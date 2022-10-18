Pet Of The Week: Dory

Have you been wanting to adopt a pet? Now is the perfect time to add a new addition to your family.

Dory (A345804) has been at the City of Corpus Christi Animal Care Services since April 26, 2022. She was admitted as a stray.

Dory is a 3-year-old brown and black Rottweiler Mix that weighs 67.00 pounds.

According to the Corpus Christi Animal Care Services staff, Dory is below the detectable limits for heartworms.

"Initially, Dory was fearful and reactive, but after working with staff and getting lots of enrichment, she really has come out of her shell," said CCACS staff.

Dory is very smart, and she knows commands like "sit" and "shake." Dory also has lots of energy and loves to play all day in the yard.

"Dory has been part of our Dogs Play for Life Program, where she was very playful with the male dogs in the group and appeared to want to play with the female dogs but was more apprehensive about them," said staff.

"Dory will often play bow at staff when they walk by her kennel because she just loves to be out in the yards playing all day," added staff.

Dory would be a perfect fit for a family who loves to be outdoors, having fun and going on adventures.

Stop by and visit Dory and other wonderful shelter pets Monday through Saturday from 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Corpus Christi Animal Services at 2626 Holly Rd.

Contact the CCACS staff for more information at 361-826-4600 or at ccacsrescues@cctexas.com.