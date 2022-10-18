ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

South Florida Sun Sentinel

Knee issue again has Victor Oladipo out for Heat; Yurtseven also sidelined for Wednesday opener

The Victor Oladipo Watch will continue into a third consecutive season for the Miami Heat, in the wake of what had been hope that the 30-year-old guard was largely beyond the knee and quadriceps issues that had been limiting and debilitating in recent seasons. The team said Oladipo missed Tuesday’s practice at FTX Arena with left knee tendonosis, later listing him as out for Wednesday night’s ...
MIAMI, FL
The Spun

Former No. 1 Overall NFL Draft Pick Died On Wednesday

The NFL and college football worlds are in mourning today following the passing of Arizona Cardinals and Georgia Bulldogs legend Charley Trippi. He was 100 years old. Trippi played for the Bulldogs between 1942 and 1946, with his military service in World War II interrupting his play and his decision to play professionally. He was a two-time All-SEC selection, an All-American in 1946, and won a national title in 1942.
ATHENS, GA
FOX Sports

Murray, Young lead Hawks past pesky Rockets 117-107

ATLANTA (AP) — Dejounte Murray paid immediate dividends for Atlanta at both ends of the court, scoring 20 points and picking off five steals to lead the Hawks past the pesky Houston Rockets 117-107 in the season opener Wednesday night. Murray, an All-Star guard acquired from San Antonio in...
ATLANTA, GA
Yardbarker

Zach LaVine listed as questionable for Chicago Bulls' season opener vs. Miami Heat

The Chicago Bulls will be taking on the Miami Heat for their season-opener on Wednesday, and it looks like they may have to do it without Zach LaVine. According to the latest injury report, LaVine is listed as questionable heading into the game. Being listed with a "questionable" tag means that there is a 50/50 chance that LaVine will be able to play on Wednesday. This could be a huge blow to the Bulls as the team looks to get their campaign off to a victorious start.
CHICAGO, IL
The Associated Press

New-look Jazz beat Nuggets 123-102 in season opener

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Nobody is expecting much from the Utah Jazz. That’s just the way they want it. “We all have chips on our shoulders. Everyone here wants to show people that we’re a tough team,” Colin Sexton said. Sexton scored 20 points, Lauri Markkanen added 17 and the new-look Jazz beat the Denver Nuggets 123-102 on Wednesday night in the season opener for both teams. New Jazz coach Will Hardy, a former assistant with the Boston Celtics, won his first game.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
YourErie

Black and Gold Digital Edition: Week 7

Erie, Pennsylvania (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — In this week’s Black and Gold Digital Edition, hosts Jay Puskar, Mike Fenner and Kent Urbanski discuss the Steelers’ performance against the Buccaneers and what they’ll need to do to earn “the W” in Miami on Sunday. In Week 6, Pittsburgh narrowly defeated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in an upset victory. Rookie quarterback […]
PITTSBURGH, PA

