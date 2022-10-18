Read full article on original website
Driscoll Children's Hospital patients have a scream at 'Spirit of Children' party
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Spirit of Children party was held at Driscoll Children’s Hospital on Wednesday. The party was held to get kids in the holiday spirit, as they got to choose what they wanted to be for Halloween, with numerous costumes and accessories there for the taking.
COVID-19 preventative measures also will help protect against RSV, flu
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Pediatricians are warning parents with young children to watch for symptoms of respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV. According to the doctors at Driscoll Children’s Hospital, there has been a recent spike in the number of kids they are seeing with the illness, and coupled with the flu, it is a big cause for concern.
Final blessing held today at Memorial Hospital
Monday morning, officials held a final blessing at Christus Spohn Memorial Hospital, which was built in 1944 to provide care for the City of Corpus Christi.
Snow-crab shortage leaves Corpus Christi restaurant owners in a pinch
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Coastal Bend snow crab fans might have to find something else to dip in drawn butter now that the season has been cancelled due to a shortage in Alaska. Experts say the snow-crab population has decreased nearly 80 percent in the last four years. "Luckily...
New face to lead United Corpus Christi Chamber of Commerce
Al Arreola Jr, the new president and CEO, was most recently the head of the South Texas Business Partnership in San Antonio.
Wesley Community Center celebrates 80 years of service
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Wesley Community Center held a birthday dinner Tuesday to mark 80 years of service. Since 1942, the center has served Robstown and Corpus Christi's most vulnerable families. Tuesday, they honored the people who made their childcare learning centers, mother and child homes, and food pantries what they are today.
'Very exciting night': Corpus Christi paranormal team visits infamous Texas Haunted Hill House
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Haunted Hill House in Mineral Wells, Texas is said to be the site of some of the scariest paranormal activity in the world. Jack Osbourne called the house the "the most sinister location we visited this season" while filming his show "Portals to Hell" on the Travel Channel.
Art Museum of South Texas celebrates 50 years of art, education & inspiration
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — This month, a Corpus Christi staple that celebrates art, education, accessibility and inspiration is ringing in 50 years. In recognition of that, there are several activities and events planned in the coming days and weeks for the community to be part of. On Oct. 4....
Amazing Texas Artist Wows Community With Selena Piñata
There are a couple of things you just don’t mess with when you come to the great state of Texas. You don’t mess with the Dallas Cowboys, you definitely don’t talk about our barbecue, and last but not least understand that Selena Quintanilla Perez has been and will always be known as the queen of Tejano.
Need some 'me' time? City's Parks & Rec Department is offering to babysit for you
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Parents- we know how stressful the day-to-day can get. Even a quick trip to the grocery store can take hours with kids in tow. The City of Corpus Christi wants you to have some time to unwind and relax while knowing your kids are safe and having fun. That's why on Oct. 22, from 4:30 until 9:30 p.m., you can drop your kids, ages 6-16, off for some Halloween fun while you take advantage of some kid-free time.
Lots of sunshine with fall-like temperatures Wednesday in Corpus Christi
Clouds will break apart Tuesday night, sunny skies for the remainder of the week. Chilly mornings & mild/warm afternoons through Friday.
Local pop-up clinics offer free flu, COVID-19 vaccines this week
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Nueces County Public Health District will continue to offer free flu and COVID-19 vaccines at several locations around the city this week. Free vaccinations will be available from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. every day of the week at the following locations:. Monday, Oct....
Report from Nueces County Medical Examiner's Office shows rise in fentanyl overdose deaths
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A review of autopsy reports through the Nueces County Medical Examiner's Office shows from 2019 to 2021 there was a 115-percent increase in the total number of deaths due to accidental drug overdoes. In that same time period, fentanyl related deaths also significantly increased. A...
When could Padre Island see a second bridge?
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A major crash that shutdown traffic going to and from Padre Island for hours on Monday has some Island residents asking, when, or if they can get a second bridge. The idea has been a topic of discussion before, with the city of Corpus Christi...
Rand Morgan water tower is officially online to help Calallen, Annaville areas
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The city of Corpus Christi officially placed the Rand Morgan water tower -- which will provide water service to the Calallen and Annaville areas -- into service Wednesday. City leadership was on-hand for the ceremony. The tower, located at the corner of Rand Morgan and...
Cross Country teams head to regional meet in Corpus Christi
Local high school cross country teams will head to Corpus Christi early next week for their classification’s region IV meet. Pleasanton will send both the boys’ and girls’ teams to the Class 4A regional meet on Monday. Jourdanton boys and girls will compete with the Poteet boys’...
Borchard Fairgrounds to turn into Field of Honor for Veterans Day
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — In November, the Richard Borchard Fairgrounds will turn into a Field of Honor for military veterans, current service members and those who died defending our country. 1,000 flags will be placed on the grounds to honor the men and women who have given a portion,...
TAMU-K partners with Tuloso-Midway to expand dual credit for students
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — High school students at Tuloso-Midway will now have more access to dual credit courses thanks to a new partnership with Texas A&M University-Kingsville. Leaders with the school district and university gathered in Kingsville Tuesday to celebrate the new partnership. Tuloso-Midway Superintendent Steve VanMatre said their...
CCPD'S dispatch center gets major technological upgrades
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A major upgrade is coming to the Corpus Christi Police Department's 911 call center. Corpus Christi City Council approved the first reading of an ordinance Tuesday that will bring more than $300,000 in grant funding to transition the system to a digital format. It's the...
Dancing queen! Leslie Adami snags second at Dancing with the Coastal Bend
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Thirteen teams took part in the Real Men Wear Pink Dancing with the Coastal Bend event Thursday night at The Bay Jewel events center in Downtown Corpus Christi in order to raise money in the fight against breast cancer. 3NEWS anchor Leslie Adami was one...
