Yes, You Can Pull Off Fall's Baggy Jeans Trend—Get Inspired (and Shopping)
The obituary for skinny jeans was written long ago. The rise of its successor—the baggy jean—was a bit muted, with many people exercising some level of caution during the pandemic. The streets, which often act as a runway for celebs and us regular folks alike, were a bit less empty and full of inspiration.
10 Easy Halloween Accessories to Wear This Spooky Season
If you're not into wearing a full costume during the day on Halloween, these accessories we found have the perfect festive touch — details
Mean Girls Halloween Costume DIY: How To Dress Like The Iconic Regina George For Less
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Mean Girls is one of the most iconic movies of our time, with arguably some of the most memorable one-liners. It’s so much more than just a teen comedy. From the characters to the jokes and looks — this beloved cult classic is everything you could want in a rom-com and more.
Doja Cat Wore Face Paint and a Cutout Bandage Dress For Mônot
Cutouts were a popular choice at Mônot's spring 2023 runway show, the fashion label founded by Eli Mizrahi. And Doja Cat, whose makeup might have overshadowed her look, was hard to miss in the front row. She wore blue-and-white face paint teamed with a red lip and donned a bandage dress with striking chest and midsection openings. The same goes for Normani, whose vibrant red gown featuring two side cutouts and riveting high slits, adorned with bows, completely met the moment.
Jennifer Lopez’s Child Emme Muniz Laces Into Converse Sneakers & Pajama Pants for Comfy-Casual Travel
Jennifer Lopez’s child Emme Muniz took the comfortable route while traveling this weekend. Arriving in Los Angeles with Lopez and new stepdad Ben Affleck, Muniz stepped off the group’s flight in a navy blue and white graphic sweatshirt. The long-sleeved top was paired with black and white plaid pajama pants, cementing Muniz’s outfit as especially comfortable and easy to wear. Finishing the 14-year-old’s ensemble was a white and black canvas backpack, as well as a silver dog tag necklace. Muniz also shared a sweet family moment, embracing Ben Affleck in a hug upon reaching the ground.
Women Over 40 Should Avoid These Dark Lipstick Mistakes At All Costs—They Age You Instantly!
Dark lipsticks are always a timeless staple for autumn, and as seen with current TikTok beauty trends, this fall is no exception. We checked in with a professional makeup artist for two common mistakes to avoid with dark lipstick, and other helpful tips and hacks for mature beauties when it comes to lip products. Read on for suggestions and insight from Mandie Brice, professional makeup artist and author. “I always make the disclaimer that makeup is (for many) a form of self-expression, and if you love something, you should do it regardless of rules,” Brice says, but adds, “that said, there are a few things that can make people look older in terms of lipstick and liner.”
I’m a fashion pro…the top 15 mistakes that make your outfit look cheap and they’re really easy to fix
FORGET spending hundreds to look expensive, as elevating your outfit could be as easy as 15 simple styling hacks. The rising costs has affected billions across the world, including those who live and breathe all things fashion. Luckily, looking well put-together and chic has never been easier, according to style...
Kate Hudson Wore Thigh-High Boots Underneath Her Dress For An Unexpected Look
Kate Hudson is on a mission to bring back nostalgic footwear trends. Back in April 2022, she wore a pair of barely-there PVC heels in a campaign for Stuart Weitzman. Now Hudson’s thigh-high boots, which she wore earlier this week, may very well inspire a legion of fans, and fellow celebs, to follow suit in rocking the style for fall. The actor incorporated the extra tall shoe into her recent outfit, thus giving the sultry yet timeless footwear her stamp of approval.
Florence Pugh Dazzles in a Totally See-Through Gown Covered in Sparkles
Florence Pugh is on a flawless red carpet run, promoting her movies "Don't Worry Darling" and "The Wonder" in grand style. On Sept. 5, she brought sartorial drama to the Venice Film Festival, wearing a Valentino Haute Couture sequin sheer gown with a bold front slit. In October, she graced the London Film Festival in a peach, feather-trimmed cutout gown from the French fashion house. Her most recent look fits right in with her red carpet aesthetic, embracing both the sheer and embellished trends she's been wearing as of late.
The Makeup Hacks Pros Swear By To Make You Look 10 Years Younger
This post has been updated since its initial 07/05/22 publish date to include more expert insight. Makeup can be your best friend when it comes to anti-aging looks, and with the right techniques and products, you have the power to enhance your natur...
Ciara Adds Edgy Spin to Western Style with Leather Corset & Cowboy Boots for the 2022 CMT Artists Of The Year
Ciara put an edgy spin on a classic country look to perform onstage with Walker Hayes at the 2022 CMT Artists of the Year show at the Schermerhorn Symphony Center in Nashville. The recording artist will debut her remix of the country singer’s “Y’all Life” single at the award show, which was pre-recorded on Oct. 12 and will air tonight on CMT. Ciara wore a black leather corset mini dress that featured asymmetrical pockets of denim lined with sparkling crystals on the skirt and neckline. She paired the fitted dress with crystal-embellished dark blue denim belts. She added more sparkling details...
