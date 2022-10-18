Kylian Mbappe Booed At Ballon d'Or Ceremony Despite Denying Reports He Wants To Leave PSG

Mbappe was given a villain's reception as he arrived at the Theatre du Chatelet.

Kylian Mbappe was given a villain's reception as he arrived at the Ballon d'Or awards ceremony in Paris on Monday evening.

It came a week after it was widely reported that Mbappe was keen to leave Paris Saint-Germain in the January transfer window .

Mbappe had responded to those rumors at the weekend, telling RMC : "I have not asked to leave Paris Saint-Germain in January. I'm not furious with the club, it's not true.

"I didn't understand why the story came out on the day of a game. I was as shocked as everyone. People can think I was involved but I wasn't at all."

Despite Mbappe's denial, he was booed and jeered as he and his dad entered the Theatre du Chatelet ahead of Monday's ceremony.

Mbappe did not win any awards but he placed sixth in the vote for the men's Ballon d'Or , which was won by Real Madrid's Karim Benzema.

Sadio Mane, Kevin De Bruyne, Robert Lewandowski and Mohamed Salah were the other players to finish ahead of Mbappe.

Mbappe has been a key player for PSG this season despite the speculation surrounding him.

The 23-year-old has scored 12 goals in 14 Ligue 1 and Champions League appearances.