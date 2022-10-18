ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

10 Important Cryptocurrencies Other Than Bitcoin

The first cryptocurrency built on a decentralized blockchain still holds the palm in terms of market capitalization. Moreover, bitcoin does not let competitors get close to it, becoming a household name when it comes to digital money. However, the brand new blockchains like DecimalChain with its Decimal cryptocurrency have become worthy rivals to BTC.
u.today

“Rich Dad, Poor Dad” Author Says It’s Time for BTC, SHIB Finally Listed on BitMex, This Could Reduce Ripple’s Chance to Win SEC: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

U.Today has prepared the top four news stories over the past day. It's time for Bitcoin, "Rich Dad, Poor Dad" author says, as he predicts major collapse. "Rich Dad, Poor Dad" author Robert Kiyosaki has yet again predicted a massive crash of the U.S. dollar and economy in a recent tweet, saying that millions could be “wiped out.” Kiyosaki wrote that people only take into consideration microeconomic things, such as prices of food and fuel going up, but macroeconomic issues remain invisible to them. The bestselling author then urged his followers to protect themselves “from macro,” recommending to buy not only Bitcoin this time, but also silver and gold. Kiyosaki has been predicting the forthcoming collapse of the USD over the past two years and has good reasons for this. In 2020 alone, the Fed printed more than 6 trillion dollars, and the U.S. central bank has increased interest rates several times this year.
bitcoinist.com

Fast Growing Big Eyes Coin Hits $7 Million in Presales, Edges Past Shiba Inu and Baby Dogecoin to Take Over as Best Rated Memecoin

The Big Eyes Coin (BIG) memecoin community is expanding daily, and this is evident as the presale event has so far generated over $7.3 million. The developers have been working to create a token that deviates from the normal memecoin expectations. Big Eyes Coin seems able to edge past existing top meme token projects, Shiba Inu and Baby Dogecoin. Here’s a summary of how the three compare.
cryptoglobe.com

$940 Million in Bitcoin Move off Coinbase, Fueling Speculation a Whale Is Accumulating $BTC

Roughly $940 million worth of the flagship cryptocurrency Bitcoin ($BTC) were suddenly moved off of wallets associated with the Nasdaq-listed cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase, fueling speculation a large player is accumulating funds. According to Bitcoin blockchain data tracked by on-chain analytics firm CryptoQuant, around 48,000 BTC suddenly moved off of wallets...
bitcoinist.com

Three Crypto Coins To Invest In 2022: Big Eyes Token, Ripple (XRP), And Bitcoin (BTC)

Since the creation of the first meme coin in 2013, the crypto market has experienced hundreds of meme coins battling for the success of Dogecoin (DOGE). There have been numerous coins, but Shiba Inu (SHIB) has enjoyed similar success to Dogecoin. Shiba Inu currently trails four places behind the meme coin giant as of September.
u.today

Charles Hoskinson Says Every Bank in America Shills Crypto, Here's How

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
Motley Fool

This Crypto Stock Just Got a Huge Nod of Approval

Earlier this year, BlackRock partnered with Coinbase to integrate with its risk-management software. Now Alphabet has joined the team and partnered with Coinbase for its cloud customers. Long-term investors may seriously consider Coinbase as more institutions become involved with crypto. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
Benzinga

Why Bitcoin-, Ethereum- And Litecoin-Related Stock Coinbase Fell Tuesday

Shares of crypto-related stock Coinbase Global Inc COIN closed lower by 4.28% to $67.21 Tuesday amid a drop in Bitcoin BTC/USD and Ethereum ETH/USD. Bitcoin fell as much as 2.18% to the $19,100-level and Ethereum fell as much as 3.17% to the $1,290-level despite a continued rebound in broader markets. Major indices were higher following better-than-expected third-quarter earnings from Goldman Sachs. Strong quarterly reports from U.S. banks have helped lift market sentiment going into the earnings season. Despite the bounce in the equity market, Bitcoin and Ethereum have not taken part in this week's risk-on rally.
bitcoinist.com

The Best Crypto Assets to Ride Out the Crypto Winter are Bitcoin and Rocketize Token

The crypto winter blows hard and fast, sweeping every coin without a firm foundation. Without a solid plan, all investors will lose the shirts off their backs. A crypto winter threatens to sweep away all coins in its path, but it doesn’t always succeed. That is because these coins are built to last. These unique coins have a firm foundation, making them a safe refuge that crypto traders cling to on dark days. Investing in these coins helps the investor ride out the storm.
tipranks.com

Cryptocurrencies to Watch for the Week of October 16

This week’s market breakdown will take an in-depth look into some of the biggest cryptocurrencies, their charts, and the latest news to get a better understanding of where they may go from here. The entire cryptocurrency market had a very volatile day last Thursday following the Consumer Price Index...
u.today

Ethereum (ETH) Price Analysis for October 20

thecoinrise.com

Nubank Introduces its Own Cryptocurrency Nucoin

Latin America fintech bank Nubank is set to launch its cryptocurrency alongside its new customer rewards program. The launch which will be a revolutionary move of a large financial institution into the digital asset ecosystem is scheduled to take off in Q1 next year. The Warren Buffet-backed Nubank is a digital banking firm which is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

