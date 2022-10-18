Read full article on original website
fox8live.com
Deputies: Child custody visitation leads to deadly shooting
HAMMOND, La. - The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office reports the murder of 21-year-old Howard Watkins, Jr of Hammond, Louisiana, after he was shot during an altercation stemming from a child custody visitation yesterday (Oct. 18, 2022). Chief Jimmy Travis reports Watkins was shot and killed by 25-year-old Ajante Jackson,...
NOLA.com
St. Tammany Coroner rules deaths of daughter and mother a murder-suicide
Tara Book, the 43-year-old Mandeville area woman who called 911 to report that she has shot her daughter Tuesday morning, died of a gunshot wound, the St. Tammany Parish Coroner's Office said in a news release Wednesday, ruling her death a suicide. Her 23-year-old daughter, Brittany Buras, also died of...
NOLA.com
A corrupt New Orleans cop accused them of murder. Now they're being freed from prison.
Almost three decades ago, corruption rippled through the New Orleans Police Department. Hidden inside the force were badge-bearing criminals who accepted bribes, stole cars and brutalized civilians. Few were as notorious as Len Davis, a patrol officer known as the "Desire Terrorist," who led a small cadre of law enforcers...
fox8live.com
Police searching for suspects in connection with illegally firing guns on interstate
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Police are seeking assistance in locating two suspects in connection with illegally firing guns on the interstate Sunday night (Oct. 16). Police identified 21-year-old India Fazande and 20-year-old Erica Settles as persons of interest in connection with illegally discharging a firearm from a motor vehicle on U. S. Highway 90 at the Loyola Avenue Exit.
Autopsies confirm Mandeville mother and daughter died in homicide-suicide
MANDEVILLE, La. — Autopsy reports released by the St. Tammany Parish Coroner revealed Brittany Buras, 23, died of a gunshot wound with homicide listed as the manner of death. Her mother, 43-year-old Tara Book died by suicide with a gunshot wound, the coroner's office said. The St. Tammany Parish...
Cops: Carjacker caught, drugs seized
New Orleans Police today say they have tracked down the man who robbed or tried to rob four women on Conti Street over the weekend in a carjacking and two armed robberies.
St. Tammany coroner confirms homicide-suicide in mother-daughter case
St. Tammany Parish Coroner Dr. Charles Preston confirms the death of a mother and daughter near Mandeville Tuesday morning was a homicide and a suicide.
NOLA.com
Man indicted with Metairie murder of his best friend, intimidation of witness in case
A New Orleans man will stand trial for allegedly gunning down his best friend as they celebrated the defendant's birthday during a night out in Metairie. Brandon Thomas-Clark, 22, was indicted Thursday on charges of second-degree murder, obstruction of justice, being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm and intimidation of a witness, according to Jefferson Parish court records.
WDSU
Deputies arrest 2 suspects accused of fleeing law enforcement in a stolen vehicle
JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office reports that deputies arrested two individuals after a stolen-car pursuit on Tuesday. According to officials, Authur Johnson, 23, of Harvey, and Tyren Fielder, 23, of New Orleans, are accused of refusing to stop at a traffic stop, which led to a short pursuit.
Victim of Bogalusa homecoming shooting was suspect in another shooting
BOGALUSA, La. — Bogalusa police are asking for help identifying two people believed to be connected to a shooting outside the Bogalusa High School football stadium Friday night. That shooting left a 15-year-old boy dead. “The 15-year-old, he actually had a gun in his hand and had fired some...
fox8live.com
Central City pastor Charles Southall III pleads guilty to money laundering, faces up to 10 years in federal prison
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Rev. Charles Southall III, executive pastor of the First Emanuel Baptist Church in Central City and Baton Rouge, pleaded guilty to a single count of money laundering Tuesday (Oct. 18) in New Orleans’ federal court. Southall, 64, faces up to 10 years in federal...
Four Louisiana Men Sentenced to Multiple Life Sentenced in Connection with the Murder of a Federal Witness
Four Louisiana Men Sentenced to Multiple Life Sentenced in Connection with the Murder of a Federal Witness. New Orleans, Louisiana – U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that Stanton, and Age Jr.’s son, Louis Age III, a/k/a “Big Lou”, Ronald Wilson a/k/a “Tank”, and Stanton Guillory a/k/a “Nan-Nan”, all from New Orleans, Louisiana were all sentenced on October 13, 2022, by United States District Judge Barry W. Ashe to multiple terms of life imprisonment for their roles in the murder of a federal witness in a health care fraud case out of the Middle District of Louisiana.
fox8live.com
Two juveniles shot while allegedly breaking into cars on Frenchman Street; 1 dead
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Two juveniles were shot, one fatally, while they were allegedly burglarizing a car just after midnight on Tuesday (Oct. 18) morning, police say. The New Orleans Police Department says suspects opened fire on the two teens as they were attempting to break into a car in the 3100 block of Frechman Street around 12:30 a.m. One of the juveniles died and a 14-year-old was taken to a hospital, authorities say.
fox8live.com
Bogalusa police seek 3 ‘persons of interest’ in football stadium shooting; slain teen identified
BOGALUSA, La. (WVUE) - The 15-year-old fatally shot Friday night in the stadium parking lot during Bogalusa High School’s homecoming football game was identified Monday (Oct. 17) as a known juvenile offender. Bogalusa Police chief Kendall Bullen said investigators believe 15-20 shots were fired between the teen and a...
WAFB.com
Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office searches for missing teen
Surveillance video provided by the Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office shows a woman waiving a gun around at a bar. Cassidy announces $320M for La. battery material production from the bipartisan infrastructure bill. Updated: 5 hours ago. A St. Gabriel company is receiving $100M to build a plant to manufacture material...
NOLA.com
Mandeville woman, daughter found dead after apparent murder-suicide, authorities say
St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's deputies found the bodies of two women in a Mandeville area home Tuesday morning after a woman called 911 to report that she had just shot her daughter and was going to shoot herself, according to a news release. The call came in at about 8:30...
wbrz.com
State begins relocating juveniles to Angola; inmates escorted through Baton Rouge area Tuesday
BATON ROUGE - The first wave of juvenile inmates being moved to Angola, a controversial move that comes after a string of problems at a New Orleans-area jail, were escorted through the capital area by a convoy of law enforcement early Tuesday morning. About 10 of the offenders were moved...
NOLA.com
Council member Helena Moreno's bodyguard cleared of allegations of stalking Mayor LaToya Cantrell
The Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Office deputy who works as a bodyguard for City Council member Helena Moreno has been cleared to return to his regular duty in her office, following his temporary reassignment to the jail after allegations he had stalked Mayor LaToya Cantrell. An internal investigation by the...
Unrestrained Louisiana Man Killed, Another Injured in Two-Vehicle Crash on LA 1024
Unrestrained Louisiana Man Killed, Another Injured in Two-Vehicle Crash on LA 1024. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported on October 18, 2022, that soon after 3:00 p.m., Troopers with LSP Troop A began investigating a two-vehicle crash on LA 1024 east of LA 447 in Livingston Parish. Freddie Minton, 81, of Walker, Louisiana, died as a result of the crash.
WDAM-TV
MBI, MHP investigating Lamar Co. shooting
LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Two state agencies are investigating a Lamar County incident that left three people wounded from an incident Saturday night where one vehicle allegedly fired upon another on U.S. Highway 98. Lamar County Sheriff Danny Rigel said Sunday night that a silver Mercedes and a blue...
