8 Best Monthly Dividend Stocks in 2022
Monthly dividend stocks are useful for investors in search of a source of income in the form of regular payments, which can be beneficial during retirement. Some investors may also choose to invest in monthly dividend stocks during bear markets when the prices of their stocks are dropping. Regardless of...
Got $500? 3 Simple Stocks To Buy Right Now
I like dead-simple stocks -- businesses that are easy to understand and whose models produce steady returns over the long haul. But because such businesses may not be as sexy as a young biotech or technology company, some investors will dismiss them with a yawn. Investing legend Peter Lynch loves...
Snag This Bargain 9.5% Yield Dividend Stock Even Cheaper Than Chief Financial Officer Roll Did
There's an old saying on Wall Street about insider buying: there are many possible reasons to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy. Back on September 14, Ares Capital Corporation's Chief Financial Officer, Penelope F. Roll, invested $47,600.00 into 2,500 shares of ARCC, for a cost per share of $19.04. Bargain hunters tend to pay particular attention to insider buys like this one, because presumably the only reason an insider would take their hard-earned cash and use it to buy stock of their company in the open market, is that they expect to make money. In trading on Wednesday, bargain hunters could buy shares of Ares Capital Corporation (Symbol: ARCC) and achieve a cost basis 6.7% cheaper than Roll, with shares changing hands as low as $17.77 per share. Ares Capital Corporation shares are currently trading off about 1.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ARCC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI) closed at $30.36, marking a +1.27% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.8%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.3%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.03%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the...
Global Partners LP (GLP) Is Attractively Priced Despite Fast-paced Momentum
Momentum investing is essentially an exception to the idea of "buying low and selling high." Investors following this style of investing are usually not interested in betting on cheap stocks and waiting long for them to recover. Instead, they believe that "buying high and selling higher" is the way to make far more money in lesser time.
A "Heads You Win, Tails You Win" Way to Play the Recession (With a 7.3% Dividend)
A recession is on the way--and stocks are ... rallying? It makes zero sense on the surface, but there is good reason for the bounce we've seen this week. And we're going to play it with a 7.3%-paying fund that's set to roll higher with a recovering market. No, we're...
Best Buy (BBY) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Best Buy (BBY) closed at $62.85, marking a -1.4% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.8%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.3%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.03%. Heading into today, shares of the consumer electronics...
Generac (GNRC) Slashes Guidance for 2022, Stock Plummets 25%
Generac Holdings Inc. GNRC has released preliminary financial results for the third quarter ended Sep 30, 2022, and slashed its outlook for full-year 2022. Pressured sales in the Residential Products business and a bankruptcy filing by a large customer hurt its clean energy product shipments in the third quarter. Though sales rose 15% to about $1.09 billion as compared to $943 million in the prior-year quarter, this fell short of the company’s expectations.
Digital Realty Trust (DLR) Stock Moves -0.14%: What You Should Know
Digital Realty Trust (DLR) closed the most recent trading day at $95.08, moving -0.14% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.8%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.3%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.03%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the real...
Visa Stock To Beat The Earnings Consensus In Q4?
Visa (NYSE: V) is scheduled to report its fiscal Q4 2022 results on Tuesday, October 25, 2022. We expect Visa to beat the consensus estimates of earnings, while revenues will remain in line (just above) with the expectations. The world’s largest global electronic payment solutions provider surpassed the street estimates in the last quarter, with net revenues (total revenues minus client incentives) increasing 19% y-o-y to $7.3 billion. It was mainly driven by a 14% y-o-y rise in nominal payments volume, a 16% increase in the number of processed transactions, and a 38% jump in the cross-border volumes. We expect the same trend to continue in the fourth quarter (FY Oct-Sept).
Riot Blockchain, Inc. (RIOT) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
Riot Blockchain, Inc. (RIOT) closed the most recent trading day at $5.58, moving -1.59% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.8%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.3%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.03%. Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 10.99%...
Telos Corporation (TLS) Soars 17.5%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?
Telos Corporation TLS shares rallied 17.5% in the last trading session to close at $9.82. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 22.6% loss over the past four weeks. The upswing...
Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) Q3 FFO Surpass Estimates
Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) came out with quarterly funds from operations (FFO) of $0.36 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.34 per share. This compares to FFO of $0.35 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an FFO surprise...
Why I Own Lululemon Stock
Motley Fool contributor Nick Rossolillo explains why Lululemon (NASDAQ: LULU) stock earns a spot in his portfolio. This retail stock is succeeding in a very competitive apparel market with beloved products and a focus on e-commerce. Check out the video for his full thoughts!. *Stock prices used were the midday...
Prudential (PRU) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
Prudential (PRU) closed at $95.20 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.27% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.8% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.3%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.03%. Heading into today, shares of the financial...
Royal Caribbean (RCL) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Royal Caribbean (RCL) closed at $47.52, marking a +1.78% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.8% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.3%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.03%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the cruise operator...
Perion Network (PERI) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Perion Network (PERI) closed at $23.29, marking a +1.84% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.8%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.3%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.03%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the digital media company...
Ally Financial (ALLY) Dips on Q3 Earnings Miss, Revenues Rise
Shares of Ally Financial ALLY lost 7.9% following its third-quarter 2022 results. Adjusted earnings of $1.12 per share lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.73. The bottom line reflects a decline of 48.1% from the year-ago quarter. Our estimate for earnings was $1.75. Results were primarily hurt by a rise...
HCA Healthcare Q3 Preview: Can Shares Remain Healthy?
The Zacks Medical Sector has primarily traded in line with the general market in 2022, down roughly 23%. A big-time player in the sector, HCA Healthcare HCA, is on deck to unveil quarterly results on October 21st, before the market open. HCA Healthcare is the largest non-governmental operator of acute...
Blackstone (BX) Stock Down Despite Q3 Earnings Beat, AUM Up
Blackstone’s BX third-quarter 2022 distributable earnings of $1.06 per share handily outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 96 cents. The figure, however, reflects a decline of 17% from the prior-year quarter. Our estimate for the metric was $1.02 per share. Results primarily benefited a rise in assets under management...
