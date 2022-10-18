Cardinal Stritch University reopens after power outage

A power outage forced Cardinal Stritch University to close its campus in Fox Point, Wisconsin on Tuesday.

School officials said in a statement that there would be no on-campus classes until at least 12 p.m. Tuesday. Around 11 a.m. school officials said the campus would reopen at noon because power had been restored.

Non-residential students, faculty and staff are asked to remain off campus until further notice, officials said.

No other details were shared besides updates will be shared directly with school students and staff. It remains unclear what caused the power outage and how widespread the outage is.

According to We Energies' outage map , about 5 customers are out of power in the Fox Point area, as of Tuesday morning.

Check back for updates.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip