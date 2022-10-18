ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corpus Christi, TX

Comments / 0

Related
KIII 3News

Wesley Community Center celebrates 80 years of service

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Wesley Community Center held a birthday dinner Tuesday to mark 80 years of service. Since 1942, the center has served Robstown and Corpus Christi's most vulnerable families. Tuesday, they honored the people who made their childcare learning centers, mother and child homes, and food pantries what they are today.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
US105

Amazing Texas Artist Wows Community With Selena Piñata

There are a couple of things you just don’t mess with when you come to the great state of Texas. You don’t mess with the Dallas Cowboys, you definitely don’t talk about our barbecue, and last but not least understand that Selena Quintanilla Perez has been and will always be known as the queen of Tejano.
TEXAS STATE
KIII 3News

Need some 'me' time? City's Parks & Rec Department is offering to babysit for you

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Parents- we know how stressful the day-to-day can get. Even a quick trip to the grocery store can take hours with kids in tow. The City of Corpus Christi wants you to have some time to unwind and relax while knowing your kids are safe and having fun. That's why on Oct. 22, from 4:30 until 9:30 p.m., you can drop your kids, ages 6-16, off for some Halloween fun while you take advantage of some kid-free time.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KIII 3News

When could Padre Island see a second bridge?

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A major crash that shutdown traffic going to and from Padre Island for hours on Monday has some Island residents asking, when, or if they can get a second bridge. The idea has been a topic of discussion before, with the city of Corpus Christi...
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
Pleasanton Express

Cross Country teams head to regional meet in Corpus Christi

Local high school cross country teams will head to Corpus Christi early next week for their classification’s region IV meet. Pleasanton will send both the boys’ and girls’ teams to the Class 4A regional meet on Monday. Jourdanton boys and girls will compete with the Poteet boys’...
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KIII 3News

KIII 3News

Corpus Christi, TX
21K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Corpus Christi local news

 https://www.kiiitv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy