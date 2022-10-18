ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Owensboro, KY

14news.com

Day 3 wraps up for Owensboro murder re-trial

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - On Wednesday, the trial continued for the man charged with murder following the 2017 car crash that left another man dead. [PREVIOUS: Re-trial for Owensboro man accused of murder begins]. The prosecution continued presenting witnesses Wednesday in its case against Robert Garner, who is also charged...
OWENSBORO, KY
WEHT/WTVW

EPD: 19-year-old arrested for firing AK-47 in neighborhood

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Police say a 19-year-old man was arrested after admitting to firing an assault rifle in a northside neighborhood. According to the Evansville Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 1900 block of Asbury Drive on Monday night for a shots fired call. After arrival, officers say they spoke with Collin M. […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
hot96.com

Teen Arrested For Firing Gun In The Air

The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Department was called to Grandin Pointe mobile home park in response to shots fired. This happened Wednesday on Webster Grove Court. A witness told deputies that 19 year old Collin Salyer was arguing with his sister. The girl was seen running out of the house...
VANDERBURGH COUNTY, IN
104.1 WIKY

Store Manager Threatened By Ex-Employee

An Evansville Police Officer responded to a call on Tuesday at a discount retail store in the 2000 block of Weinbach Center Drive in reference to a harassment report. A former employee, who was banned from the property, came inside the store and threatened the manager after she told him to leave.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WBKO

Two arrested in investigation into abuse of a 6 month old

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Two were arrested Wednesday after an investigation into the abuse of a six-month-old child. D’Shaun Williams, 21, of Morgantown and Alexandria Cooper, 23, of Bowling Green, were both charged with first-degree criminal abuse of a child younger than 12-year-old. On Oct. 5, the Bowling...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
14news.com

Update: Henderson woman hit by car dies, name released

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson Police say a woman was hit by a car Wednesday night in front of the Dodge store on South Green Street. It happened around 9:15 p.m. Police say witnesses spotted the woman trying to cross the cross the street, but then it looked like she had a medical issue and fell forward into the road.
HENDERSON, KY
wevv.com

Madisonville man with ghillie suit and pellet rifle arrested for public intoxication, police say

A man was arrested in Madisonville, Kentucky on Tuesday after police said they were called to a neighborhood about someone armed with a rifle, wearing a ghillie suit. The Madisonville Police Department says officers responded to an area of Oak Street around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday after someone reported a man wearing a ghillie suit and armed with a rifle was knocking on their door.
MADISONVILLE, KY
104.1 WIKY

Pedestrian Dies After attempt To Cross The Road

First responders were called to the 300 block of South Green Street in Henderson Wednesday night for an accident involving a pedestrian. Witnesses say a female, who looked like she was having a medical emergency, was attempting to cross the street. She fell forward into the roadway and was struck...
HENDERSON, KY
wevv.com

Watch: Air44 footage shows demolition of old Spottsville Bridge

Crews continued the process of demolishing the old Spottsville Bridge in Henderson County, Kentucky on Wednesday. The larger 360-foot truss of the bridge was imploded at 9 a.m. Wednesday, completing phase two of the four-phase demolition plan. In phase one of the plan, the smaller truss was imploded. Phases three...
HENDERSON COUNTY, KY
wevv.com

EPD Detectives asking the public to submit video footage prior to the Morton Avenue fire

Following Monday's massive fire at the Morton Warehouse, EPD Detectives are requesting help from the public. The Evansville Police Department is now asking anyone with video footage around the area, to submit those files to detectives as they continue investigating the cause. The videos can be sent to whunt@evansvillepolice.com. The...
hot96.com

Investigation On Cause Of Warehouse Fire Starts Today

The Morton Warehouse is still being considered an active fire scene, although it is under control. Indiana State Fire Marshals and ATF are in Evansville and plan on starting their investigation on the cause sometime today. Four buildings, besides the warehouse were destroyed by the fire. One of those businesses...
EVANSVILLE, IN
clayconews.com

KENTUCKY STATE POLICE INVESTIGATES FATAL TWO-VEHICLE COLLISION ON U.S. 60 IN MEADE COUNTY

BRANDENBURG, KY – The Kentucky State Police is reporting that KSP Troopers responded to a two-vehicle fatal collision in Meade County late Saturday evening. On Saturday, October 15, 2022 at approximately 9:45 P.M. EDT, KSP Post 4 received a call from the Meade County Sheriff’s Office requesting assistance in investigating a two-vehicle fatal collision near the intersection of U.S. 60 and KY 1238.
BRANDENBURG, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Daviess County to hold surplus auction, many items up for grabs

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WEHT) — The Daviess County Fiscal Court announced they will be hosting a surplus auction later next week. Officials say the auction will include cars, lawn mowers, trailers and various pieces of equipment. You’ll be able to find the auction at 2620 Highway 81, behind the Daviess County Operations Center. The auction […]
DAVIESS COUNTY, KY

