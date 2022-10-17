Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
news4sanantonio.com
Tu Asador is a hidden gem in Castle Hills
CASTLE HILLS, Texas – Today we’re going to Castle Hills where I found a wonderful little hidden gem among some oak trees. It's called Tu Asador. Now this was suggested to me - and I am so thankful to those of you that comment my Facebook page. I actually do read those! And I've actually tried a lot of your suggestions.
thetexastasty.com
10 Best Dripping Springs Restaurants
Dripping Springs, a small town nestled in the Hill Country just west of Austin, is known for its natural beauty. It’s home to swimming holes and State Parks even homebodies will love. If you get tired of hiking, there are plenty of great Austin restaurants, wineries, and breweries to sample.
San Marcos' Root Cellar to open first New Braunfels restaurant in 2023
The location in San Marcos will remain open.
Annual Balloon Fest takes to the skies this weekend
The fifth annual RE/MAX Skylight Balloon Fest takes place Oct. 21-23 at River City Community Church grounds, 16765 Lookout Road in Selma, adjacent to the Retama Park Race Track.
$3.2M Huff Ranch in Gillespie County is a golfer's paradise
Time to get the putter out of the garage.
New Braunfels to begin construction on $59M multi-family apartment complex
A 340,000-square-foot apartment complex is coming to the Hill Country.
Uvalde hosts Fredericksburg in first home district game of emotional season
The Coyotes host Fredericksburg on Friday at 7 p.m.
fox7austin.com
Cash, cocaine, marijuana, and pills found in Fredericksburg apartment
FREDERICKSBURG, Texas - The Fredericksburg Texas Police Department has arrested a man after cash, cocaine, marijuana, and pills were found in his apartment. Police say on October 17 they responded to an apartment for a physical disturbance call. When officers arrived they met with a male victim and during the investigation of the assault, officers met with the suspect, identified as Eden Alan Villareal, at his apartment.
mycanyonlake.com
Canyon Lake Residents Fire Back at TPWD’s Response to Hydrilla Growth
In 2017 U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Natural Resource Specialist Samuell Price noticed a clump of vegetation at Cranes Mill Park while he was inspecting the fishing pier. The water plant was growing around the popular fishing area. The ranger, who started work at Canyon Lake in 2008, has...
mycanyonlake.com
Yes, in Your Backyard: Experts To Discuss ‘Unexpected Surprises’ in Unincorporated Comal County
Are you concerned about unpleasant surprises like huge rock quarries or multi-acre gas stations showing up near your neighborhood?. Comal County commissioners have limited authority over what gets built in unincorporated areas. Pct. 4 Commissioner Jen Crownover, Comal County Conservation Alliance President Elizabeth Bowerman and Greater Edwards Aquifer Authority Executive...
Man pleads guilty to 2019 San Marcos murder, receives life sentence
A Kyle man was sentenced to life in prison Oct. 4 in connection to a 2019 San Marcos murder, Hays County records showed.
Comments / 0