating. There are tons of great costume ideas for adults,...
Yes, You Can Pull Off Fall's Baggy Jeans Trend—Get Inspired (and Shopping)
The obituary for skinny jeans was written long ago. The rise of its successor—the baggy jean—was a bit muted, with many people exercising some level of caution during the pandemic. The streets, which often act as a runway for celebs and us regular folks alike, were a bit less empty and full of inspiration.
WWLP 22News
BestReviews: How to turn your home into a haunted house this Halloween
(MASS APPEAL) – Halloween is the best time of year for all things spooky. For some, putting a few decorations in their yard and wearing a costume is more than enough. Those who want to take things to the next level may want to transform their entire home for the Halloween season. Luckily, setting up a haunted house is easier and more affordable than you’d think.
Jennifer Lopez’s Child Emme Muniz Laces Into Converse Sneakers & Pajama Pants for Comfy-Casual Travel
Jennifer Lopez’s child Emme Muniz took the comfortable route while traveling this weekend. Arriving in Los Angeles with Lopez and new stepdad Ben Affleck, Muniz stepped off the group’s flight in a navy blue and white graphic sweatshirt. The long-sleeved top was paired with black and white plaid pajama pants, cementing Muniz’s outfit as especially comfortable and easy to wear. Finishing the 14-year-old’s ensemble was a white and black canvas backpack, as well as a silver dog tag necklace. Muniz also shared a sweet family moment, embracing Ben Affleck in a hug upon reaching the ground.
Women Over 40 Should Avoid These Dark Lipstick Mistakes At All Costs—They Age You Instantly!
Dark lipsticks are always a timeless staple for autumn, and as seen with current TikTok beauty trends, this fall is no exception. We checked in with a professional makeup artist for two common mistakes to avoid with dark lipstick, and other helpful tips and hacks for mature beauties when it comes to lip products. Read on for suggestions and insight from Mandie Brice, professional makeup artist and author. “I always make the disclaimer that makeup is (for many) a form of self-expression, and if you love something, you should do it regardless of rules,” Brice says, but adds, “that said, there are a few things that can make people look older in terms of lipstick and liner.”
I’m a fashion pro…the top 15 mistakes that make your outfit look cheap and they’re really easy to fix
FORGET spending hundreds to look expensive, as elevating your outfit could be as easy as 15 simple styling hacks. The rising costs has affected billions across the world, including those who live and breathe all things fashion. Luckily, looking well put-together and chic has never been easier, according to style...
msn.com
Kate Hudson Wore Thigh-High Boots Underneath Her Dress For An Unexpected Look
Kate Hudson is on a mission to bring back nostalgic footwear trends. Back in April 2022, she wore a pair of barely-there PVC heels in a campaign for Stuart Weitzman. Now Hudson’s thigh-high boots, which she wore earlier this week, may very well inspire a legion of fans, and fellow celebs, to follow suit in rocking the style for fall. The actor incorporated the extra tall shoe into her recent outfit, thus giving the sultry yet timeless footwear her stamp of approval.
Florence Pugh Dazzles in a Totally See-Through Gown Covered in Sparkles
Florence Pugh is on a flawless red carpet run, promoting her movies "Don't Worry Darling" and "The Wonder" in grand style. On Sept. 5, she brought sartorial drama to the Venice Film Festival, wearing a Valentino Haute Couture sequin sheer gown with a bold front slit. In October, she graced the London Film Festival in a peach, feather-trimmed cutout gown from the French fashion house. Her most recent look fits right in with her red carpet aesthetic, embracing both the sheer and embellished trends she's been wearing as of late.
Ciara Adds Edgy Spin to Western Style with Leather Corset & Cowboy Boots for the 2022 CMT Artists Of The Year
Ciara put an edgy spin on a classic country look to perform onstage with Walker Hayes at the 2022 CMT Artists of the Year show at the Schermerhorn Symphony Center in Nashville. The recording artist will debut her remix of the country singer’s “Y’all Life” single at the award show, which was pre-recorded on Oct. 12 and will air tonight on CMT. Ciara wore a black leather corset mini dress that featured asymmetrical pockets of denim lined with sparkling crystals on the skirt and neckline. She paired the fitted dress with crystal-embellished dark blue denim belts. She added more sparkling details...
