CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Parents- we know how stressful the day-to-day can get. Even a quick trip to the grocery store can take hours with kids in tow. The City of Corpus Christi wants you to have some time to unwind and relax while knowing your kids are safe and having fun. That's why on Oct. 22, from 4:30 until 9:30 p.m., you can drop your kids, ages 6-16, off for some Halloween fun while you take advantage of some kid-free time.

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO