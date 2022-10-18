Smoking in most Nashville bars could soon be a thing of the past

A bill on its third and final reading at Metro Council Tuesday night could soon ban smoking in most Nashville bars.

The legislation bans smoking and vaping in certain places that are age-restricted, essentially all bars 21 and up.

At previous meetings, amendments were made that would make the smoking ban would not apply to hookah or vapor bars.

Cigar bars are also not included in the ban.

When it comes to the vapor bars amendment, it can only be with hemp-derived cannabinoid products sold on the premises and with the business' devices they provide.

The health department will take on the role of enforcement if it passes.

Violations could be $50 per person and a venue could be fined for each person smoking there.

If it passes, it would take effect on March 1 of next year.

