After years of unsanctioned camping, the City of Portland has cleared the Big Four Corners Natural Area. KATU was there when cleanup crews pulled in two weeks ago, and we tracked the progress for days as they pulled out more than 150 stolen cars, tons of trash, and even live pigs out of the area. It was one of the most extensive camp cleanups in the city's history, and the damage left behind is shocking.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO