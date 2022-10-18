ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Why ‘The Patient’ Actor Who Plays Mary, Emily Davis, Looks so Familiar

By Lauren Anderson
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 2 days ago

The Patient Episode 9, “Auschwitz,” prominently features Sam Fortner’s (Domhnall Gleeson) ex-wife Mary, played by Emily Davis. Some fans of the FX/ Hulu series might think they recognize the actor from other movies and TV shows. Here’s where you may have seen Davis before her appearance as Mary in The Patient .

[SPOILER ALERT: Mild spoilers ahead regarding The Patient Episode 9.]

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08hOIy_0idT9Hme00
Linda Edmond as Candace Fortner, Emily Davis as Mary, Domhnall Gleeson as Sam Fortner in episode 9 of ‘The Patient’ | Suzanne Tenner/FX

‘The Patient’ Season 1 Episode 9 features Emily Davis

Before “Auschwitz,” Mary appeared in episode 5 of The Patient , “Pastitsio.” In the episode, after some encouragement from Dr. Alan Strauss (Steve Carell), serial killer Sam pays Mary a visit to get his Lazy Boy recliner back. The duo catch up in a brief conversation, where Mary mentions their adopted child from Bangladesh.

In “Auschwitz,” Dr. Strauss uses Sam’s desire to reconnect with Mary in an attempt to escape. He encourages Sam to invite Mary over for brunch so that he might be able to call out for help. Mary obliges, unaware Sam has his therapist chained up in the basement. With Sam’s mother Candace (Linda Emond), the trio has a conversation filled with awkward pauses as Alan watches from a nanny-cam waiting for the opportune moment.

Movies and TV shows starring ‘The Patient’ actor Emily Davis

Outside of The Patient , Davis has appeared in several other shows, movies, and shorts. She played Mavis in the 2021 film The Harbinger and also had a role in the television series American Rust (via IMDb ).

Davis also appeared as herself in the TV movie documentary Hair, Let the Sun Shine In. You may also recognize Davis from projects like:

  • Cryptozoo
  • White Wedding (Short)
  • Sofa Queen (Short)
  • High Maintenance
  • Evil Grows in the Dark (Short)
  • The Plagiarists
  • Gwen in Corpus (Short)
  • The Easiest Thing (Short)
  • Valeria (Short)
  • My Entire High School Sinking Into the Sea
  • Christmas on Earth/Joe Ranono’s Yuletide Log and Other Fruitcakes
  • Ovum
  • Creative Control
  • Almost Family
  • Aoi Oni Nekyia (Short)
  • Monday Brunch
  • Mobile Homes (Short)
  • The 3 Bits
  • Hotel (Short)
  • You Should Be a Better Friend (Short)
  • The Amy Character (Short)
  • B.U.S.T. (Short)

Davis also has credits outside of acting. She served as the co-director on Gwen in Corpus , a short about a realtor in Corpus Christi. Davis also has writing and producing credits on that project.

‘The Patient’ finale release date and time

After “Auschwitz,” there’s only one episode of The Patient left. The finale episode, “The Cantor’s Husband,” will premiere on Tuesday, Oct. 25. Hulu typically releases new episodes at 12 a.m. PT/3:00 a.m. ET.

All of the previously released episodes of The Patient are currently available on Hulu, including:

  1. “Intake”
  2. “Alan Learns to Meditate”
  3. “Issues”
  4. “Company”
  5. “Pastitsio”
  6. “Charlie”
  7. “Kaddish”
  8. “Ezra”

‘The Patient’ Season 2 isn’t happening

With the end of The Patient in sight, many people are curious if there will be a second season. Because it’s a limited series by FX on Hulu, there are no plans for season 2 of The Patient . This means next week, fans will get to see how Sam and Alan’s stories play out.

Watch The Patient exclusively on Hulu.

RELATED: Where You’ve Seen Andrew Leeds, Who Plays Ezra Strauss in ‘The Patient,’ Before

Comments / 0

Related
Cinemablend

From Kevin Costner To Tom Hanks: Yellowstone's Kelly Reilly Has Landed Her Next Big Screen Role

With Yellowstone’s fifth season set to take over television in November, having just unveiled its first big trailer, viewers are ready to watch Kelly Reilly bring Beth Dutton’s delectably ruthless energy back to the small screen. It looks like we don’t even have to wait until it debuts to learn where Reilly will next bring her talents. She’ll be trading off one Hollywood legend co-star in Kevin Costner for another in Tom Hanks, as she’s been tapped to join the latter in the upcoming Miramax and Sony drama Here.
tvinsider.com

‘And Just Like That’: Tony Danza to Recur as Himself in Season 2

Tony Danza has been cast in And Just Like That… Season 2 at HBO Max. The actor will play himself in a recurring role as a cast member on Che Diaz’s (Sara Ramirez) sitcom. In Season 1, Che left for Los Angeles to develop a sitcom about their family. In the upcoming season Danza get casts as Che’s father in the sitcom, according to Deadline. Danza was previously referenced in the show when the comedian told Miranda (Cynthia Nixon), “Tony Danza is coming in to read for my father. He’s not Mexican or Irish, but he is Tony Danza.”
DoYouRemember?

Sally Field’s Three Handsome Sons Are Her Biggest Pride In Life

With many recognitions and two Oscars to her name, Sally Field considers her children her biggest achievement, and rightly so. The 72-year-old actress had her first two children — Peter and Eli — from her first marriage to Steven Craig. She and Steven were together until 1975, after which she married producer Alan Greisman in 1987, with whom she had her third son, Samuel, before their divorce in 1994.
SheKnows

The Surprising Gift Young & Restless’ Ashland Left Behind for Tucker

The return of The Young and the Restless’ Tucker has so set the show on fire that it’s a wonder alarms haven’t gone off. But to keep those flames rising, the powers that be are going to have to take care — and learn from the mistakes that were made with previous power player Ashland.
Distractify

Missy Peregrym Is Finally Coming Back to 'FBI,' so What Does That Mean for Shantel VanSanten's Nina Chase?

We haven't seen Missy Peregrym's Agent Maggie Bell since the Season 4 finale of FBI but that's about to change. Missy herself went on maternity leave ahead of the birth of her second child and also left her character on the edge of a cliffhanger. Maggie accidentally inhaled a toxic dose of deadly sarin gas and barely made it out alive, with the help of OA (Zeeko Zaki).
FanSided

Blue Bloods cast: Is Tom Selleck leaving Blue Bloods?

For over a decade, fans have been inviting the Reagan family into their households every Friday night with new episodes of Blue Bloods. The Reagan family might be fictional, but they feel like old friends at this point as we’ve been alongside the family through all the ups and downs life has brought their way over the last 12 years as they’ve protected and served the citizens of New York.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Decider.com

Whoopi Goldberg Rips Netflix’s Jeffrey Dahmer Series on ‘The View’: “If That Were My Family, I’d Be Enraged”

The View is sounding off on Netflix‘s most popular series of the moment, Ryan Murphy‘s serial killer drama, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story. The show, which premiered on the streamer last week and remains in the No. 1 spot in Netflix’s Top 10, has been garnering plenty of attention from both its fans and detractors — but Whoopi Goldberg wants all of the buzz to stop.
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

207K+
Followers
117K+
Post
78M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy