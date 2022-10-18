Read full article on original website
Clark County officials identify two women in connection with Camas homicide
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Clark County Sheriff’s Office has identified two women found dead in two incidents, spanning two states. On October 9, 55-year-old Melissa J. Stephan of Oregon City was found dead in rural Camas, Washington. PAST COVERAGE | Real estate agent finds someone dead during Camas...
Pyrotechnics possibly used near where Nakia Creek Fire began, officials say
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Clark County Sheriff's Office has released new information today about the vehicle of interest they're looking for in connection to the Nakia Creek Fire. Cell phone video was released yesterday of what is believed to be a white or light-colored Subaru, along with two women...
Fatal crash involving motorcyclist closes several roads east of Gresham
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal crash involving a motorcyclist and several vehicles near Southeast 282nd Avenue and Southeast Orient Drive. Officials are saying to avoid the area. The intersection and nearby streets could be closed for several hours. This is a...
Driver asleep behind the wheel in downtown Portland arrested after police find stolen gun
PORTLAND, Ore. — Officers arrested a driver who was found asleep in a car in downtown Portland Thursday morning with a stolen gun inside the vehicle, Portland Police said. The incident started at about 9 a.m. with reports of two people who appeared to be asleep inside a vehicle near Southwest 12th and Washington Street. Officers said they saw a gun under the driver’s leg.
Portland Police make arrest in Lloyd District homicide
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Police have arrested a person in connection with a deadly shooting that happened Friday afternoon in the 1100 Block of Northeast Holladay Street. PAST COVERAGE | Person shot, killed near Holladay Park in NE Portland's Lloyd District. Police took 31-year-old Andre J. Poston into custody...
Evacuation levels lifted around Nakia Creek Fire in Clark County
CAMAS, Wash. — All wildfire evacuation zones around the Nakia Creek Fire were lifted on Thursday, the Clark Regional Emergency Services Agency (CRESA) said. The human-caused fire broke out on October 9 and is burning roughly 1,900 acres near Larch Mountain. It is considered about 23% contained. While CRESA...
Deputies take 'armed, barricaded subject' into custody after brief standoff in Hazel Dell
HAZEL DELL, Wash. — Deputies say someone is in custody after a brief standoff in the Hazel Dell area Thursday morning. The Clark County Sheriff’s Office said at about 9 a.m. there was a heavy police presence around Northeast 99th Street and 25th Avenue for “an armed barricaded subject.”
Three rob Vancouver pot shop at gunpoint
VANCOUVER, Wash. — Three masked people robbed a pot shop last month at gunpoint, according to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office, and deputies are asking the public for help in identifying them. The robbery happened at 11 p.m. on Sept. 19 at Sticky’s Pot Shop at 9411 N.E....
Record seizure in Yamhill County nets nearly 77,000 pounds of marijuana
YAMHILL COUNTY, Ore. — Officials in Yamhill County have seized 76,930 pounds of processed marijuana, following a search warrant executed Tuesday, October 18. This is the largest marijuana seizure in the history of the Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office. PAST COVERAGE | Around 500,000 pounds of illegal marijuana seized...
Homicide detectives investigate death in Portland's Old Town neighborhood
PORTLAND, Ore. – Homicide detectives are investigating after someone was found dead in Portland’s Old Town district on Wednesday morning. Someone initially called 911 at about 10:15 a.m. to report a “person down” near Northwest 1st Avenue and Flanders Street. Arriving officers confirmed that the person...
Man partially ejected from SUV in Clark County crash dies
CLARK COUNTY, Wash. — A man partially ejected from a SUV and pinned under it in a crash earlier this month has died, according to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office identified the man as 58-year-old Gerald Plato of Vancouver, Washington. He was the driver...
A 12-year old child in foster care is missing, says Oregon Department of Human Services
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon Department of Human Services (ODHS) is asking for the public's help in locating a 12-year-old child in foster care named Jayla Mae Warren. According to officials, Warren went missing in Portland on Oct. 13 and is believed to be in danger. Officials say she...
Four Lake Oswego restaurants to close in a month
LAKE OSWEGO, Ore. — At a time when restaurants were moving out of Portland and moving to the suburbs, KATU is getting word that four restaurants in Lake Oswego are closing its doors. The original Stanford's on Kruse Oaks Drive and Manzana on the lake have announced they are...
Larch Corrections Center in SW Wash. evacuated by fast-growing Nakia Creek Fire
The Nakia Creek Fire wildfire near Camas doubled in size Sunday, fed by gusty winds and low humidity, prompting the evacuation of the Larch Corrections Center. Fire officials said more favorable conditions are helping crews contain the roughly 1,560-acre fire on Monday. Late Sunday night, the Washington State Department of...
Cooler weather helps crews fight 1,800-acre Nakia Creek Fire, evacuation levels unchanged
A shift in weather conditions is helping firefighters working to contain the Nakia Creek Fire, which is burning nearly 1,800 acres near Larch Mountain in Clark County. The evacuation orders for the fire remain unchanged from Monday, Clark Regional Emergency Services Agency (CRESA) officials said. Cooler temperatures and a higher...
Man accused of chasing people with a knife in Portland appears in court
PORTLAND, Ore. — On Monday, a man appeared in court after being accused of chasing people in downtown Portland on Friday. Jeremy Rieck, 45, was released from the hospital Saturday after being shot by an officer and taken to jail. Last Friday, he was booked into the Multnomah County...
SE Portland business says unsanctioned camp restricts community health events
PORTLAND, Ore. — A man who works at a Southeast Portland business said the city’s homeless crisis is preventing them from addressing a public health crisis, and despite complaints of drug dealing and threats, the city has not removed the camp. It sits on SE 99th between SE...
Elite Foot and Ankle Associates: Minimally Invasive Treatment Options
If you're walking around with painful feet or ankles, there could be an easy, minimally invasive solution for you. Tammy Hernandez paid a visit to the Beaverton location of Elite Foot and Ankle Associates to talk with board qualified foot and ankle surgeon Tyler Belnap, DPM, about their minimally invasive options.
Destruction at Big Four Corners Natural Area as Portland clears camps: 'It's devastating'
After years of unsanctioned camping, the City of Portland has cleared the Big Four Corners Natural Area. KATU was there when cleanup crews pulled in two weeks ago, and we tracked the progress for days as they pulled out more than 150 stolen cars, tons of trash, and even live pigs out of the area. It was one of the most extensive camp cleanups in the city's history, and the damage left behind is shocking.
Seattle, Portland have world's worst air quality again Thursday. When is rain expected?
SEATTLE — Seattle and Portland began Thursday with the worst air quality in the world among major cities, according to iqair.com. The smoke is coming from stubborn wildfires burning right now all the way from Oregon up to British Columbia. Vancouver, BC, has the 10th-worst air quality in the world as of 6 a.m.
