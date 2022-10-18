ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington Parish, LA

fox8live.com

Deputies: Child custody visitation leads to deadly shooting

HAMMOND, La. - The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office reports the murder of 21-year-old Howard Watkins, Jr of Hammond, Louisiana, after he was shot during an altercation stemming from a child custody visitation yesterday (Oct. 18, 2022). Chief Jimmy Travis reports Watkins was shot and killed by 25-year-old Ajante Jackson,...
HAMMOND, LA
fox8live.com

Police searching for suspects in connection with illegally firing guns on interstate

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Police are seeking assistance in locating two suspects in connection with illegally firing guns on the interstate Sunday night (Oct. 16). Police identified 21-year-old India Fazande and 20-year-old Erica Settles as persons of interest in connection with illegally discharging a firearm from a motor vehicle on U. S. Highway 90 at the Loyola Avenue Exit.
NOLA.com

Man indicted with Metairie murder of his best friend, intimidation of witness in case

A New Orleans man will stand trial for allegedly gunning down his best friend as they celebrated the defendant's birthday during a night out in Metairie. Brandon Thomas-Clark, 22, was indicted Thursday on charges of second-degree murder, obstruction of justice, being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm and intimidation of a witness, according to Jefferson Parish court records.
METAIRIE, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Four Louisiana Men Sentenced to Multiple Life Sentenced in Connection with the Murder of a Federal Witness

Four Louisiana Men Sentenced to Multiple Life Sentenced in Connection with the Murder of a Federal Witness. New Orleans, Louisiana – U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that Stanton, and Age Jr.’s son, Louis Age III, a/k/a “Big Lou”, Ronald Wilson a/k/a “Tank”, and Stanton Guillory a/k/a “Nan-Nan”, all from New Orleans, Louisiana were all sentenced on October 13, 2022, by United States District Judge Barry W. Ashe to multiple terms of life imprisonment for their roles in the murder of a federal witness in a health care fraud case out of the Middle District of Louisiana.
LOUISIANA STATE
fox8live.com

Two juveniles shot while allegedly breaking into cars on Frenchman Street; 1 dead

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Two juveniles were shot, one fatally, while they were allegedly burglarizing a car just after midnight on Tuesday (Oct. 18) morning, police say. The New Orleans Police Department says suspects opened fire on the two teens as they were attempting to break into a car in the 3100 block of Frechman Street around 12:30 a.m. One of the juveniles died and a 14-year-old was taken to a hospital, authorities say.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WAFB.com

Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office searches for missing teen

Surveillance video provided by the Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office shows a woman waiving a gun around at a bar. Cassidy announces $320M for La. battery material production from the bipartisan infrastructure bill. Updated: 5 hours ago. A St. Gabriel company is receiving $100M to build a plant to manufacture material...
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Unrestrained Louisiana Man Killed, Another Injured in Two-Vehicle Crash on LA 1024

Unrestrained Louisiana Man Killed, Another Injured in Two-Vehicle Crash on LA 1024. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported on October 18, 2022, that soon after 3:00 p.m., Troopers with LSP Troop A began investigating a two-vehicle crash on LA 1024 east of LA 447 in Livingston Parish. Freddie Minton, 81, of Walker, Louisiana, died as a result of the crash.
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
WDAM-TV

MBI, MHP investigating Lamar Co. shooting

LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Two state agencies are investigating a Lamar County incident that left three people wounded from an incident Saturday night where one vehicle allegedly fired upon another on U.S. Highway 98. Lamar County Sheriff Danny Rigel said Sunday night that a silver Mercedes and a blue...
LAMAR COUNTY, MS

