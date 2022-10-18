ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fatal crash involving motorcyclist closes several roads east of Gresham

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal crash involving a motorcyclist and several vehicles near Southeast 282nd Avenue and Southeast Orient Drive. Officials are saying to avoid the area. The intersection and nearby streets could be closed for several hours. This is a...
GRESHAM, OR
Driver asleep behind the wheel in downtown Portland arrested after police find stolen gun

PORTLAND, Ore. — Officers arrested a driver who was found asleep in a car in downtown Portland Thursday morning with a stolen gun inside the vehicle, Portland Police said. The incident started at about 9 a.m. with reports of two people who appeared to be asleep inside a vehicle near Southwest 12th and Washington Street. Officers said they saw a gun under the driver’s leg.
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Police make arrest in Lloyd District homicide

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Police have arrested a person in connection with a deadly shooting that happened Friday afternoon in the 1100 Block of Northeast Holladay Street. PAST COVERAGE | Person shot, killed near Holladay Park in NE Portland's Lloyd District. Police took 31-year-old Andre J. Poston into custody...
PORTLAND, OR
Evacuation levels lifted around Nakia Creek Fire in Clark County

CAMAS, Wash. — All wildfire evacuation zones around the Nakia Creek Fire were lifted on Thursday, the Clark Regional Emergency Services Agency (CRESA) said. The human-caused fire broke out on October 9 and is burning roughly 1,900 acres near Larch Mountain. It is considered about 23% contained. While CRESA...
CLARK COUNTY, WA
Three rob Vancouver pot shop at gunpoint

VANCOUVER, Wash. — Three masked people robbed a pot shop last month at gunpoint, according to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office, and deputies are asking the public for help in identifying them. The robbery happened at 11 p.m. on Sept. 19 at Sticky’s Pot Shop at 9411 N.E....
VANCOUVER, WA
Homicide detectives investigate death in Portland's Old Town neighborhood

PORTLAND, Ore. – Homicide detectives are investigating after someone was found dead in Portland’s Old Town district on Wednesday morning. Someone initially called 911 at about 10:15 a.m. to report a “person down” near Northwest 1st Avenue and Flanders Street. Arriving officers confirmed that the person...
PORTLAND, OR
Man partially ejected from SUV in Clark County crash dies

CLARK COUNTY, Wash. — A man partially ejected from a SUV and pinned under it in a crash earlier this month has died, according to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office identified the man as 58-year-old Gerald Plato of Vancouver, Washington. He was the driver...
CLARK COUNTY, WA
Four Lake Oswego restaurants to close in a month

LAKE OSWEGO, Ore. — At a time when restaurants were moving out of Portland and moving to the suburbs, KATU is getting word that four restaurants in Lake Oswego are closing its doors. The original Stanford's on Kruse Oaks Drive and Manzana on the lake have announced they are...
LAKE OSWEGO, OR
Larch Corrections Center in SW Wash. evacuated by fast-growing Nakia Creek Fire

The Nakia Creek Fire wildfire near Camas doubled in size Sunday, fed by gusty winds and low humidity, prompting the evacuation of the Larch Corrections Center. Fire officials said more favorable conditions are helping crews contain the roughly 1,560-acre fire on Monday. Late Sunday night, the Washington State Department of...
CAMAS, WA
Elite Foot and Ankle Associates: Minimally Invasive Treatment Options

If you're walking around with painful feet or ankles, there could be an easy, minimally invasive solution for you. Tammy Hernandez paid a visit to the Beaverton location of Elite Foot and Ankle Associates to talk with board qualified foot and ankle surgeon Tyler Belnap, DPM, about their minimally invasive options.
BEAVERTON, OR
Destruction at Big Four Corners Natural Area as Portland clears camps: 'It's devastating'

After years of unsanctioned camping, the City of Portland has cleared the Big Four Corners Natural Area. KATU was there when cleanup crews pulled in two weeks ago, and we tracked the progress for days as they pulled out more than 150 stolen cars, tons of trash, and even live pigs out of the area. It was one of the most extensive camp cleanups in the city's history, and the damage left behind is shocking.