Recreate This Playful Bat Wing Eyeliner For Halloween
Halloween is one of the best times of the year for creatives like makeup artists or guys and gals who like to express their creativity through costumes. Spooky glam or scary — whatever your style, you’re always looking for a way to outdo last year’s look. Or, you like to partake in the festivities from […]
Michelle Pfeiffer Talks Luxury Beauty in an Oversized Blazer & Patent Leather Boots for Vogue’s ‘Forces of Fashion’
Tackling an ever-evolving fashion and beauty landscape, Michelle Pfeiffer and sustainable fashion designer Stella McCartney held a discussion about making luxury beauty less toxic and more sustainable at Vogue’s Forces of Fashion summit held in New York City yesterday. Pfeiffer, who was dressed in black and white wears, spoke...
rsvplive.ie
Makeup artist's anti-ageing tips to reduce appearance of crow's feet and fine lines
As we get older, our skin naturally loses its elasticity and this is most noticeable in the face. Crow's feet and fine lines around the eye area are part and parcel of getting older, and while everyone gets them, there is no shame in wanting to hide them in favour of a more youthful appearance.
Paris Hilton Gets Parisian Chic in Ballet Flats and Flowy Midi Dress in Los Angeles
Paris Hilton took her whimsical style on the go while shopping in Los Angeles on Wednesday afternoon. The “Simple Life” star strolled towards Parisian brand Maje’s boutique at The Grove, wearing a printed midi dress. Her balloon-sleeved white style featured a smocked waistline, a lightly cinched neckline and tiered skirt, covered in a delicate pink geometric floral print. Adding to her outfit’s whimsy was a pale pink shearling shoulder bag, as well as a pair of white Miu Miu sunglasses. Completing Hilton’s outfit was a white $350 baker cap by Ruslan Baginskiy, featuring pearl accents for added glamour. Hilton finished her ensemble...
Say Goodbye to Your Skinnies—Dad Jeans Are Fall’s Biggest Denim Trend
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.For the past decade, skinny and straight-leg jeans have reigned supreme. Everyone and their moms wore second-skin bottoms with tapered or semi-tapered hems that weren’t exactly the most comfortable—or forgiving—bottom of choice. Well, the skinny jean trend eventually evolved and shifted into mom jeans (high-waisted denim with a more relaxed fit), which have now bowed down to a new denim trend: dad jeans.Dad jeans, in case you’re not familiar with them, are a little like mom jeans—but just different. Both have a more relaxed...
WWLP 22News
Ahead of the holiday shopping season, Amazon kicks off second annual Holiday Beauty Haul on Oct. 24
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. In 2021, Amazon held its first annual Holiday Beauty Haul. It featured a wide array of beauty and self-care products. This year, we’ve discovered there will be a second, and the dates will range from Oct. 24 to Nov. 6. However, some products are already on sale. Here are the best discounted beauty and personal care products you can shop right now.
A DIY Bat Costume so Easy No One Will Know It Only Took 10 Minutes
If you’re in a pinch for a Halloween costume, you can never go wrong with a DIY bat costume you can make in minutes. There are two kinds of people in the world: Those that love to spend days, even weeks, DIYing an intricate Halloween costume, and the rest of us who are lucky if we can find 10 free minutes between dropping the kids off at school and cooking dinner to put a costume together. Even if we tell ourselves we’re going to start early this year, we procrastinate and are left scrambling to find something on October 31. Luckily,...
Imogene + Wille and Sabah Shoes Slide Into Denim Slip-ons
Thanks to a new collaboration, old jeans have become new shoes. Nashville-born small-batch jeanswear brand Imogene + Willie, which sources and manufactures its denim in the U.S., has partnered with footwear brand Sabah, best known for its handmade leather slippers or Babas, to create a denim patchwork version of its Baba shoe, a backless slip-on. The limited-edition collection of 140 pairs for men and women dropped Oct. 1 and was fashioned from recycled denim gathered from Imogene & Willie’s “Kill Your Jeans (with Kindness)” upcycling program which encouraged customers to turn in their old jeans. The program’s name refers to the...
papermag.com
JW Anderson Made a 'Carrie' Collection Just in Time for Halloween
"The List" is PAPER's monthly roundup of the biggest fashion launches, capsules and collaborations. Scroll through, below, to see October's newest arrivals. Noted film buff JW Anderson is a big fan of Carrie, the 1976 horror film directed by Brian De Palma, where a teenaged Sissy Spacek takes revenge on her bullies using psychic powers at her high-school prom. Originally a part of his Fall 2022 collection, his Carrie pieces are finally here just in time for Halloween, with puffer jackets, t-shirts and tracksuits featuring imagery and quotes inspired by the original film posters, including one reading, "If you've got a taste for terror, take Carrie to the party."
Comments / 0