kmmo.com
HIGGINSVILLE BOARD OF ALDERMEN DISCUSS ORDINANCE CHANGES IN HOME OCCUPATION AND USE STANDARDS CHART
The Higginsville Board of Aldermen met on Monday, October 17 and discussed an ordinance change in home occupancy according to City Administrator Jeanette Dobson. The board also brought up a change in the Use Standards Chart for the City of Higginsville for new businesses. The board approved both ordinance changes.
kmmo.com
CONCORDIA BOARD OF ALDERMEN DISCUSS PARK IMPROVEMENTS
The Concordia Board of Aldermen reported on improvements to Concordia Park during its meeting on Monday, October 17. The city previously held a public forum concerning the improvements. City Administrator Dale Klussman details the desired improvements to the park. Klussman said the board approved a quote from Evergy to remove...
kmmo.com
SEDALIA CITY COUNCIL PASSES ORDINANCE TO HELP RETAIN CITY EMPLOYEES
The Sedalia City Council passed an ordinance to help retain city employees during its meeting on Monday, October 17. City Administrator Kelvin Shaw said the city has had employees leave due to other employers offering sign-on bonuses. Shaw said the council came up with a budget amendment it calls Sign-and-Stay pay in order to incentivize employees.
Columbia's City Council met Tuesday night and approved the purchase of The VFW to be used as a temporary homeless shelter in the city. The post Columbia City Council approves VFW as new homeless shelter appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kmmo.com
SEDALIA FIRE DEPARTMENT AIDS WITH STRUCTURE AND GRASS FIRE
The Sedalia Fire Department (SFD) was requested for mutual aid at 16131 Drake Road for a structure fire and grass fire on October 14. SFD responded with an Engine and Brush Unit. Due to the large amount of smoke caused by the fires the Sedalia Police Department Drone Unit was requested to help locate fire extension and determine where crews needed to be to stop the fire spread.
kmmo.com
GLASGOW SCHOOL SUPERINTENDENT ANNOUNCES RETIREMENT AT RECENT BOARD OF EDUCATION MEETING
Glasgow School Superintendent Sonya Fuemmeler announced at the Glasgow Board of Education meeting on Wednesday, October 19, that she would be retiring effective June 30, 2023. Fuemmeler has been in education for thirty years with twenty-eight of those at Glasgow. The district announced Stacy Kottman as the new superintendent effective...
kttn.com
Free program on Missouri’s Graduated Driver License to be held in Ludlow
A free program designed to teach parents about Missouri’s Graduated Driver License Law will be held at the Southwest Livingston County R-1 High School on Ludlow on October 20th. First Impact team members will be at the school from 5:30 to 7 pm. Parents will also be provided with...
kjluradio.com
Jefferson City woman charged with stealing a trailer in Moniteau County
A Jefferson City woman is accused of stealing a gooseneck trailer in Moniteau County. Brandi Koechner, is charged with one count of felony stealing. She was arraigned Tuesday and is being held on $50,000 bond. Koechner has a bond hearing set for October 25. The Moniteau County Sheriff’s Office says...
kmmo.com
LEXINGTON POLICE DEPARTMENT ASKING FOR HELP FROM THE PUBLIC IN IDENTIFYING SUBJECTS IN PHOTOS
The Lexington Police Department is asking for help from the public in identifying subjects in surveillance photos. The department reports that these people have been breaking into some storage units in Lexington. This incident happened on October 16. If you recognize the subjects or vehicle, you are urged to contact...
939theeagle.com
Major Centralia manufacturer getting extra orders after Hurricane Ian
Hurricane Ian’s devastating impact on Florida has kept Boone County’s largest manufacturer busy. Regional Economic Development Incorporated (REDI) executive vice president Bernie Andrews tells 939 the Eagle that REDI staff and board members toured the Hubbell Power Systems facility in Centralia in late September. “The day we were...
kmmo.com
GREEN RIDGE MAN INJURED IN ONE-VEHICLE ACCIDENT IN PETTIS COUNTY
A Green Ridge man was seriously injured in a one-vehicle accident in Pettis County on Wednesday, October 19. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol Report, 31-year-old Brian Rayl traveled off the right side of the roadway, overturned and was ejected from the vehicle. Rayl was transported by Life Flight...
kmmo.com
SALINE COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT INVESTIGATES THREAT TO MARSHALL HIGH SCHOOL
Saline County Sheriff’s Deputies investigated a threat to Marshall High School on the evening of October 16. According to Sheriff Cindi Mullins the threat came from a student on social media stating “don’t come to school tomorrow.”. Authorities did an assessment of the situation and found no...
kmmo.com
SEVERAL MEMBERS OF THE SALINE COUNTY CAREER CENTER’S DECA ATTEND LEADERSHIP CONFERENCE
Several members of the Saline County Career Center’s DECA chapter attended the Tucker Leadership Day held at William Jewell College in Liberty on Monday, October 17. Students were able to learn valuable team skills by completing various challenges on the course. These challenges help create better leaders and encourage...
A Sedalia man was injured in a two-vehicle accident that occurred Wednesday morning in Pettis County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a westbound 2007 Honda Accord, driven by 44-year-old Alma Martinez of Sedalia, was Route Y and Purchase around 9:20 a.m., when he slowed and began making a left-hand turn onto Purchase, when a westbound 2007 International TK1, driven by 49-year-old Sandro Molina of Olathe Kansas, attempted to pass the Honda, and the International struck the Honda on the left side.
KMBC.com
Crash involving Blue Springs police cruiser, another vehicle injures officer, 2 others
BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. — A Blue Springs police cruiser and a minivan collided Tuesday evening, injuring an officer and two others. The wreck at Missouri 7 Highway and R.D. Mize Road was reported at 5 p.m. The Blue Springs police chief told KMBC that the police officer was responding...
939theeagle.com
(AUDIO): West-central Missouri GOP congressional candidate Mark Alford appears live on 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Mid-Missouri”
West-central Missouri GOP congressional candidate Mark Alford is predicting that Republicans will retake control of the U.S. House and U.S. Senate in November. Mr. Alford is the GOP nominee in the new fourth congressional district, which includes parts of Columbia, Centralia, Hallsville, Sedalia, Harrisonville and Lamar. Alford joined us live on 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Mid-Missouri”, telling listeners that two big issues he hears about from voters are Columbia’s I-70 and Highway 63 interchange and the southern border with Mexico. Alford is calling for the completion of the border wall:
kbia.org
Paul Pepper: Scott Miniea, Missouri CLAIM & Kenny Greene, The District (Downtown Columbia)
The leaves are changing colors, the temperature is falling and SCOTT MINIEA is sitting on our couch - that must mean it's time once again for Medicare's open enrollment season! There's always a lot to unpack during this annual check-up, so Scott and Missouri CLAIM are here to help. Also, The District's KENNY GREENE tells us why downtown Columbia is the place to be this fall! (4:58) October 18, 2022.
PETTIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Green Ridge man was hurt Wednesday afternoon after a rollover crash in Pettis County. The crash happened on Easter Road near Hope Dale Road around 5:30 p.m., according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Troopers said 31-year-old Brian E. Rayl was thrown from a pickup truck after the vehicle left The post Green Ridge man hurt following rollover crash in Pettis County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Pettis County Sheriff’s Reports For October 18, 2022
This article is compiled from reports issued by the Pettis County Sheriff's Office. Last Friday night, Deputies were dispatched to the area of Highway 52 and Bennett Road for a report of a vehicle abandoned in the roadway. State Fair Towing arrived on scene shortly after and towed the vehicle to their lot for safekeeping. All damage was noted on the tow sheet, and an outside inventory was taken of the vehicle.
Sedalia Police Reports For October 19, 2022
This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department reports. Late Monday night, Sedalia Police observed an SUV driving eastbound on West Broadway Boulevard that was partially in the turn lane. The vehicle then failed to signal a turn. Officers conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle near West Broadway Boulevard and Thompson Boulevard. During the course of the investigation, it was determined the driver was intoxicated. Kyle E. Comfort, 54, of Green Ridge, was then arrested. During the search, methamphetamine was located in the suspect's pockets. During the search of the vehicle, Officers located two syringes with substance in them, along with a spoon. Comfort was taken to the Bothwell Regional Health Center for a blood draw and then to the Pettis County Jail. Comfort was booked and released pending charges of Driving While Intoxicated, Possession of a Dangerous Drug, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
