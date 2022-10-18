Read full article on original website
Former Biden aide calls Fetterman 'a political athlete' who 'looks and sounds like Pennsylvania'
A former spokesman for First Lady Jill Biden heaped praise on Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman following the release of a doctor's note geared toward assuaging fears about the Democratic senatorial nominee's physical fitness for office. Michael LaRosa, who also served as a special assistant to President Biden, joined host...
GOP lawsuit aims to force Pennsylvania to reject undated ballots
The RNC, NRCC and PAGOP launched a lawsuit over the alleged illegal counting of undated mail-in ballots just weeks ahead of the November midterm elections.
Police: Campaign signs in Pa. found booby-trapped with razor blades
Political signs in southeastern Pennsylvania have been found booby-trapped with razor blades, which resulted in sliced fingers for one resident, police said.
Booby-trapped campaign signs placed in Pa. yards: police
NEWTOWN, Pa. (AP) — Political signs in southeastern Pennsylvania have been found booby-trapped with razor blades, which resulted in sliced fingers for one resident, police said. Upper Makefield Township police said Sunday that a campaign sign for Democratic gubernatorial candidate Josh Shapiro was placed without permission on someone’s property,...
Biden predicts Gisele Fetterman will be 'great, great lady in the Senate'
President Biden said that Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman's wife, Gisele Fetterman, will be a "great, great lady in the Senate" in a Pittsburgh speech.
Dems worried about crucial midterm pickups after DSCC, Senate Majority PAC's lack on involvement in key races
Democrats are worried that their party's top campaign committees are not providing Democratic candidates essential resources needed to win their races this fall.
Ohio Senate race: Tim Ryan vents 'frustration' that national Democrats aren't putting more money behind him
Ohio Democratic Senate candidate Tim Ryan lamented the lack of cooperation between his campaign and national-level Democrats, in an interview published Wednesday. Ryan is running for a Senate seat in Ohio against Republican candidate JD Vance. Ryan, who has previously complained about a lack of coordination among Democrats nationally, statewide...
House Dem accuses female GOP candidate of wanting to kiss McCarthy's feet 'and every other thing'
Democratic Rep. Elaine Luria of Virginia accused her Republican rival, Jen Kiggans, of wanting to kiss Rep. Kevin McCarthy’s feet "and every other thing."
The GOP has its most diverse slate of candidates ever, Democrats say it doesn't matter
Allan Fung, the Republican nominee who has a very good shot of flipping the 2nd Congressional District in deep blue Rhode Island, says today’s GOP is "definitely is not the old Republican Party of the past." The former longtime mayor of Cranston – Rhode Island’s second-largest city – who...
Fetterman's medical report written by doctor who contributed more than $1,300 to his campaign: public records
Pennsylvania Democratic U.S. Senate Candidate John Fetterman released a medical report written by a doctor who has donated more than $1,300 to his campaign in the past year, according to records. Fetterman's doctor, Dr. Clifford Chen at University of Pittsburgh Medical Center, said in a medical report released on Wednesday...
Fetterman holds campaign event with another Soros-backed DA amid increased scrutiny on crime record
John Fetterman campaigned over the weekend with Delaware County District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer, a gun control progressive whose campaign was financially backed by George Soros.
Tim Ryan continues to express frustration with national Democrats, wonders why they 'don't smell blood' of GOP
Rep. Tim Ryan, D-Ohio, has repeatedly expressed frustration with national Democrats ahead of the midterm elections and told the Washington Post that he doesn't understand why they "don't smell blood" of his Republican opponent in the Ohio Senate race. "National Democrats have been known not to make very good strategic...
Vermont vagrant to face New Hampshire murder charges in double shooting of retired couple on hiking trail
Logan Clegg, a 26-year-old homeless man accused of killing retirees Stephen and Wendy Reid, will be extradited to New Hampshire to face murder charges.
White House press secretary dismisses question on whether Biden wants more migrants in Delaware
A reporter asked Karine Jean-Pierre whether Biden wants more migrants in Delaware, prompting the press secretary to say she didn't understand the question.
Illinois SAFE-T Act: Chicago-area police chief, prosecutor sound alarm over fast-tracked public safety law
Critics of the Illinois SAFE-T Act, which aims to overhaul the state's criminal justice system, argue that the law will not improve public safety and may be unconstitutional.
Embattled Dem rep paying thousands in campaign funds to family, friends
Embattled Democratic Rep. Jahana Hayes of Connecticut continues to shell out tens of thousands of dollars in campaign funds to her family members and friends as she tries to cling to her seat in next month’s midterm elections. Multiple outlets have rated Connecticut’s 5th Congressional District a "toss-up" race...
Pennsylvania candidate Fetterman showing auditory processing disorder symptoms, 'can work full duty': doctor
Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman is experiencing auditory processing disorder symptoms but "can work full duty in public office," his doctor said in a letter released Wednesday. Fetterman, the Democratic candidate for Senate in Pennsylvania, is running against Dr. Mehmet Oz in the 2022 midterm elections. The Democrat suffered a...
Biden approval rating in Iowa hits 35%, nearly 3 in 4 say country on wrong track: poll
Approval ratings for President Biden and his administration's performance are sitting at 35%, with a large majority of polled voters saying the nation is heading in the wrong direction.
South Carolina man allegedly blackmailed 17 minors across the country into sending explicit photos
Sherman Turner of South Carolina is accused of blackmailing as many as 17 minors online into sending sexually explicit photos and videos. He faces federal charges.
Arizona Sec of State Hobbs, Dem governor nominee, showed up to office 19 days in past 6 months
Records shared with Fox News Digital reveal that Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs only showed up to her state office a total of 19 days since April 1.
