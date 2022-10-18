Read full article on original website
Morning 4: Owner of Frankenmuth Bavarian Inn Lodge dies just days after Bronner’s matriarch -- and more news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Owner of Frankenmuth Bavarian Inn Lodge, Judy Zehnder Keller, dies at 77. Judy Zehnder Keller, president and owner of the famous Frankenmuth Bavarian Inn Lodge,...
Get thrifty with Halloween costumes and save cash
When you think of Halloween fun, you may not think of thrift stores, but when it comes to putting together unique, creative costumes, it seems to be the go place. “This store specifically, we probably get between 300-400 customers a day, looking for Halloween, we’re probably at least 25-30% of those,” Becky Ramm, Manager at the Salvation Army Rochester Hills Store told “Live in the D’s,” April Morton. April paid a visit to the store where she found Halloween décor as well packages of costumes. Wanting to put her creative skills to the test, April gathered pieces around the store and came up with some pretty cool costumes. She also found this was a very inexpensive way to celebrate Halloween.
Michigan man charged with 1st degree murder of Swartz Creek man
SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, Mich – A Michigan man was charged with 1st degree murder after pleading guilty to killing, mutilating and cannibalizing a college student from Swartz Creek in 2019. Mark Latunski pleaded guilty in September to stabbing 25-year-old Kevin Bacon in his back, slitting his throat, hanging him by...
Man shoots, injures 37-year-old during road rage incident in Waterford Township, police say
WATERFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A 37-year-old man was shot in a road rage incident in Waterford Township. The incident happened at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday. It began in Pontiac, continued westbound on Huron Street, and ended near Voorheis Road in Waterford Township. Waterford Township police said a 37-year-old man driving...
Westbound I-696 closing in Oakland County this weekend: What drivers should know
Westbound lanes of I-696 will be closed this weekend in Oakland County as crews work to repair pavement and widen the shoulder. Beginning 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21, through 5 a.m. Monday, Oct. 24, westbound I-696 will be closed from US-24 (Telegraph Road) to I-275. The closure includes all on and off ramps. Eastbound I-696 will remain open.
Judges to determine what degree of murder Michigan man will be convicted of after killing, mutilating and cannibalizing a Swartz Creek man
Michigan man fatally hit while inspecting car for damage after hitting a deer
MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. – A Michigan man was fatally struck by a vehicle in Mount Pleasant while inspecting his damaged car after hitting a deer, according to police. Officials say they were responding to a report of a car vs. deer accident and while they were on their way, they were informed that two other vehicles had collided at the scene.
Michigan man, women among 11 who helped block doors to stop woman from getting abortion in Tennessee
MT. JULIET, Tenn. – Two women and one man from Michigan are among a group of people who are being charged for physically standing in front of the doors of a Tennessee clinic to stop a woman from getting an abortion, according to officials. Heather Idoni, of Fenton; Caroline...
