Nestlé USA recalls chocolate chip cookie dough for possible plastic pieces

By Rian Bossler
WTAJ
WTAJ
 2 days ago

ARLINGTON, VA. (WTAJ) — The world’s largest food & beverage company is recalling one of its cookie dough products in the U.S. ahead of the holiday season because they say it could potentially contain plastic material.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced Nestlé USA is voluntarily recalling its ready-to-bake refrigerated NESTLÉ® TOLL HOUSE® STUFFED Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough with Fudge Filling products due to the possible presence of white plastic pieces.

Nestlé says the cookie dough was produced between June and September 2022 and was distributed in the continental United States and Puerto Rico. No other Nestlé Toll House products including other cookie dough and refrigerated cookie dough products are affected by the recall.

Nestlé USA recalls ready-to-bake refrigerated Nestle Toll House Stuffed Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough with Fudge Filling. (FDA.gov)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Tzecn_0idT7rcO00
Nestlé USA recalls ready-to-bake refrigerated Nestle Toll House Stuffed Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough with Fudge Filling. (FDA.gov)

The FDA said no illnesses or injuries were reported but Nestlé USA took action out of an abundance of caution after a small number of consumers contacted the company about the issue.

Nestlé is urging its customers who purchased the Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough with Fudge Filling to not prepare or eat it but to return the product to the retailer where it was purchased for a replacement or refund.

We are working with the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) on this voluntary recall and will cooperate with them fully. The quality, safety and integrity of our products remain our number one priority. We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this action represents to both our consumers and retail customers.

Statement released by Nestlé USA


Anyone needing further support from Nestlé USA can contact them at (800) 681-1676 Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wtaj.com.

