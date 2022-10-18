When you think of Halloween fun, you may not think of thrift stores, but when it comes to putting together unique, creative costumes, it seems to be the go place. “This store specifically, we probably get between 300-400 customers a day, looking for Halloween, we’re probably at least 25-30% of those,” Becky Ramm, Manager at the Salvation Army Rochester Hills Store told “Live in the D’s,” April Morton. April paid a visit to the store where she found Halloween décor as well packages of costumes. Wanting to put her creative skills to the test, April gathered pieces around the store and came up with some pretty cool costumes. She also found this was a very inexpensive way to celebrate Halloween.

3 HOURS AGO