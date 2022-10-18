Read full article on original website
EXCLUSIVE: Racist prison killer, 42, is denied parole 22 years after beating his cellmate to death with a table leg and daubing a swastika on the wall in blood
A racist prison killer who beat his cellmate to death with a table leg then daubed a swastika on the wall in blood has been denied parole 22 years after the murder, MailOnline can reveal. The former skinhead, whose original name was Robert Stewart, now 42, changed his name in...
Prison nurse, 25, who was jailed for six months over 'flirtatious' calls with 'manipulative' inmate is likely to be isolated behind bars for her own safety
A prison nurse who was jailed for six months over 'flirtatious' calls with a 'manipulative' inmate is likely to be isolated behind bars for her own safety. Elyse Hibbs, from Manchester, admitted misconduct in public office by having an 'inappropriate relationship' with the prisoner while working at HMP Parc in Bridgend.
Prison librarian, 45, 'molested six male inmates during eight-month stint working in Lancashire jail'
A woman has been accused of molesting six male inmates during her eight-month spell as a prison librarian. Sharon Mawdesley allegedly sexually assaulted a group of men during her short stint at Lancashire prison HMP Kirkham. Before she left in 2018, the 45-year-old was employed by Lanchashire County Council's library...
Prisoners in Alabama keep dying as inmates go on statewide labour strike
At least three people incarcerated in Alabama prisons have died since thousands of inmates began striking in September to protest poor conditions, the latest sign of deterioration in a state correctional system the Justice Department sued in 2020 for its excessive violence and poor safety record.On Sunday, officials at William Donaldson Correctional Facility in Bessemer, Alabama, found a 60-year-old Black inmate “unresponsive,” in a communal dormitory, according to state records reported by the Marshall Project.Official said they found “no evidence found to suggest trauma or foul play” in the death of the man, whose name has been identified but...
Prison officer denies having ‘inappropriate relationship’ with inmate
A female prison officer has pleaded not guilty to having an “inappropriate relationship” with an inmate.Ruth Shmylo, 25, from Pontypridd, South Wales, denies becoming involved with the male prisoner at the category B jail HMP Parc in Bridgend.Shmylo appeared at Cardiff Crown Court on Tuesday wearing a white T-shirt and grey blazer and spoke only to confirm her name, age, address and plea.She will face trial in September next year charged with misconduct in public office.The full charge says: “Between 1st December 2020 and 16th April 2021 at HMP Parc while acting as a public officer, namely a prison custody officer, wilfully and without reasonable excuse or justification misconducted yourself in a way which amounted to an abuse of the public’s trust in the office holder by engaging in an inappropriate relationship with a prisoner.”The next hearing will take place on September 11 next year.Shmylo was released on unconditional bail.
Desperate gangster begs to be let out of prison's 'punishment' unit after allegedly masterminding the murder of Rebels bikie boss
A bikie behind bars for allegedly ordering the $150,000 execution of Rebels boss Nick Martin has begged to be released from the segregation unit so he can hang out with other inmates and receive visitors. Martin, 51, was gunned down at a drag race at Kwinana Motorplex, south of Perth,...
Man Fed Into Woodchipper in Alleged $500K Life Insurance Scheme, Court Hears
Authorities tasked with removing Bruce Saunders’ mutilated remains from a woodchipper might have thought the Australian’s death was the result of a grisly accident. According to prosecutors, that’s exactly what his three alleged killers intended.Saunders’ ex-partner, Sharon Graham, 61, and Gregory Lee Roser, 63, have both pleaded not guilty to charges of murder over Saunders’ horrendous death at a Queensland property in northeastern Australia in November 2017. The pair—who are being tried separately for the 54-year-old’s alleged killing—were part of a conspiracy with another man, Peter Koenig, to claim Saunders’ $500,000 life insurance policy, a court heard.Jurors in the case...
Law student, 26, died after wrongly being denied a face-to-face appointment with his GP, NHS officials say
A law student died after wrongly being denied a face-to-face GP appointment, the NHS has admitted. David Nash, 26, from Nantwich in Cheshire, had four phone appointments with GPs and nurses between October and November 2020. He was denied an in-person consultation, despite telling practice staff that he was suffering...
iheart.com
Drug Capo Among 16 Killed In Prison Riot
A drug capo was killed in a massive fight at a prison in Ecuador on Tuesday (October 4), the Associated Press reports. Leonardo Norero, 35, also known as 'El Patron,' was among the 16 individuals killed during the fight involving guns and knives, which also resulted in 43 people experiencing injuries, including two reported to be in critical condition, according to the AP.
