Austin, TX

Burnt Orange Nation

Longhorn Republic Podcast: Previewing Oklahoma State

The Texas Longhorns are going on the road for the first time since the debacle in Lubbock, taking on the Oklahoma State Cowboys to keep themselves in the upper tier of the Big 12 standings. A year ago, Texas held a lead against the Cowboys but things began to unravel...
AUSTIN, TX
Burnt Orange Nation

Steve Sarkisian wants to redshirt Texas WR Agiye Hall

Among the non-freshmen players for the Texas Longhorns, arguably the most important decision about a potential redshirt revolves around sophomore wide receiver Agiye Hall, who transferred from the Alabama Crimson Tide this offseason. After retuning from an indefinite suspension during preseason camp was “not something that was based on one...
AUSTIN, TX
Burnt Orange Nation

Longhorn football commits in action, Oct. 20-22

No Texas Longhorn commits had a game as dramatic last week as their future team’s win over Iowa State. Not a single one of the team’s 17 commits who played last weekend took part in a game that was decided by less than ten points. There should be...
AUSTIN, TX
Burnt Orange Nation

Reacts Survey: Worst place to play on the road?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Texas Longhorns fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate. The Texas Longhorns hit the road again this Saturday, traveling to Stillwater, Okla. and playing...
AUSTIN, TX

