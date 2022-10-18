OAKWOOD, Minn. – Gun violence was put in the spotlight recently when Minnesota's attorney general decided to sue a local retailer. He said the company should have known two customers were straw purchasing firearms.How is a gun retailer supposed to stop straw purchases? What are the red flags? Good Question.Straw purchasing is when someone buys a gun for another person who isn't legally allowed to own one, such as felons.Two Minnesotans were recently charged and convicted for committing the crime dozens of times. One of the guns was used in a deadly mass shooting last year in St. Paul."It's definitely...

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO