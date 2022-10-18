ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ukraine-Russia War update: Multiple Ukrainian power stations destroyed

By Hayley Boyd
 2 days ago

Journalist and editor of ‘Ukrainian Freedom News’ Joseph Lindsley joins Bob Sirott from Ukraine to deliver the latest news on the Ukraine-Russia War, including how Ukrainians know when drones are on the way and the many communities left without power. You can find more updates on Joseph’s website, ukrainianfreedomnews.com . To donate to Joseph and his team’s efforts to distribute supplies throughout Ukraine, click here .

More with Joseph Lindsley More Russia-Ukraine War coverage

