Staying safe and warm this winter/ seasoned dry fire wood/Gin Lee. Being prepared and weather aware is so important. It can literally save your life!. This past winter a tragic accident occurred, and I lost a dear friend. It happened during the ice storm at the beginning of the year. Due to the cold weather and power outages, my friend lost her only heat source. She couldn't get out due to the thick ice on the roads. So, she was basically stranded at her home without heat. From the information that I received, she apparently got the (not so bright) idea to try to bypass something and hooked an old butane heater up inside her home, with a small butane tank attached to it (inside). Needless to say, when she lit the heater, it blew up and undoubtedly killed her instantly. My best guess is that she didn't know just how deadly that incident was going to be. That one small butane tank literally blew up her entire home as well. Either the heater itself malfunctioned, or there was a gas leak in a line or at the fittings.

8 HOURS AGO