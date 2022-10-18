ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waco, TX

Hot Take Tuesday: Baylor's Gabe Hall is the Next Chris Jones

By Jack Borowsky
NFLDraftBible
NFLDraftBible
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06WoGI_0idT8r9f00

NFL Draft Bible's Jack Borowsky explains why the Baylor defensive tackle will be the next Chris Jones.

Right now, Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones is the second-best player at his position and a top-ten defender in the NFL. He is also a three-time pro bowler and a three-time All-Pro. Coming out, Jones wasn’t a slam dunk first-round pick, ending up going 37th, and every team has regretted passing on him. His flashes were incredible in college, and he tested well for his size. Jones looked like he was built in the lab, and his natural tools translated into over 50 sacks and 124 quarterback hits.

Since Jones has gotten drafted, teams have been looking for the next version of him and haven’t found that player yet. Luckily in this year’s class, Baylor’s Gabe Hall has the talent, measurables and upside to be the next Chris Jones.

It starts with their measurables. Hall is listed at six-foot-six, 296 pounds. Jones measured just under that same height and 310 pounds at the combine. Both have freakishly long arms and big hands as well.

Running a 5.03 at the combine, Jones is incredibly fast for his size. His ten-yard split was off the charts, and his three-cone was great. The expectation is that Hall will be one of the best testers at the combine. Before the season, Hall checked in at 17 on Bruce Feldman’s Freak List. He was recorded at as high as 18.2 miles per hour on the GPS and has bench pressed 500 pounds.

On film, his speed and play strength back up those excellent numbers. In the run game, Hall stacks and sheds defenders with ease. He has noticeable grip strength and the length to win at the point of attack. Hall’s speed shows up when chasing down ball carriers, and he has the short-area quickness to disengage and make plays near the line of scrimmage.

What Hall brings to the table as a run defender will help him be a consistent three-down player, but what he provides as a pass rusher will make him one of the most enticing prospects in the draft. His size, speed and length overwhelm guards at the point of attack. Hall has a fantastic swim move and violent hands to keep guards guessing.

When in the backfield, Hall shows off a relentless motor and explosion to get to the quarterback. For a player his size, Hall possesses impressive hip flexibility and flashes the ability to dip his shoulder to beat offensive linemen. There are some wow reps on Hall’s film that few defensive tackles can replicate.

Scouts and coaches are going to fall in love with Hall’s tools. He is already an extremely good prospect with the tools to develop into an elite player. Every defensive line coach will want to get their hands on Hall and continue to develop him. As he adds to his pass-rush repertoire, Hall will be hard to stop at the next level.

What will also help Hall is his position versatility? He can line up as a defensive end in a three-man front, at 3-tech and even as a 1-tech. At Baylor Hall has been effective at every spot he’s played along the defensive line.

Tape, traits and testing are the biggest things teams look for in a prospect early in the draft and Hall checks all three boxes. Hall isn’t being talked about enough as a player who could be a true difference-maker in this class. If he reaches his potential, Hall could be a perennial pro bowler.

In 2016, the NFL let Chris Jones fall to pick 37 in the draft. That won’t happen again with Hall. He is reminiscent of Jones coming out and has the chance to be an elite player in the NFL. Hall deserves to be a first-round pick and could be one of the best players in this class.

CLICK BELOW FOR MORE NFL DRAFT CONTENT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

4 free agents who could help the KC Chiefs right now

The KC Chiefs are currently in first place in the AFC West but are there any free agents available to sign that could them for the stretch run?. The Kansas City Chiefs are in the middle of another playoff race and are among the best teams in the NFL this season. Their offense has had its moments of brilliance but has also gone through several cold stretches. Their defense has been mostly solid but still needs to improve in certain areas to become Super Bowl-ready.
KANSAS CITY, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cowboys News: Jerry Jones lashes out at owners' meeting, Dak medically cleared

The Cowboys made plenty of news, even on their off day. Quarterback Dak Prescott got his official medical clearance as expected; even though it’s still not known if he’ll suit up on Sunday, team owner Jerry Jones seemed optimistic. Jones himself caused a stir or two while at the owners’ meetings in New York: first by trying to dismiss rumors that Commanders owner Daniel Snyder and his continued ownership would be an official topic of conversation, and then by reportedly getting testy with Patriots owner Robert Kraft over the contract of league commissioner Roger Goodell. Both stories will warrant further attention.
On3.com

Brent Venables reveals biggest change in Oklahoma's offense

Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables helped break the Sooners’ three-game losing streak this past weekend, securing his first Big 12 conference with a 52-42 victory over Kansas. The Sooners’ offense went scoreless in their previous matchup with Texas, but got back starting quarterback Dillon Gabriel for their matchup against the Jayhawks. Venables was about the difference was between their offensive performance versus Kansas compared to their previous two weeks, and couldn’t help but mention is start QB.
NORMAN, OK
Scorebook Live

Cousin of NFL star visiting Oregon Ducks this weekend

The Oregon Ducks are set to clash with UCLA on Saturday in a top-10 matchup with the College Gameday crew in town. That will give the Ducks a perfect platform to host recruiting visitors in the hopes of making an impression. In some cases it also means hosting key commitments to ensure they are ...
EUGENE, OR
FOX Sports

How UCLA and Oregon built themselves into Pac-12 contenders

When Chip Kelly walks out to midfield amid the cozy confines of Autzen Stadium on Saturday, the former Oregon head coach is unlikely to receive the same enthusiastic applause that he did upon his first return visit to Eugene back in 2018. Back then it was understandable why the green-clad...
EUGENE, OR
NFLDraftBible

NFLDraftBible

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
341K+
Views
ABOUT

NFLDraftBible is a FanNation channel covering everything around the NFL Draft

Comments / 0

Community Policy