Schoolboy, 11, named as gang ringleader who carried out 80 crimes including attacking female cop
A SCHOOLBOY has been named in Parliament as the ringleader of a gang who carried out 80 crimes including the attack on a female police officer. The 11-year-old is said to have been behind a spate of crimes in Blackpool over the last few weeks. The claim about the boy's...
Drug kingpins who set up 'industrial scale' lab capable of producing £10million-a-month worth of amphetamines have 'unduly lenient' jail sentences extended
Two men involved in a multi-million-pound operation that produced huge quantities of amphetamine have seen their prison sentences increased - after judges ruled they were 'unduly lenient'. Andrew Gurney, 51, from Birmingham, and Keith Davies, 56, from Buckinghamshire, were jailed in June for their involvement in a professional conspiracy to...
WRAL
Serial rapist sentenced between 23-28 years in prison
Johnnie B. Green reached a plea deal last week. He is due to spend between 23-28 years in prison. Johnnie B. Green reached a plea deal last week. He is due to spend between 23-28 years in prison.
Pastor admits to stealing nearly $900,000 from church and congregants
A well-known Baptist minister has admitted to stealing nearly $900,000 from his church, affiliated rental properties, his congregants, and a charter school. Rev. Charles J. Southall III has been the executive pastor for 33 years at First Emanuel Baptist Church in two locations: Louisiana and Baton Rouge, New Orleans. The pastor pleaded guilty on Tuesday, October 18, 2022, to a single count of money laundering in New Orleans’ federal court.
Illinois police arrest 15 people after they allegedly used PPP loans to bond out of jail
Police in Illinois arrested 15 people after they allegedly used funds from Paycheck Protection Program loans to bond out of jail. After a data investigation was performed by police, several inmates at the Will County Jail were found to have allegedly applied and received PPP loans that were then used to bond themselves out of jail for their felony cases, according to FOX 32.
International Business Times
60-year-old Woman Stripped, Tied To Tree Over Suspicion Of Being A Witch
A 60-year-old Indian woman accused a trio of stripping her and tying her to a tree after locals suspected her of being a witch. The incident took place in a village located in the Indian state of Jharkhand, police said Thursday. Residents in the woman's village branded her as a witch, leading to her being stripped and tied to a tree as part of the so-called witch-hunting led by a group of people.
Trucker sentenced for ‘record’ methamphetamine, fentanyl amounts
A trucker who was arrested last year after authorities say he was caught with record-breaking amounts of methamphetamine and fentanyl inside his truck while trying to cross into the United States at the Otay Mesa Port of Entry was sentenced Friday to nine years in prison. Carlos Martin Quintana-Arias, a...
Glamorous childcare worker who got hooked on meth turned into a 'one woman crime wave' - as her lengthy criminal record showing convictions for dangerous driving, firearms, fraud and drug supply is revealed
A former childcare worker turned drug dealer is back behind bars after relapsing. Teneil Lee Hassan, 25, appeared in Brisbane Supreme Court on Wednesday for breaching a four-year suspended sentence after she was charged with a string of offences, including dangerous driving, fraud and drug supply. Justice Martin Burns described...
Cocaine galore! Walker discovers £90m of Class A drug in black sacks washed up on a Welsh beach
A suspected £90million haul of cocaine was found on a beach in West Wales yesterday. Around 30 black bags, each containing 30 packages of what appeared to be 1kg bricks of the Class A drug, were discovered by a member of the public on an early-morning walk. The project...
Dallas man gets life in prison for accepting delivery of meth hidden in boxes of cauliflower
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - A Dallas man has been sentenced to life in prison after receiving a delivery of $3.7 million worth of methamphetamine hidden in boxes of cauliflower. Joaquin Salinas, 48, pleaded guilty in March to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine. He was sentenced on Tuesday. According to plea papers, Salinas received a shipment of approximately 247 kilograms of methamphetamine on Aug. 29, 2021, hidden in boxes of cauliflower. Agents estimated the street value of the drugs to be $3.7 million. Agents also said that Salinas had four firearms in his home to protect the drugs."Methamphetamine is a dangerous drug...
Complex
Alabama Inmate’s Sister Calls for Justice After Viral Photo of Brother Shows ‘Deteriorating Health’ in Prison
Kastellio Vaughan was healthy according to his sister Kassie, who last saw him on July 24 when she visited him at Elmore Correctional Facility in Elmore County, Alabama. When she got two pictures of different version of who she saw three months ago, she became alarmed; the fact that the words, ‘GET HELP’ were inscribed under the image, furthered her fears.
