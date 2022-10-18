This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department reports. Late Monday night, Sedalia Police observed an SUV driving eastbound on West Broadway Boulevard that was partially in the turn lane. The vehicle then failed to signal a turn. Officers conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle near West Broadway Boulevard and Thompson Boulevard. During the course of the investigation, it was determined the driver was intoxicated. Kyle E. Comfort, 54, of Green Ridge, was then arrested. During the search, methamphetamine was located in the suspect's pockets. During the search of the vehicle, Officers located two syringes with substance in them, along with a spoon. Comfort was taken to the Bothwell Regional Health Center for a blood draw and then to the Pettis County Jail. Comfort was booked and released pending charges of Driving While Intoxicated, Possession of a Dangerous Drug, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

