Frankenmuth, MI

ClickOnDetroit.com

Get thrifty with Halloween costumes and save cash

When you think of Halloween fun, you may not think of thrift stores, but when it comes to putting together unique, creative costumes, it seems to be the go place. “This store specifically, we probably get between 300-400 customers a day, looking for Halloween, we’re probably at least 25-30% of those,” Becky Ramm, Manager at the Salvation Army Rochester Hills Store told “Live in the D’s,” April Morton. April paid a visit to the store where she found Halloween décor as well packages of costumes. Wanting to put her creative skills to the test, April gathered pieces around the store and came up with some pretty cool costumes. She also found this was a very inexpensive way to celebrate Halloween.
ClickOnDetroit.com

Michigan man charged with 1st degree murder of Swartz Creek man

SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, Mich – A Michigan man was charged with 1st degree murder after pleading guilty to killing, mutilating and cannibalizing a college student from Swartz Creek in 2019. Mark Latunski pleaded guilty in September to stabbing 25-year-old Kevin Bacon in his back, slitting his throat, hanging him by...
SWARTZ CREEK, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Michigan man fatally hit while inspecting car for damage after hitting a deer

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. – A Michigan man was fatally struck by a vehicle in Mount Pleasant while inspecting his damaged car after hitting a deer, according to police. Officials say they were responding to a report of a car vs. deer accident and while they were on their way, they were informed that two other vehicles had collided at the scene.
MOUNT PLEASANT, MI

