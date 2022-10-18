ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
L’Oréal Creates Luxe Fragrance Brands Branch

By Jennifer Weil
PARIS — L’Oréal has created a new fragrance branch inside L’Oréal Luxe that encompasses Maison Margiela, Atelier Cologne, Viktor & Rolf, Azzaro, Diesel and Cacharel. It named Sandrine Groslier the activity’s global president.

Most recently, between April 2020 and October 2022, she served as global president of Mugler Azzaro Beauté and Fashion at L’Oréal, which acquired those businesses from Groupe Clarins.

“The purpose of this new entity is to enrich the group’s perfume expertise and to develop the L’Oréal group’s mono-axis fragrance brands in a context of [the] global explosion of the fragrance category,” Groslier wrote on LinkedIn. “I want to thank for their amazing legacy and passion Guillaume de Lesquen and Stephane Chambran.”

She was referring to de Lequen, who is global president, international designer brand fragrances, and Chambran, Atelier Cologne general manager, at L’Oréal.

How this shift in structure could affect their positions could not immediately be learned.

Groslier said the oversight of Mugler was being handed over to Danièle Lahana-Aidenbau. That executive served from March to October as deputy general manager marketing, contract development and manufacturing organizational learner. Prior to that, she held the role of deputy general manager marketing at Lancôme International.

