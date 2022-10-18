The Chicago Bulls will be taking on the Miami Heat for their season-opener on Wednesday, and it looks like they may have to do it without Zach LaVine. According to the latest injury report, LaVine is listed as questionable heading into the game. Being listed with a "questionable" tag means that there is a 50/50 chance that LaVine will be able to play on Wednesday. This could be a huge blow to the Bulls as the team looks to get their campaign off to a victorious start.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO