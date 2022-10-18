ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marshall, MO

kmmo.com

CONCORDIA BOARD OF ALDERMEN DISCUSS PARK IMPROVEMENTS

The Concordia Board of Aldermen reported on improvements to Concordia Park during its meeting on Monday, October 17. The city previously held a public forum concerning the improvements. City Administrator Dale Klussman details the desired improvements to the park. Klussman said the board approved a quote from Evergy to remove...
CONCORDIA, MO
kmmo.com

SEDALIA CITY COUNCIL PASSES ORDINANCE TO HELP RETAIN CITY EMPLOYEES

The Sedalia City Council passed an ordinance to help retain city employees during its meeting on Monday, October 17. City Administrator Kelvin Shaw said the city has had employees leave due to other employers offering sign-on bonuses. Shaw said the council came up with a budget amendment it calls Sign-and-Stay pay in order to incentivize employees.
SEDALIA, MO
kmmo.com

SEDALIA FIRE DEPARTMENT AIDS WITH STRUCTURE AND GRASS FIRE

The Sedalia Fire Department (SFD) was requested for mutual aid at 16131 Drake Road for a structure fire and grass fire on October 14. SFD responded with an Engine and Brush Unit. Due to the large amount of smoke caused by the fires the Sedalia Police Department Drone Unit was requested to help locate fire extension and determine where crews needed to be to stop the fire spread.
SEDALIA, MO
939theeagle.com

Major Centralia manufacturer getting extra orders after Hurricane Ian

Hurricane Ian’s devastating impact on Florida has kept Boone County’s largest manufacturer busy. Regional Economic Development Incorporated (REDI) executive vice president Bernie Andrews tells 939 the Eagle that REDI staff and board members toured the Hubbell Power Systems facility in Centralia in late September. “The day we were...
BOONE COUNTY, MO
kmmo.com

GREEN RIDGE MAN INJURED IN ONE-VEHICLE ACCIDENT IN PETTIS COUNTY

A Green Ridge man was seriously injured in a one-vehicle accident in Pettis County on Wednesday, October 19. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol Report, 31-year-old Brian Rayl traveled off the right side of the roadway, overturned and was ejected from the vehicle. Rayl was transported by Life Flight...
PETTIS COUNTY, MO
kmmo.com

SALINE COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT INVESTIGATES THREAT TO MARSHALL HIGH SCHOOL

Saline County Sheriff’s Deputies investigated a threat to Marshall High School on the evening of October 16. According to Sheriff Cindi Mullins the threat came from a student on social media stating “don’t come to school tomorrow.”. Authorities did an assessment of the situation and found no...
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Sedalia Man Injured When Struck by International in Pettis County

A Sedalia man was injured in a two-vehicle accident that occurred Wednesday morning in Pettis County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a westbound 2007 Honda Accord, driven by 44-year-old Alma Martinez of Sedalia, was Route Y and Purchase around 9:20 a.m., when he slowed and began making a left-hand turn onto Purchase, when a westbound 2007 International TK1, driven by 49-year-old Sandro Molina of Olathe Kansas, attempted to pass the Honda, and the International struck the Honda on the left side.
PETTIS COUNTY, MO
939theeagle.com

(AUDIO): West-central Missouri GOP congressional candidate Mark Alford appears live on 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Mid-Missouri”

West-central Missouri GOP congressional candidate Mark Alford is predicting that Republicans will retake control of the U.S. House and U.S. Senate in November. Mr. Alford is the GOP nominee in the new fourth congressional district, which includes parts of Columbia, Centralia, Hallsville, Sedalia, Harrisonville and Lamar. Alford joined us live on 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Mid-Missouri”, telling listeners that two big issues he hears about from voters are Columbia’s I-70 and Highway 63 interchange and the southern border with Mexico. Alford is calling for the completion of the border wall:
COLUMBIA, MO
kbia.org

Paul Pepper: Scott Miniea, Missouri CLAIM & Kenny Greene, The District (Downtown Columbia)

The leaves are changing colors, the temperature is falling and SCOTT MINIEA is sitting on our couch - that must mean it's time once again for Medicare's open enrollment season! There's always a lot to unpack during this annual check-up, so Scott and Missouri CLAIM are here to help. Also, The District's KENNY GREENE tells us why downtown Columbia is the place to be this fall! (4:58) October 18, 2022.
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Green Ridge man hurt following rollover crash in Pettis County

PETTIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Green Ridge man was hurt Wednesday afternoon after a rollover crash in Pettis County. The crash happened on Easter Road near Hope Dale Road around 5:30 p.m., according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Troopers said 31-year-old Brian E. Rayl was thrown from a pickup truck after the vehicle left The post Green Ridge man hurt following rollover crash in Pettis County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
PETTIS COUNTY, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Pettis County Sheriff’s Reports For October 18, 2022

This article is compiled from reports issued by the Pettis County Sheriff's Office. Last Friday night, Deputies were dispatched to the area of Highway 52 and Bennett Road for a report of a vehicle abandoned in the roadway. State Fair Towing arrived on scene shortly after and towed the vehicle to their lot for safekeeping. All damage was noted on the tow sheet, and an outside inventory was taken of the vehicle.
PETTIS COUNTY, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Sedalia Police Reports For October 19, 2022

This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department reports. Late Monday night, Sedalia Police observed an SUV driving eastbound on West Broadway Boulevard that was partially in the turn lane. The vehicle then failed to signal a turn. Officers conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle near West Broadway Boulevard and Thompson Boulevard. During the course of the investigation, it was determined the driver was intoxicated. Kyle E. Comfort, 54, of Green Ridge, was then arrested. During the search, methamphetamine was located in the suspect's pockets. During the search of the vehicle, Officers located two syringes with substance in them, along with a spoon. Comfort was taken to the Bothwell Regional Health Center for a blood draw and then to the Pettis County Jail. Comfort was booked and released pending charges of Driving While Intoxicated, Possession of a Dangerous Drug, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
SEDALIA, MO

