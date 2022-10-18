Read full article on original website
SEE IT: Underwater images reveal 54-yard hole in Nord Stream 1 pipeline
The explosion at the Nord Stream 1 pipeline last month caused a 54-yard hole through the pipe, underwater footage showed on Tuesday. The pipeline, which transports gas from Russia to Germany, was damaged in an explosion that no country has claimed responsibility for. "It is only an extreme force that...
Underwater footage shows damage to Nord Stream gas pipeline
Video is believed to give a first look at two leaks along the Nord Stream gas pipeline in the Baltic Sea.This underwater footage, recorded on Monday (17 October), reportedly shows the damage done to the natural gas link that runs from Russia to Germany.Leaders in the West, such as Ursula von der Leyen, have alleged the damage was an act of “sabotage” amid an energy stand-off with Russia.Copenhagen police released their findings on Tuesday that the leaks were caused by “powerful explosions.”Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
Nord Stream ruptures revealed as Europe grapples with gas plan
COPENHAGEN/BRUSSELS , Oct 18 (Reuters) - Damage to the Nord Stream gas pipeline from Russia to Europe was caused by powerful explosions, Danish police said on Tuesday, echoing earlier findings into leaks that erupted in the network under the Baltic Sea and that have been blamed on sabotage. In what...
American Military Equipment Caught en Route to Russia
A high-precision grinding machine system manufactured in Connecticut that is banned from being exported to Russia due to its potential application in nuclear proliferation and defense programs has been intercepted in Latvia before it was to be shipped to Russia. A superseding indictment charging a number of individuals and European companies was unsealed Tuesday in the District of Connecticut, naming Eriks Mamonovs, 33, Vadims Ananics, 46, and Janis Uzbalis, 46, who were arrested Tuesday in Riga, Latvia, while Ukrainian Stanislav Romanyuk, 37, was arrested in Tallinn, Estonia, on June 13. The indictment alleges they conspired to violate U.S. export laws and regulations to smuggle a jig grinder to Russia. The machinery “can be used for nefarious purposes, including in defense applications to build weapons of war,” said Matthew Millhollin, special agent in charge of homeland security investigations in New England. All are currently detained and the United States is seeking their extradition. “The power and precision of American technology must not be put to use by the Kremlin’s war machine,” said Andrew Adams, director of task force KleptoCapture. The indictment is just one of two after an entire network was busted providing military technology to Russia, some of which has ended up in the battlefields of Ukraine.
German minister criticizes U.S. over 'astronomical' natural gas prices
Germany's economy minister has accused the U.S. and other "friendly" gas supplier states of astronomical prices for their supplies. He suggested some gas suppliers were profiting from the fallout from the war in Ukraine which has sent global energy prices soaring. Germany's economy minister accused the U.S. and other "friendly"...
Saudi Arabia lowers oil prices for Europe but raises them again for the US as White House says OPEC+ is siding with Russia
Saudi Arabia is raising oil prices for US buyers, following a similar move a month ago. Meanwhile, state-run Saudi Aramco lowered prices in Europe and left them largely unchanged for the Asian market. The price moves come after OPEC+ slashed production quotas, which the White House said aligns the oil...
Polish politician suggests US sabotaged Russia-Germany gas pipelines
A Polish politician suggested the United States was behind the sabotage of two Nord Stream pipelines linking Russia to Germany.
Panic as Russia Drags Another Neighbor to the Brink of War
Russia is sending as many as 9,000 servicemen and hundreds of armored vehicles to Belarus, the Belarusian Defense Ministry said Monday. According to the ministry, Belarusian forces are set to conduct live fire exercises and anti-aircraft guided missile launches with the Russians. It is the latest sign that Belarus, which...
Elon Musk Warns That Nuclear Missiles From Russia Could Completely Destroy the US and Europe in Less Than 30 Minutes
Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Maebel Tinoko (U.S. Navy), Public domain &The Royal Society, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Common. "If Russia is faced with the choice of losing Crimea or using battlefield nukes, they will choose the latter. We’ve already sanctioned/cutoff Russia in every possible way, so what more do they have left to lose? If we nuke Russia back, they will nuke us and then we have WW3."
Norway threatens to shut down wind farm after wind destroys turbines
The Norwegian government has threatened to shutter a large wind farm in the northern part of the country after reports of wind storms destroying turbines, sending parts flying. Norwegian Water and Energy Directorate (NVE), the agency that oversees the nation's water and energy resources, penned a letter this week to...
Russia and OPEC Are Driving U.S. and China Into an Unlikely Partnership
The past seems to exercise its own gravitational pull. Even as progress keeps nudging us forward, with all our knowledge rooted in memory we tend to see contemporary events in the light of the past rather than of the future they are relentlessly ushering in. That can be a dangerous trap.
Should Saudi Arabia worry? Biden warns of consequences over OPEC+ oil cuts
“There will be consequences,” Joe Biden warned Saudi Arabia after Riyadh sided with Russia and other OPEC+ nations to cut oil production. What type of consequences are Biden referring to? For their part, Gulf states argue they are not trying to bankroll on the Kremlin's invasion of Ukraine, but prop up a price of crude threatened by the spectre of a global recession and slowing demand.
Germany overrides allies, keeps 3 nuclear power plants running
German chancellor wants to keep country's three remaining nuclear plants running until mid-April to fend off a possible energy crunch in winter.
Biden escalates feud with Saudi Arabia, warning of 'consequences' for cutting oil production in coordination with Russia
Biden made an nonspecific threat to Saudi Arabia after its decision to cut oil output. The call, which will drive up prices, was made as part of the OPEC+ grouping including Russia. The White House has framed the move as the Saudis siding with Russia against Ukraine. President Joe Biden...
Norway's police flag a threat to a huge gas plant, rattling energy markets with Europe on high alert for sabotage
Norway's police say they have resolved an incident at one of the country's largest natural gas plants. Telephone threats were made to the Nyhamna plant, the local mayor told Reuters. Natural gas benchmarks jumped by over 2% as Europe frets about Russian energy sabotage. A potential threat to a large...
A Europe with zero Russian gas flows is unimaginable as Asian competition for supplies heats up, Qatar's energy minister says
Qatar's energy minister told the FT he can't envisage a future with zero Russian gas flows to Europe. Its energy supply problem could last until 2025 if Russian deliveries don't return, Saad al-Kaabi said. European importers are in "huge competition" with Asian buyers for Qatari gas, he said. Qatar's energy...
Exclusive-U.S. says Russia oil price cap will not be aimed at OPEC
LONDON (Reuters) -New steps from Group of Seven countries to cap Russian oil sales at an enforced low price will not be replicated against OPEC producers, whose plans to cut output have irked consumer countries, a United States Treasury official told Reuters.
This Day In Market History: OPEC Cutbacks Send Oil Prices Skyrocketing
Each day, Benzinga takes a look back at a notable market-related moment that occurred on this date. On Oct. 17, 1973, the Arab-led Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries announced a cut to oil exports for Israel’s allies in the Yom Kippur War. Where The Market Was. The S&P 500...
Qatar’s energy minister says Europe will get through its energy crisis this winter—but it’s going to be ‘much worse next year’
“This coming winter, because of the storage capacity being full, it’s fine,” Saad al-Kaabi said. “[F]or next year that’s going to be the issue.”
Biden to Release More Oil From U.S. Stockpile Held in Salt Caves
On Wednesday, the Biden administration announced that it would pull an additional 15 million barrels of oil out of the nation’s Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) to help juice up oil supplies and keep gas prices low in the face of the global energy crisis. The 15 million barrels, which...
