Plan for MUCH colder temperatures and a wintry rain-to-snow mix
Your detailed Power of 5 Weather forecast for Cleveland, Akron and the surrounding areas in Northeast Ohio.
First flakes of the season appear as cooler temperatures settle in
From frost advisories this morning to a strong cold front expected later this week, the chance of fall showing up is real.
The cooler weather continues
Afternoon: Partly sunny. High 52. Tomorrow: Cloudy with a few rain/snow showers north. High 44. Low 35. The first snowflakes of the season are possible in the higher elevations Wednesday evening. Warmer weather looks to gradually return as high pressure moves in later this week. A return to sunshine is...
A brief warming trend began Monday
After a gloomy, rainy, and cool weekend, a warming trend began Monday for the entire region. With decreasing onshore flow and less cloud cover, even coastal communities will be warmer than they have been for the past several weeks. Wednesday is expected to be the warmest day of the week, but temperatures Tuesday will be The post A brief warming trend began Monday appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Farmers’ Almanac, Old Farmer’s Almanac Predict Mild Winter For Some, Bitter Cold For Others
Summer just ended and fall has just begun, but that’s not stopping the Farmers’ Almanac and The Old Farmer’s Almanac from releasing their winter weather predictions. Their official “weather forecasters” claim to use a top-secret process to achieve their “super accurate” long range prediction.
Famous Snow Forecaster Predicts First Big Snowstorm This Weekend In Colorado
There is a gentleman by the name of Joel Gratz that is arguably the greatest snow predictor in Colorado that is predicting the season's first big snowfall for our state this weekend. Sure, we're currently dealing with temperatures in the upper 70's and will be for the next few days...
First Snowflakes of the Season Would Arrive in the Northeast and Midwest
A recent forecast said that portions of the Midwest and Northeast would feel the season's first snowflakes, noting that the weather would become colder. A cold front helps for a surge of a colder breeze of air in the Northeast and Midwest. Snowflakes are expected. According to AccuWeather's recent weather...
Winter is coming: temperatures are set to plunge to -2C next week
Long gone are the balmy summer days as we head into winter (this year, it seems we’re skipping autumn). And next week you should prepare for freezing weather as the Met Office has warned that temperatures could plunge to -2C. You might have already started feeling the cold as...
Arctic blast is on the way with temperatures set to plunge to MINUS 2C on Monday as winter starts to bite
An Arctic blast is on its way to the UK as temperatures are set to plunge to -2C in some areas of the UK on Monday - as the winter starts to bite. Britons will face the coldest temperatures so far this season after the unprecedented summer heatwave finally comes to an end.
Rain in the forecast for tomorrow
Scattered showers are forecast for Wednesday. But before we get there we’ll have a great Tuesday with lots of sunshine and moderate temperatures.
Top RVs For Camping In Cold Weather
Before you buy your first RV, you should know that some handle cold temperatures better than others. These are usually called Four Season RVs, and they come with extra features to protect both you and your RV’s mechanicals from frigid temps that can incapacitate lesser campers. Four Season RVs...
Cold and sunny with highs in the low-50s
Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Jonathan Cubit says after a cold start, we stay cool into the afternoon with highs only in the low to mid-50s and mostly sunny skies.
BC's Month-By-Month Winter Weather Forecast Was Revealed & Here's When To Expect Snow
B.C.'s weather forecast for this winter dropped and the month-by-month prediction shows just when British Columbians can expect snow to hit the province. Vancouver's weather forecast usually looks pretty rainy throughout the winter, but this year will see above-normal snowfall in the southern parts of the province, according to the forecast from the Old Farmer's Almanac.
Ontario's Winter Weather Forecast Shows The Cold Is Moving In Much Sooner Than Expected
Ontario's weather forecast is doing it's absolute most to remind residents that winter is around the corner this week. According to The Weather Network (TWN), most provincial regions will record well below seasonal temperatures through mid-October, with rounds of heavy snow expected to creep into northern areas such as Cochrane, Timmins, and Chapleau.
Freeze Alerts Raised as Most of US Brace for Temperatures 15 Degrees Below Average
Forecasts of temperatures dropping to 15 degrees below average cause NWS to issue Freeze Alerts to the majority of the US. Millions are at risk of freezing and frost this week as the coldest air of the fall season is spreading across the Midwest, South, and East. A potent storm system is also bringing rounds of snow, rain, and blustery winds that come from the Great Lakes to the Northeast.
Wheatley Elementary School closed Tuesday due to no water or heat
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Wheatley Elementary School will be closed Tuesday, Oct. 18. Jefferson County Public School administration sent out a notice to parents advising them of the closure. A gas leak on Monday led to a loss of water and heat for the building. With freezing temperatures expected Monday...
Air Choice Patio Heater Renewed the Winter Outdoor Life
People are used to staying indoor in the winter. It is mostly because it’s too cold outside. Due to the cold weather, except for some outdoor sports like skiing, climb mountains and running, they have no reason to go outside even they want to. Demand creates market. Since more...
Weather Forecasters Predict Relatively Mild Winter in Ukraine
KYIV (Reuters) - Weather forecasters in Ukraine on Thursday predicted a milder winter than usual, offering a glimmer of hope to Ukrainians facing power outages following Russian attacks on energy facilities. President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said this week that air strikes had destroyed almost a third of Ukraine's power stations since...
Return of Summerlike Warmth Could Unleash in Midwest This Weekend
Unseasonable warmth temperatures will rebound this weekend which would feel like the return of summer in parts of the Midwest and the east. The eastern parts of the United States began to taste the early winter signs, showing unexpected snow accumulations in Minnesota, Wisconsin, and New York this week. Freezing temperatures were also recorded. However, reports said the winter this year would be warmer, unlike last year, with less show to expect.
Staying safe and warm this winter
Staying safe and warm this winter/ seasoned dry fire wood/Gin Lee. Being prepared and weather aware is so important. It can literally save your life!. This past winter a tragic accident occurred, and I lost a dear friend. It happened during the ice storm at the beginning of the year. Due to the cold weather and power outages, my friend lost her only heat source. She couldn't get out due to the thick ice on the roads. So, she was basically stranded at her home without heat. From the information that I received, she apparently got the (not so bright) idea to try to bypass something and hooked an old butane heater up inside her home, with a small butane tank attached to it (inside). Needless to say, when she lit the heater, it blew up and undoubtedly killed her instantly. My best guess is that she didn't know just how deadly that incident was going to be. That one small butane tank literally blew up her entire home as well. Either the heater itself malfunctioned, or there was a gas leak in a line or at the fittings.