Recreate This Playful Bat Wing Eyeliner For Halloween
Halloween is one of the best times of the year for creatives like makeup artists or guys and gals who like to express their creativity through costumes. Spooky glam or scary — whatever your style, you’re always looking for a way to outdo last year’s look. Or, you like to partake in the festivities from […]
Gigi Hadid Goes Chicly Vintage in Fall Colors with Blazer, Trousers & Loafers for Vogue’s ‘Forces Of Fashion’
Gigi Hadid looked like she was ready for fall while attending Vogue’s “Forces Of Fashion” event in New York today. The model styled layers upon layers, shrugging on oversized outerwear and unique oxfords. Hadid bundled up, styling a dark green and tan jacket overtop a checkered collared button-up. On bottom, she wore green high-waisted trousers with a bell bottom hem that offered the ensemble a sort of 70s vibe. Looking dapper, the Tommy Hilfiger brand ambassador fastened a white striped tie to her neck, the star topping her look off with a tan jacket. Further accessorizing, Hadid sported chunky black sunglasses with...
Makeup artist's anti-ageing tips to reduce appearance of crow's feet and fine lines
As we get older, our skin naturally loses its elasticity and this is most noticeable in the face. Crow's feet and fine lines around the eye area are part and parcel of getting older, and while everyone gets them, there is no shame in wanting to hide them in favour of a more youthful appearance.
Paris Hilton Gets Parisian Chic in Ballet Flats and Flowy Midi Dress in Los Angeles
Paris Hilton took her whimsical style on the go while shopping in Los Angeles on Wednesday afternoon. The “Simple Life” star strolled towards Parisian brand Maje’s boutique at The Grove, wearing a printed midi dress. Her balloon-sleeved white style featured a smocked waistline, a lightly cinched neckline and tiered skirt, covered in a delicate pink geometric floral print. Adding to her outfit’s whimsy was a pale pink shearling shoulder bag, as well as a pair of white Miu Miu sunglasses. Completing Hilton’s outfit was a white $350 baker cap by Ruslan Baginskiy, featuring pearl accents for added glamour. Hilton finished her ensemble...
Say Goodbye to Your Skinnies—Dad Jeans Are Fall’s Biggest Denim Trend
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.For the past decade, skinny and straight-leg jeans have reigned supreme. Everyone and their moms wore second-skin bottoms with tapered or semi-tapered hems that weren’t exactly the most comfortable—or forgiving—bottom of choice. Well, the skinny jean trend eventually evolved and shifted into mom jeans (high-waisted denim with a more relaxed fit), which have now bowed down to a new denim trend: dad jeans.Dad jeans, in case you’re not familiar with them, are a little like mom jeans—but just different. Both have a more relaxed...
Imogene + Wille and Sabah Shoes Slide Into Denim Slip-ons
Thanks to a new collaboration, old jeans have become new shoes. Nashville-born small-batch jeanswear brand Imogene + Willie, which sources and manufactures its denim in the U.S., has partnered with footwear brand Sabah, best known for its handmade leather slippers or Babas, to create a denim patchwork version of its Baba shoe, a backless slip-on. The limited-edition collection of 140 pairs for men and women dropped Oct. 1 and was fashioned from recycled denim gathered from Imogene & Willie’s “Kill Your Jeans (with Kindness)” upcycling program which encouraged customers to turn in their old jeans. The program’s name refers to the...
JW Anderson Made a 'Carrie' Collection Just in Time for Halloween
"The List" is PAPER's monthly roundup of the biggest fashion launches, capsules and collaborations. Scroll through, below, to see October's newest arrivals. Noted film buff JW Anderson is a big fan of Carrie, the 1976 horror film directed by Brian De Palma, where a teenaged Sissy Spacek takes revenge on her bullies using psychic powers at her high-school prom. Originally a part of his Fall 2022 collection, his Carrie pieces are finally here just in time for Halloween, with puffer jackets, t-shirts and tracksuits featuring imagery and quotes inspired by the original film posters, including one reading, "If you've got a taste for terror, take Carrie to the party."
The perfect place to find holiday toys for tots
Mel Craig, cofounder of the Toy Testing Sisters, joined the show today. Speaking of a unique cooperation, Craig and her sister have created a way to know what toys are worth the work and which ones should be skipped out on this holiday season. Many of the companies they support are local Utah companies as well! The top rated toys this year are below.
Layer Up Like a Street Styler in a Fall Favorite Trend: Skirts Over Pants
How to keep your summer looks going strong when the weather turns cooler? Wear denim under breezy dresses or a pair of trousers under pleated skirts the way we’re seeing designers layer up their looks at Chopova Lowena, Collina Strada, and Chloé. Scroll through our favorite interpretations of the trend here, and check out on our Street Style Trend Tracker as we tag more of the best looks from the new season.
