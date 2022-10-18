ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Georgia football offers Buford star RB Justin Baker

By James Morgan
 2 days ago
Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

The Georgia Bulldogs have extended a scholarship offer to another Buford High School standout in running back recruit Justin Baker. Baker is a member of the class of 2025.

Justin Baker is currently an unranked recruit. However, he plays and practices against some of the best high school talent in the country at Buford High School in Buford, Georgia.

The 5-foot-9, 185-pound running back is an excellent student. Justin Baker has recently visited Athens, Georgia. The class of 2025 running back prospect has scholarship offers from USC, Arkansas, UAB, Penn State, and more.

The Buford sophomore has good strength and has experience playing as a defensive back. Baker shares the Buford backfield with five-star running back recruit Justice Haynes, who is committed to the Alabama Crimson Tide.

Baker announced his scholarship offer from the University of Georgia via Twitter:

