GENERAL HOSPITAL Spoilers 9/21/22: The Hook Strikes Again!
As Port Charles reels from Brando’s death in these GENERAL HOSPITAL spoilers, The Hook sets their sights on another victim! Plus, Brook Lynn fights for her job, Portia offers assistance, Valentin tries to keep Victor in check, Alexis wants to make things right, and Anna isn’t being as careful as she thinks!
‘General Hospital’: 4 Possible Hook Killer Suspects
The hook killer is becoming a suspenseful mystery on 'General Hospital' as fans try to figure out the killer's identity.
GENERAL HOSPITAL Spoilers: The Twist You Didn’t See Coming!
Brace for a huge twist in these GENERAL HOSPITAL spoilers! Willow’s baby could be in danger, Lucy finds herself under attack, Anna tries to help Valentin, Esme schemes to free herself, and Olivia is horrified by what Michael discovers!. Willow has decided to postpone treating her leukemia until she...
The Young and the Restless Spoilers: Chelsea moves closer to realizing her dream but it could turn into a nightmare
Spoilers for The Young and the Restless indicate that things will progress within the next few weeks for Chelsea Lawson (Melissa Claire Egan). She will remain firm on her position that Johnny Abbott (Paxton Mishkind) is told the truth and she ready for the boy to know she gave birth to him. She also desires that he get to know Connor Newman (Judah Mackey) as his half-brother rather than his cousin.
'Dancing With the Stars' Fans Are Done With Tyra Banks After Monday Night's Episode
Ever since Tyra Banks took over for Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews on Dancing With the Stars, viewers have shared their complaints about her. It's safe to say that they're not the biggest fans of Banks even as she's going on her third season as the host of the program. Fans were particularly incensed after Monday night's episode of the dance competition, and they had a lot to say about Banks' hosting skills on Twitter.
The Young and the Restless Spoilers: Tucker may stop Nate and Victoria from taking over Chancellor-Winters
Spoilers for The Young and the Restless are making some predictions by connecting the dots that will halt Nate Hastings (Sean Dominic) and Victoria Newman's (Amelia Heinle) plans to take over Chancellor-Winters. Audra Charles (Zuleyka Silver) is Noah Newman’s (Rory Gibson) ex-girlfriend from London and the company that owns the Bentley that Nikki Newman (Melody Thomas Scott) is investigating is based out of London and has an LA office.
Why The Bold And The Beautiful Spoilers Have Fans Split On Ridge And Taylor's Aspen Getaway
Taylor Hayes (Krista Allen) and Ridge Forrester's (Thorsten Kaye) relationship timeline is one that "The Bold and the Beautiful" fans have been talking about for years. That's because the two exes have never really fully cut the cord on their relationship together. Adding Ridge's on-again, off-again wife Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) into the equation has made things even more complicated.
Sonny and Ava are hoodwinked by Dex on General Hospital
Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard) and Ava Jerome Cassadine (Maura West) are slipping in their skills of discernment lately on General Hospital. Both have been bamboozled by Dex Heller (Evan Hofer) who is really working for Michael Corinthos (Chad Duell). On Thursday Michael tried to cut Dex loose because he realized how dangerous Sonny is but Heller refused. He is more determined than ever to take down Sonny after being tortured.
‘General Hospital’ Speculation: Baby Switch Coming for Esme and Willow
'General Hospital' villain Esme Prince will use her pregnancy to cause heartache for many other residents of Port Charles.
Y&R Spoilers Speculation: Tucker McCall Isn’t The Villain
Could this would-be villain have altruistic motives for returning to Genoa City?. Y&R Spoilers Speculation: Tucker McCall Isn’t The VillainSoap Hub. Y&R spoilers tease that nearly everybody in Genoa City sees Tucker McCall as a villain. However, what if he’s not a villain? After all, Michael Baldwin recently pointed out that Victor Newman did plenty of what he was accusing Tucker of doing. We speculate that Tucker actually has some altruistic reasons for his return and seemingly scheming to get Chancellor-Winters for himself.
Diane Pulls Through Surgery — and [Spoiler] Comes to Spencer’s Rescue in Pentonville
In Florida, Carly wakes up and finds Drew is not on the couch, but he soon returns from a run. Carly knows Drew offered to help her deal with her mother’s grave, but she thinks she should call Diane. Drew stops her and fills her in on Diane’s attack. Carly immediately thinks she should go back home but Drew again reminds her it’s safer for her here in Jacksonville and promises that her girls are safe too.
The Young and the Restless Monday spoiler: Tucker crashes Skyle's special day and causes panic in Genoa City
Monday on The Young and the Restless Tucker McCall (Trevor St. John) interrupts the reception that follows Kyle Abbott's (Michael Mealor) and Summer Newman's (Allison Lanier) vow renewal ceremony. Diane Jenkins (Susan Walters) pretends she is as shocked as everyone else but she is clearly upset by McCall's presence and Nikki Newman (Melody Scott Thomas) and Phyllis Newman (Michelle Stafford) begin to realize there is a connection between the two.
Sybil The Psychic Predicts B&B Spoilers: Redemption For Thomas
Sybil The Psychic Predicts B&B Spoilers: Redemption For ThomasSoap Hub. B&B spoilers show that Thomas Forrester seems to be sticking his nose into everybody’s business! Whether it is discussing custody of his son Douglas Forrester with Hope Logan Spencer, scheming with sister Steffy Forrester Finnegan to reunite their parents, Ridge Forrester and Taylor Hayes, or just genuinely causing angst for Brooke Logan Forrester, his presence seems to be all over Los Angeles. Not sure how all this will work out for him but I, Sybil the Psychic, plan to look in to the future to see what’s in store for Thomas.
GENERAL HOSPITAL Spoilers 9/29/22: Sonny Is Suspicious of Michael!
Watch your step in these GENERAL HOSPITAL spoilers! Jordan tries to warn Portia, Ava has news for Trina, Mason has work for Austin, Maxie tries to bond with Cody, Sam worries about Spinelli, Dante puts the pieces together, and Sonny wants to know Michael’s connection to Dex as Carlos continues torturing the guy!
EastEnders spoilers: Stacey Slater cheats on Kheerat?
Airs at 7:30 pm on Wednesday 26 October 2022 on BBC One.
Jesse Lee Soffer Returning to ‘Chicago P.D.’ to Direct in Season 10 (EXCLUSIVE)
Jesse Lee Soffer isn’t leaving the Windy City just yet. The actor, who made his final appearance on “Chicago P.D.” earlier this month, will be returning to direct episode 16, Variety can exclusively reveal. The episode will air in 2023. Soffer starred in 189 episodes of NBC’s police procedural, portraying Det. Jay Halstead. In August, he confirmed that the 10th season would be his last, appearing in the first three episodes. The character was written off the show during the Oct. 3 episode, when Jay decided to resign from Intelligence, say goodbye to his wife (played by Tracy Spiridakos) and take...
