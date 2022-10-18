ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

‘Teen Wolf’ Star Colton Haynes Claims He Will Never Date Again – Would Be Dead if He Hadn’t Come Out

By Gina Ragusa
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 2 days ago

MTV ‘s Teen Wolf star Colton Haynes recently said he’s done with dating and is happier being alone. He recalled getting into what he referred to as a “knockdown” fight with a friend over his dating status.

But he’s happier now, especially after coming out as a gay man . Adding, that coming out essentially saved his life .

Colton Haynes said he has no plans to date any time soon

“I don’t know if I’ll ever date again. I think I’m better alone,” he said on the Behind the Velvet Rope with David Yontef podcast. “And I had a whole knockdown drag out with a close friend the other day. They were like, ‘You’re not saying that. You’re gonna find someone, you’re gonna fall in love.’ And I was like, ‘You are co-dependent. I’m not co-dependent.'”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VFqL8_0idT9F1C00
Colton Haynes |Arturo Holmes/FilmMagic

“I like being alone and I don’t require another person,” the Teen Wolf star said. “I’ve had relationships before. I’m not the best version of myself in a relationship and I’m not looking for one. And my friend could not understand the idea of someone being alone. And I was like because you’ve never been alone. Or you go crazy when you are alone.”

“That’s not me. And so I’m happier than I’ve ever been,” he added. “I don’t have to smell morning breath, I don’t have to meet friends I don’t wanna meet. I don’t have to talk to family members I don’t wanna talk to. And that sounds great.”

“So for as long as I can foresee, [I’m] single and just so happy about it. I’ve gotten to the point where I’m so tired of trying to convince people that it’s not a defense mechanism,” Haynes insisted.

‘Teen Wolf’ star says he’d be dead if he had not come out

Haynes said he doesn’t know if he’d still be alive if he hadn’t come out as a gay man. “I think everyone’s experience is different, but it’s 2022,” he pointed out. “When it comes to coming out, that facet of it, I think everyone at their own pace should do that.”

“I think it is extremely hard navigating the industry as an out person, out LGBTQ plus actor, no matter how hard the media loves to try to tell you that things are different now. They’re not.”

“You have incredible movies at the box office that aren’t getting the respect that they deserve,” he said. “You have actors who aren’t being paid the same as everybody else, even though they’ve been a part of projects for 10 years.”

Mixing acting and your personal life gets tricky, Colton Haynes said

In addition to Teen Wolf , Haynes starred in series like American Horror Story , and Scream Queens . He is happy to be out, but mixing your personal life with work can be “tricky.”

“So many things get in the way when you introduce your personal life in this industry, which shouldn’t,” he said. “But at the same time, not just with being gay, but I think it’s a tricky place going into things like this industry.”

“You have to know that it is a game,” Haynes said. “Like, what else am I gonna say to get myself in trouble? But I am very happy that I get to still be in this so.”

“[But] working with the treatment is a lot different for actors than it is for gay actors,” he insisted. “It’s very interesting being a nice person on a set and how you’re treated as opposed to when you work with someone who’s an absolute nightmare, and yeah, the treatment’s different.”

RELATED: ‘Teen Wolf’ Cast: Dylan O’Brien and Arden Cho Not Joining the Revival Film

Comments / 41

WT1998ZX2
1d ago

Not everyone grew up in a 'Donna Reed' household & eventually you get tired of going up against THOSE FAMILY members who just dont believe that you're gay; even though they try to make you believe that they are behind you 100%........its a fallacy on their part......and, during your absence@ family functions, you are NEVER talked about. It is OKAY to live by yourself......not everyone WANTS OR needs a partner to get through their ' day to day' life as we know it.

Reply
11
Tyler Shaffer
23h ago

He doesn’t look like he needed to tell anyone he was gay. I think it’s safe to say we already knew!…lmao!

Reply
11
Frank Machado
2d ago

Exactly. Co-dependency is a joke. I’m so much happier alone, with my dog 😁

Reply(7)
9
Related
Popculture

'Dancing With the Stars' Fans Are Done With Tyra Banks After Monday Night's Episode

Ever since Tyra Banks took over for Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews on Dancing With the Stars, viewers have shared their complaints about her. It's safe to say that they're not the biggest fans of Banks even as she's going on her third season as the host of the program. Fans were particularly incensed after Monday night's episode of the dance competition, and they had a lot to say about Banks' hosting skills on Twitter.
HollywoodLife

Pax Jolie-Pitt, 18, Seen For 1st Time Since New Allegations Made Against Brad Pitt By Angelina Jolie

Pax Jolie-Pitt, 18, stepped out in public to walk his dog just a few days after his mom Angelina Jolie, 47, accused his dad Brad Pitt, 58, of being physically violent six years ago. The former couple’s son took his pup for a walk in the Los Feliz neighborhood in Los Angeles on Saturday, October 8. Pax dressed casual in a short-sleeved grey shirt and a pair of black jeans. The teenager also wore black aviator sunglasses, white sneakers, and AirPods in his ears.
LOS ANGELES, CA
DoYouRemember?

Elvis Presley’s Family Confirms He Hid A Lot About His Appearance With Dye, Facelifts, And More

Elvis Presley is known as much for his voice as he is for his sharp looks. But fans only saw what the King of Rock and Roll wanted them to see. Just as countless people from decades ago into present day have wrestled with their appearance, so too did Elvis, who pursued facelifts and hair dye to look a certain way, while also carefully keeping his webbed toes a secret from the adoring crowds.
Us Weekly

Mila Kunis Thinks It’s ‘B.S.’ That Her and Ashton Kutcher’s Characters Are Still Together on ‘That ’90s Show’

Good and bad news for the Jackie and Kelso shippers. While Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher are gearing up to return to their That ‘70s Show roots on the forthcoming revival, there was one plot hole that left them confused. “My husband and I are together in [the new show], which is weird ‘cause we shouldn't have been,” the […]
WISCONSIN STATE
SheKnows

Tom Cruise Reportedly Used the Church of Scientology to Meet Nicole Kidman While Married to Mimi Rogers

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. It’s no secret that Tom Cruise is a member of the Church of Scientology, but a new book is claiming that they are more involved with his personal life than fans probably ever imagined. A Billion Years: My Escape From a Life in the Highest Ranks of Scientology , by former church executive Mike Rinder, says that they had a hand in ending Cruise’s marriage to Mimi Rogers because he had a keen interest in Nicole Kidman.
thedigitalfix.com

Superman actor Christopher Reeve refused to leave Smallville set

Superman has had many iterations over the years – originating in the classic comics, of course and then there’s been movies and TV shows (both live-action and animated). Following on from the 1990s TV series starring Dean Cain and Teri Hatcher as Lois & Clark, the 2000s saw another take on the material – with a young, teenaged Clark (played by Tom Welling) in Smallville. And the most iconic of all Supermen – Christopher Reeve – had to have a cameo on the show.
Popculture

'Sons of Anarchy' Fans Hoping to See Jax Teller Again Get Good News From Charlie Hunnam

Sons of Anarchy fans who are missing Jax Teller may just be in luck. Series star Charlie Hunnam recently said he would love to reprise his SoA role as Jax in the future — and even has a plan for how to do that, despite Jax's death in the series finale. The Shantaram actor, 42, confirmed he would be down to return to his role as the outlaw biker in a recent interview with Access.
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

207K+
Followers
117K+
Post
78M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy