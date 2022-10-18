ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elle

Amal Clooney Wears Strapless Gown In Every Shade of Spring Green

On Saturday night, Amal Clooney and George Clooney stepped out looking stunning as usual as they attended the 2022 Academy Museum Gala. Amal was wearing a strapless flowing gown by Del Core from their resort 2023 collection. The bodice and long skirt were created with panels of silk tulle in different green shades, creating an ethereal springtime feeling in the middle of autumn.
thezoereport.com

Julia Roberts’ Pink Pantsuit Moment Was Next-Level Bold

Talk about a pretty woman: On Oct. 12, Julia Roberts looked radiant in a neon pink pantsuit on the press tour for her upcoming film Ticket to Paradise, which comes to theaters later in the month, on Oct. 21. Her look for the Los Angeles leg of the tour was anchored in minimalist monochromatism, with her stylist Elizabeth Stewart having perfectly coordinated an Alex Perry set with a John Smedley turtleneck in the same zingy color.
WWD

Julia Roberts Suits Up in Custom Thom Browne Corset Dress at Academy Museum Gala

Julia Roberts suited up for the Academy Museum Gala on Saturday in Los Angeles in a sophisticated black and white ensemble. The actress wore a custom Thom Browne dress featuring a drop waist trouser skirt, a matching oversize jacket with grosgrain tipping and a black silk corset. Underneath the corset Roberts wore a white shirt with vertical gray stripes. She went for minimal jewelry, including a pair of diamond stud earrings and a diamond pendant necklace.
Outsider.com

‘NCIS: Los Angeles’: Why Is LL Cool J Missing From the Show?

The most recent NCIS: Los Angeles episode had fans of LL Cool J quite concerned. Where was Sam Hanna?. It was only the second episode of season 14 and Sam was tending to business off screen. So he wasn’t in the episode called “Of Value” chasing down whomever kidnapped a couple of architects with Naval contracts. And Sam was only in parts of the premiere as he dealt with getting his father to go to a senior center while Sam was at work. It all made for a funny ending. But Sam still wasn’t in on the front of the team’s investigation of a bomb at a drone factory.
msn.com

Kate Hudson Wore Thigh-High Boots Underneath Her Dress For An Unexpected Look

Kate Hudson is on a mission to bring back nostalgic footwear trends. Back in April 2022, she wore a pair of barely-there PVC heels in a campaign for Stuart Weitzman. Now Hudson’s thigh-high boots, which she wore earlier this week, may very well inspire a legion of fans, and fellow celebs, to follow suit in rocking the style for fall. The actor incorporated the extra tall shoe into her recent outfit, thus giving the sultry yet timeless footwear her stamp of approval.
Rolling Stone

Watch Cher Walk the Runway at Balmain Fashion Week Show

Cher has had her fair share of buzzed-about moments in her decades-long career, and the legendary singer did it again Wednesday, with a surprise appearance at the Balmain Paris Fashion Week show. The 76-year-old closed Balmain’s spring/summer 2023 show in true diva fashion, strutting down the catwalk in a skin-tight metallic bodysuit alongside Balmain designer Olivier Rousteing. Cher emerged from backstage as the refrain to her 1999 hit, “Strong Enough,” came over the speakers, and the thousands of people in attendance at Paris’ Jean Bouin Stadium cheered her on enthusiastically as she made her way down the marble-inspired runway (in...
In Style

Kate Hudson's Plunging Ruched Dress Is so 2010

It's no mystery that Kate Hudson has been killing the fashion game while promoting her highly-anticipated film Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery. And during the BFI London Film Festival, the actress served in look after look — her most recent paying homage to the aughts. On Sunday, Hudson...
Glamour

Kate Hudson Brought Waist-Length Mermaid Waves to the Red Carpet

It's a little over a month before the Knives Out sequel, A Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, makes its way to our screens, and star Kate Hudson has been on a press tour in preparation for the film's release at the end of November. That tour included a press conference at the 2022 BFI London Film Festival on October 16, where Hudson, who plays Birdie Jay in the film, turned heads with stunning waist-length mermaid waves.
Parade

Olivia Wilde Demands Attention in Risqué Sheer Dress

While actress and director of Don't Worry Darling Olivia Wilde is going through some challenges with all the rumors, she still managed to show up to the 2nd Annual Academy Museum Gala in a look that made jaws drop. Wilde attended the event, which took place at the Academy Museum...
WWD

Julia Roberts’ Voluminous Hair on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ Can Be Yours With Serge Normant’s Popular Hairspray

Julia Roberts is known for many things, one of them being her beautiful and soft red waves with significant volume. Lucky for us, her hairstylist shares the secret behind her shiny, glossy locks. After serving up a stunning look on Jimmy Kimmel Live! yesterday, as part of her press tour for her upcoming film Ticket to Paradise, Serge Normant — a celebrity hairstylist for Sarah Jessica Parker, Sofia Vergara, Blake Lively, Julianne Moore, and more — went on Instagram to share all of the details that went into creating the hairstyle. While we’re sure multiple products were involved, including shampoo,...
Vogue

Kylie Jenner Bucks The Autumn Boot Trend In Denim

Kylie Jenner is defying convention when it comes to autumnal fashion. Whether she’s wearing a barely-there spring/summer 2023 Balmain minidress at Paris Fashion Week, or a sheer lace Mugler bodysuit to dinner, Kylie pulls out all the stops for every occasion, whatever the season. Spotted running errands in Los...
Footwear News

Cate Blanchett Suits Up in Alexander McQueen and ’90s Style Platform Sandals for the World Premiere of ‘Pinocchio’ at the BFI London Film Festival

Cate Blanchett joined her fellow cast members on the red carpet for the world premiere of Guillermo Del Toro’s “Pinocchio” during the 66th BFI London Film Festival at The Royal Festival Hall today. Blanchett repped an Alexander McQueen look that was fresh off the runway, the actress pairing the outfit with elevated footwear.
thezoereport.com

Jennifer Garner’s Anti-Skinny Jeans Were Casual & Perfect To Run Errands In

Jennifer Garner is the queen of uncomplicated elegance. Her off-duty looks all possess that relatable, low-key energy her fans know and love. Think: a clever pairing of dress and sneakers, or a set of utilitarian overalls for a quick one-and-done school drop-off ensemble. The latest addition to her casual-chic wardrobe? A pair of en vogue baggy jeans, which Garner wore while running errands around Santa Monica on Oct. 18. What’s more, the actor paired her relaxed bottoms with familiar classics, so her outfit contained the perfect ratio of trendy to basic pieces.
