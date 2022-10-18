After a 12-game NBA slate on Wednesday, just two contests will take place on Thursday, with games involving the 76ers and Lakers. Both of these squads also played on opening night so we have some data to utilize when crafting Thursday's NBA DFS strategy. The stars from those teams -- Joel Embiid, James Harden, LeBron James and Anthony Davis -- all had standout performances as you would expect from players of their caliber. But what unsung players from those teams could come at a discount as NBA DFS picks for tonight?

