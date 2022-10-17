ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fredericksburg, TX

news4sanantonio.com

Tu Asador is a hidden gem in Castle Hills

CASTLE HILLS, Texas – Today we’re going to Castle Hills where I found a wonderful little hidden gem among some oak trees. It's called Tu Asador. Now this was suggested to me - and I am so thankful to those of you that comment my Facebook page. I actually do read those! And I've actually tried a lot of your suggestions.
CASTLE HILLS, TX
thetexastasty.com

10 Best Dripping Springs Restaurants

Dripping Springs, a small town nestled in the Hill Country just west of Austin, is known for its natural beauty. It’s home to swimming holes and State Parks even homebodies will love. If you get tired of hiking, there are plenty of great Austin restaurants, wineries, and breweries to sample.
DRIPPING SPRINGS, TX
fox7austin.com

Cash, cocaine, marijuana, and pills found in Fredericksburg apartment

FREDERICKSBURG, Texas - The Fredericksburg Texas Police Department has arrested a man after cash, cocaine, marijuana, and pills were found in his apartment. Police say on October 17 they responded to an apartment for a physical disturbance call. When officers arrived they met with a male victim and during the investigation of the assault, officers met with the suspect, identified as Eden Alan Villareal, at his apartment.
FREDERICKSBURG, TX
mycanyonlake.com

Yes, in Your Backyard: Experts To Discuss ‘Unexpected Surprises’ in Unincorporated Comal County

Are you concerned about unpleasant surprises like huge rock quarries or multi-acre gas stations showing up near your neighborhood?. Comal County commissioners have limited authority over what gets built in unincorporated areas. Pct. 4 Commissioner Jen Crownover, Comal County Conservation Alliance President Elizabeth Bowerman and Greater Edwards Aquifer Authority Executive...
COMAL COUNTY, TX

