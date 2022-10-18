ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
markerzone.com

GOALTENDER ANDREW HAMMOND LEAVES KHL AFTER JUST TWO GAMES

Just a little over a month after signing a contract with Traktor Chelyabinsk of the KHL for the 2022-23 season, goaltender Andrew Hammond is headed back home. The team says his contract has been terminated at his request. "The contract with Andrew Hammond was terminated at the initiative of the...
COLORADO STATE
The Hockey Writers

NHL Rumors: Blue Jackets, Canadiens, Red Wings, Flames, Kings

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, there is good news on Patrik Laine’s return from injury timeline, the Montreal Canadiens are getting an essential piece of their lineup back, and the Detroit Red Wings are down a key forward as Jakub Vrana enters the NHL’s Players Assistance Program. What is the future for Juraj Slafkovksy in the NHL? Finally, there is more Patrick Kane trade speculation with three new teams getting into the discussion.
FOX Sports

Danault's overtime goal gives Kings 5-4 win over Red Wings

DETROIT (AP) — Phillip Danault scored 1:12 into overtime for his second goal of the game, and the Los Angeles Kings handed the Detroit Red Wings their first loss with a 5-4 victory on Monday night. Danault's winning shot in front hit a defender's skate and bounced into the...
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

Red Wings’ Chiarot Is Not the Best Defense Partner for Seider

Moritz Seider is a phenom of a defensive specimen. He’s built like a tank, hits like a freight train, and made his presence felt in his Calder Trophy-winning season as the NHL’s Rookie of the Year. But the one question on everyone’s mind is: can he get even better?
DETROIT, MI
NHL

Mailbag: MacKinnon, Panarin lead 'perfect team;' Flyers' playoff chances

Here is the Oct. 19 edition of the mailbag, where we answer your questions asked on Twitter using #OvertheBoards. Tweet your questions to @drosennhl. If you could build a "perfect team" consisting of existing teams current forwards, defensemen and goalies, who would you want? Example, Toronto's forwards, Nashville's 'D' and the Islanders' goalies. -- @mikeybox.
NHL

"Ask Art": Red Wings Mailbag

The fans' optimism has also generated many questions, so our very own Art Regner is the sage (his term) with the answers! So, let's get the puck rolling with the season debut of "Ask Art," the Red Wings' official mailbag. Who do you think is the most underrated player on...
DETROIT, MI
NHL

New Montreal Canadiens Reverse Retro jersey unveiled

The new Montreal Canadiens Reverse Retro jersey was unveiled today by adidas and the NHL, part of a League-wide initiative that will see all 32 teams wear designs throughout the 2022-23 season inspired by each club's unique history. PREORDER: Canadiens Reverse Retro 2022 ». The Canadiens jersey draws inspiration from...
WASHINGTON STATE
NHL

Flyers claim forward Lukas Sedlak on waivers from Colorado

The Philadelphia Flyers announced the club has claimed forward Lukas Sedlak on waivers from the Colorado Avalanche, according to President of Hockey Operations & General Manager, Chuck Fletcher. The Flyers also announced the club has loaned forward Olle Lycksell to Lehigh Valley of the American Hockey League (AHL). Sedlak, 29...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Hockey Writers

Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Muzzin, Kral & DeKeyser

In this edition of Toronto Maple Leafs News & Rumors, I’ll report on the team’s continuing difficulties on the blue line. Specifically, Jake Muzzin’s neck injury was worse than anticipated. The team responded by calling up Filip Kral from the Toronto Marlies. As well, the Marlies signed...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Hockey Writers

Windsor Spitfires Weekly: First Road Trip & Goalies Moved

The Windsor Spitfires aren’t about to let heavy graduation slow them down. After playing three of four at home (going 3-0-1-0) to start the 2022-23 Ontario Hockey League (OHL) season, the club hit the road this past weekend for their first overnight trip. They found some success before saying goodbye to a couple of friends.
WINDSOR, NY
The Hockey Writers

Golden Knights’ Cotter Making the Most of his NHL Opportunity

Throughout the 2022-23 preseason, no player was more impressive than Paul Cotter on the Vegas Golden Knights. After a short stint with the team near the end of last season, the rookie winger played six of seven exhibition games and finished with two goals and five points, including a beautiful between-the-legs fake in their shootout win against the Los Angeles Kings.

Comments / 0

Community Policy